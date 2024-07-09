Scarlett Johansson is hopping on the great gingham trend revival of summer 2024, and bringing the pattern to the red carpet. The actress wore a custom Prada matching gingham skirt set to the New York City premiere of her new movie Fly Me To The Moon last night.

Scarlett Johansson brings the gingham trend to the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the summery plaid has been a constant in celebrity closets this season (most recently seen on Sophie Turner's summer shirt during a day date), the style hasn't gotten much play as evening attire. But Scarlett Johansson's Prada light mauve and white two-piece set makes the case for gingham after dark. Enter: glam gingham. The carefully tailored top features a high neck and no sleeves, lined with sparkly silver and pink embellishments, and cropped just above the waist. Two seams start at mid-bust and continue down the floor-length, structured skirt. A subtle slit revealed a pair of metallic silver open-toe stiletto heels.

The feminine, pin-up-inspired look plays into the time period of her upcoming film. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johansson was dressed by stylist Kate Young, who also works with stars like Dakota Johnson, Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, and Sienna Miller. Her accessories and glam were simple, yet sparkling. She wore two diamond-encrusted orbs dangling from her ears, the Durian Fruits earrings from the jewelry brand Taffin, and two bold brown diamond rings. Johansson's blonde hair was pulled into an up-do with soft curled tendrils. For makeup, she wore a glossy pink lip, summer's trending pink blush, and icy pink eyeshadow.

The actress's glam was soft, yet sparkling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The feminine, pin-up-inspired look plays into the time period of the upcoming film and Johansson's role. Fly Me To The Moon takes place during the 1960s Space Race, and Johansson plays Kelly Jones, a marketing consultant who gets hired to fix NASA's public image and stage a fake moon landing as a back-up in case the real one flopped.

Back in the present, her take on the gingham trend is inspiring enough to shop. Scroll on for more gingham glam pieces.

Shop the Gingham Trend Inspired by Scarlett Johansson

Posse Aurelia Strapless Gingham Cotton Top $229 at Moda Operandi

Posse Exclusive Aurelia Gingham Cotton Maxi Skirt $229 at Moda Operandi

House of CB Vivien Gingham Midi Sundress $269 at Nordstrom