It’s Not Complicated—These Under-$200 Matching Sets Make Summer Dressing So Easy

21 sets from Nordstrom and Revolve to simplify your warm-weather outfits.

Anna Winter is seen wearing a blue white striped shorts and matching blue top from Rita Montezuma x NA-KD; a pair of off-white suede Boston slippers from Birkenstock; a light cream white small Romy hobo leather bag with a slim shoulder strap and silver button logo detail from Tory Burch; black rectangular Teru sunglasses from Ray-Ban on June 15, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Battling the heat while trying to look stylish can feel like a chore, but I've learned a hack for putting together cute summer outfits: relying on matching sets. A matching set eliminates the work of putting together a complete look. With two months of summer left, I'm looking to add a few more matching sets into my rotation, and I'm heading to Nordstrom and Revolve to do so.

I can count on both retailers to have everything my summer capsule wardrobe could need, including a matching set or two. In fact, I found a set that spans nearly every current summer fashion trend. They include all-white picks, cute gingham looks, polka dotted ensembles, and butter yellow finds. Plus, there are some chic linen sets on this list that are particularly perfect for sweltering days.

If you're wanting to take a page from an editor's summer fashion playbook, look no further than the 21 matching sets below. Prepare to solve all of your summer dressing woes for less than $200.

Linen Blend Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Caslon
Linen Blend Short Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70

An all-white outfit in the summer is always chic. For casual days lounging outside, opt for this breezy linen set composed of a versatile button-down shirt and the linen pants we found to be the softest on the market.

Gemma Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
WAYF
Gemma Puff Sleeve Peplum Top

Gemma Plaid Pleated Skirt
WAYF
Gemma Plaid Pleated Skirt

You can't escape gingham dresses this summer. It girls are obsessed with the print for the season, so if you want to test the trend out with the versatility of a matching set, pick up these pretty pieces.

Meara Tie-Front Cotton & Linen Vest
Petal & Pup
Meara Tie-Front Cotton & Linen Vest

Mera Cotton & Linen Maxi Skirt
Petal & Pup
Mera Cotton & Linen Maxi Skirt

Butter yellow just won't quit. The summer color trend is everywhere right now, and this set is the perfect way to try it out. The long skirt and vest make it a fun office-appropriate look, too.

Cutout V-Strap Tank
ASTR the Label
Cutout V-Strap Tank

Drop Waist Cotton Blend Skirt
ASTR the Label
Drop Waist Cotton Blend Skirt

This set is practically begging to be included on your vacation packing list. Just imagine wandering the streets of Italy or Mexico in this flirty gingham set.

Kissel Eyelet Embroidered Shirred Crop Tank
ASTR the Label
Kissel Eyelet Embroidered Shirred Crop Tank

Kissel Embroidered Eyelet Bubble Hem Cotton Midi Skirt
ASTR the Label
Kissel Embroidered Eyelet Bubble Hem Cotton Midi Skirt

The bubble skirt trend is going strong, but if a micro mini seems intimidating, this set is an easy entry point. The eyelet embroidery feels so on-brand for summer, too.

X Styled by Coco! Maggie Eyelet Detail Seersucker Top
WAYF
X Styled by Coco! Maggie Eyelet Detail Seersucker Top

X Styled by Coco! Maggie Gingham Bubble Shorts
WAYF
X Styled by Coco! Maggie Gingham Bubble Shorts

If you've ever wanted your size in doll clothes as a child, this gingham set is for you. It's adorable, featuring an eyelet-embroidered top and matching bubble shorts. If the shorts aren't your thing, check out the matching pants instead.

Eleanor Linen Crop Tank
Petal & Pup
Eleanor Linen Crop Tank

Devlin Linen Wide Leg Pants
Petal & Pup
Devlin Linen Wide Leg Pants

What I love most about this set is its versatility. Worn together, it can easily be dressed up for nearly any occasion by changing your shoes. Worn separately, this breezy top and linen pants can pair with basically everything else in your closet.

Katya Organic Cotton Gingham Camisole
Damson Madder
Katya Organic Cotton Gingham Camisole

Este Tiered Organic Cotton Miniskirt
Damson Madder
Este Tiered Organic Cotton Miniskirt

Damson Madder is the cool-girl brand I'm currently obsessing over. The label creates fun, eye-catching pieces with feminine details and prints. The set just shot up to the top of my summer wishlist.

Vera Sleeveless Linen Blend Button-Up Top
WAYF
Vera Sleeveless Linen Blend Button-Up Top

X Styled by Coco! Vera Linen Blend Shorts
WAYF
X Styled by Coco! Vera Linen Blend Shorts

Another shade the fashion set can't get enough of right now is tomato red. You'll be impossible to ignore in the bright shade, even in a simple tailored vest and shorts set.

Beach Nostalgia Stripe Camp Shirt
Roxy
Beach Nostalgia Stripe Camp Shirt

Lekeito Break Stripe Drawstring Shorts
Roxy
Lekeito Break Stripe Drawstring Shorts

If you have a beach vacation on your calendar, then you need this set in your suitcase. It's lightweight and breezy enough to tackle the heat in, plus it's easy as can be to throw on over your bikini or one-piece swimsuit.

Cobain Corset
LIONESS
Cobain Corset

Cobain Pant
LIONESS
Cobain Pant

I consider stripes a year-round staple, but they feel especially on brand for the summer. This set is nothing short of cool with its corset top and loungewear-inspired pants.

Roma Top
SNDYS
Roma Top

Roma Pant
SNDYS
Roma Pant

This set will instantly transform you into a rich socialite. Take the expensive-looking outfit up a notch with leather sandals and one of summer's trendy woven bags.

Ruffle Button Up Top
WeWoreWhat
Ruffle Button Up Top

Tie Waist Skirt
WeWoreWhat
Tie Waist Skirt

This season is all about looking like a picnic blanket—and this set will do the trick. The gingham-printed crop top and skirt will look just as cute with your summer basics as it will worn together.

Koin Top
AFRM
Koin Top

Quincy Skirt
AFRM
Quincy Skirt

From Scarlett Johansson to Kaia Gerber, celebrities have been wearing trendy polka dots nonstop. I suggest adding the classy print to your closet with this ruffled set.

Agnes Shirt
SNDYS
Agnes Shirt

Agnes Pant
SNDYS
Agnes Pant

Black-and-white is a summery color combination that never fails to look chic. I'd bring this set with me on vacation to easily mix and match with the rest of the pieces in my suitcase.

Leo Vest
LIONESS
Leo Vest

Leo Pant
LIONESS
Leo Pant

Why wear a stuffy suit to the office when this fun option exists? Opt for a trendy tailored vest and trousers combo whenever you need an extra dose of joy in your workday.

Aliza Top
Steve Madden
Aliza Top

Malena Short
Steve Madden
Malena Short

This white set may be simple, but that's exactly why I love it. Its clean, all-white look serves as the perfect canvas for fun summer jewelry and accessories like the season's fish jewelry trend and a sardine bag.

Malina Top
MORE TO COME
Malina Top

Malina Skirt
MORE TO COME
Malina Skirt

This might be the perfect matching set for vacation. The halter top with an open back will keep you cool, while the long skirt gives your look an elegant vibe. It's easy to mix and match with other pieces, too.

Ash Knit Top
Free People
Ash Knit Top

Sunset Mesh Maxi Skirt
Free People
Sunset Mesh Maxi Skirt

This set screams "90s fashion" and I'm obsessed. I could easily imagine Carrie Bradshaw wearing this with a shoulder bag and heeled flip-flops.

Gingham Top
BLANKNYC
Gingham Top

Gingham Bubble Short
BLANKNYC
Gingham Bubble Short

I could easily see one of my favorite influencers in this set. The smocked tank top and bubble shorts are sure to show off your flirty personality while keeping you comfortable.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.