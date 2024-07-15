Reformation has been a magnet for It girls since it was founded in 2009, from Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez and Olivia Rodrigo. Fifteen years into business, the label has finally tapped one of its best-dressed customers to design a collection.

Laura Harrier—the BlacKkKlansman actress and fashion week front-row regular—lent her It girl's eye to an 18-piece Reformation capsule collection, available online today. The lineup funnels Reformation's usual deadstock fabrics and vintage-leaning aesthetic through Harrier's personal style POV, manifesting in clingy one-shoulder tops, cowl-neck halters, and teeny-tiny mini skirts. It's less of a capsule wardrobe than a starter pack for landing on someone else's style mood board: The pieces are minimal and sexy, a uniform for getting photographed en route to dinner at a celebrity hotspot like West Hollywood's Sushi Park (or your nearest local equivalent) and providing some outfit inspo in the process.

Laura Harrier teamed up with Reformation to design an 18-piece capsule collection inspired by her '90s style icons. (Image credit: Reformation)

Most twenty-first century It girls develop their style with a little help from memorable outfits of decades past. When it came time to design her collection with Reformation, Laura Harrier paid homage to a few 1990s wardrobe muses.

"I wanted to show my love of '90s style, and how that influences how I dress," Harrier says. "Women in that era like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow, are always who I’m referencing in my personal style, so I wanted this to be a bit of an ode to them."

The collection ranges from an easy, baby blue dress (above) to matching, skin-showing separates and leopard print pieces. (Image credit: Reformation)

It's not hard to imagine Harrier's influences walking around New York or London in the pieces she dreamed up. (Ditto to the 2024 fashion obsessive with the same list of style icons.) The sparkly Kitty mini dress has "early Kate Moss" written all over it. The leopard print Eleanor jacket—which could be styled like a dress with the right sandal—feels exactly like something Naomi Campbell would wear out of a late-night fashion party circa 1998. Any number of the original '90s minimalists (and their present-day acolytes) would pull on the body-hugging Etta tube dress with a strappy sandal and little oval sunglasses.

Harrier's capsule collection also includes strappy, lace-up sandals. (Image credit: Reformation)

Stylish celebrities with a big enough following can shop—and co-design a collection—almost anywhere. Harrier had a sentimental reason for joining up with Reformation.

"I first started shopping Ref at their Lower East Side store in New York City, which has an assortment of vintage pieces in addition to the core line," Harrier says. "I remember feeling like it was just the coolest brand out there and I wanted to own everything they made."

Someone out there is looking at her capsule collection and having the exact same reaction. That's the power of an It girl.

Laura Harrier for Reformation is available online now at Reformation and select retailers.