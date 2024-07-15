Laura Harrier's Reformation Collection Is a Shortcut to Dressing Like a '90s Style Icon
The actress and longtime Ref shopper tapped her favorite fashion references for the 18-piece capsule.
Reformation has been a magnet for It girls since it was founded in 2009, from Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo. Fifteen years into business, the label has finally tapped one of its best-dressed customers to design a collection.
Laura Harrier—the BlacKkKlansman actress and fashion week front-row regular—lent her It girl's eye to an 18-piece Reformation capsule collection, available online today. The lineup funnels Reformation's usual deadstock fabrics and vintage-leaning aesthetic through Harrier's personal style POV, manifesting in clingy one-shoulder tops, cowl-neck halters, and teeny-tiny mini skirts. It's less of a capsule wardrobe than a starter pack for landing on someone else's style mood board: The pieces are minimal and sexy, a uniform for getting photographed en route to dinner at a celebrity hotspot like West Hollywood's Sushi Park (or your nearest local equivalent) and providing some outfit inspo in the process.
Most twenty-first century It girls develop their style with a little help from memorable outfits of decades past. When it came time to design her collection with Reformation, Laura Harrier paid homage to a few 1990s wardrobe muses.
"I wanted to show my love of '90s style, and how that influences how I dress," Harrier says. "Women in that era like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow, are always who I’m referencing in my personal style, so I wanted this to be a bit of an ode to them."
It's not hard to imagine Harrier's influences walking around New York or London in the pieces she dreamed up. (Ditto to the 2024 fashion obsessive with the same list of style icons.) The sparkly Kitty mini dress has "early Kate Moss" written all over it. The leopard print Eleanor jacket—which could be styled like a dress with the right sandal—feels exactly like something Naomi Campbell would wear out of a late-night fashion party circa 1998. Any number of the original '90s minimalists (and their present-day acolytes) would pull on the body-hugging Etta tube dress with a strappy sandal and little oval sunglasses.
Stylish celebrities with a big enough following can shop—and co-design a collection—almost anywhere. Harrier had a sentimental reason for joining up with Reformation.
"I first started shopping Ref at their Lower East Side store in New York City, which has an assortment of vintage pieces in addition to the core line," Harrier says. "I remember feeling like it was just the coolest brand out there and I wanted to own everything they made."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Someone out there is looking at her capsule collection and having the exact same reaction. That's the power of an It girl.
Laura Harrier for Reformation is available online now at Reformation and select retailers.
Shop More from Laura Harrier x Reformation
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
We've Reached Peak Ballet Sneaker
Sandy Liang is back for a second, ribbon-adorned collaboration with Salomon.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
'Gilmore Girls' Star Keiko Agena Says She's Always Been "Team Jess"
Here's why.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spotted at the Copa América Final, Spark Reconciliation Rumors
What does it mean???
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Reformation Swim Is Back and Better Than Ever
The label is re-entering the swimwear chat just in time for summer.
By Halie LeSavage Published