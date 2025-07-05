Battling the heat while trying to look stylish can feel like a chore, but I've learned a hack for putting together cute summer outfits: relying on matching sets. A matching set eliminates the work of putting together a complete look. With two months of summer left, I'm looking to add a few more matching sets into my rotation, and I'm heading to Nordstrom and Revolve to do so.

I can count on both retailers to have everything my summer capsule wardrobe could need, including a matching set or two. In fact, I found a set that spans nearly every current summer fashion trend. They include all-white picks, cute gingham looks, polka dotted ensembles, and butter yellow finds. Plus, there are some chic linen sets on this list that are particularly perfect for sweltering days.

If you're wanting to take a page from an editor's summer fashion playbook, look no further than the 21 matching sets below. Prepare to solve all of your summer dressing woes for less than $200.

An all-white outfit in the summer is always chic. For casual days lounging outside, opt for this breezy linen set composed of a versatile button-down shirt and the linen pants we found to be the softest on the market.

You can't escape gingham dresses this summer. It girls are obsessed with the print for the season, so if you want to test the trend out with the versatility of a matching set, pick up these pretty pieces.

Butter yellow just won't quit. The summer color trend is everywhere right now, and this set is the perfect way to try it out. The long skirt and vest make it a fun office-appropriate look, too.

This set is practically begging to be included on your vacation packing list. Just imagine wandering the streets of Italy or Mexico in this flirty gingham set.

ASTR the Label Kissel Eyelet Embroidered Shirred Crop Tank $88 at Nordstrom ASTR the Label Kissel Embroidered Eyelet Bubble Hem Cotton Midi Skirt $90 at Nordstrom

The bubble skirt trend is going strong, but if a micro mini seems intimidating, this set is an easy entry point. The eyelet embroidery feels so on-brand for summer, too.

WAYF X Styled by Coco! Maggie Eyelet Detail Seersucker Top $65 at Nordstrom WAYF X Styled by Coco! Maggie Gingham Bubble Shorts $65 at Nordstrom

If you've ever wanted your size in doll clothes as a child, this gingham set is for you. It's adorable, featuring an eyelet-embroidered top and matching bubble shorts. If the shorts aren't your thing, check out the matching pants instead.

What I love most about this set is its versatility. Worn together, it can easily be dressed up for nearly any occasion by changing your shoes. Worn separately, this breezy top and linen pants can pair with basically everything else in your closet.

Damson Madder is the cool-girl brand I'm currently obsessing over. The label creates fun, eye-catching pieces with feminine details and prints. The set just shot up to the top of my summer wishlist.

Another shade the fashion set can't get enough of right now is tomato red. You'll be impossible to ignore in the bright shade, even in a simple tailored vest and shorts set.

If you have a beach vacation on your calendar, then you need this set in your suitcase. It's lightweight and breezy enough to tackle the heat in, plus it's easy as can be to throw on over your bikini or one-piece swimsuit.

I consider stripes a year-round staple, but they feel especially on brand for the summer. This set is nothing short of cool with its corset top and loungewear-inspired pants.

This set will instantly transform you into a rich socialite. Take the expensive-looking outfit up a notch with leather sandals and one of summer's trendy woven bags.

This season is all about looking like a picnic blanket—and this set will do the trick. The gingham-printed crop top and skirt will look just as cute with your summer basics as it will worn together.

From Scarlett Johansson to Kaia Gerber, celebrities have been wearing trendy polka dots nonstop. I suggest adding the classy print to your closet with this ruffled set.

Black-and-white is a summery color combination that never fails to look chic. I'd bring this set with me on vacation to easily mix and match with the rest of the pieces in my suitcase.

Why wear a stuffy suit to the office when this fun option exists? Opt for a trendy tailored vest and trousers combo whenever you need an extra dose of joy in your workday.

This white set may be simple, but that's exactly why I love it. Its clean, all-white look serves as the perfect canvas for fun summer jewelry and accessories like the season's fish jewelry trend and a sardine bag.

This might be the perfect matching set for vacation. The halter top with an open back will keep you cool, while the long skirt gives your look an elegant vibe. It's easy to mix and match with other pieces, too.

This set screams "90s fashion" and I'm obsessed. I could easily imagine Carrie Bradshaw wearing this with a shoulder bag and heeled flip-flops.

I could easily see one of my favorite influencers in this set. The smocked tank top and bubble shorts are sure to show off your flirty personality while keeping you comfortable.