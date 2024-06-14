Nicole Kidman's Custom Nude Gown Pushes Naked Dressing to Its Limit

Nicole Kidman proved she's a master of illusion during her latest red carpet appearance.

On Thursday, June 13, while attending the world premiere of Netflix's new film A Family Affair at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, Kidman had onlookers doing a double take thanks to a nude, custom Gucci gown made from a skin-tone silk.

The bombshell gown, inspired by a look from Sabato De Sarno’s fall 2024 Gucci collection according to W Magazine, featured a waist-high slit and corset bustier made from nude illusion fabric, giving the appearance that, well, Kidman wasn't wearing much of anything at all.

The actress coordinated her dress with a pair of strappy sandal heels and a Gucci gold choker necklace. The off-white, flesh-tone look was on-par with Hollywood's naked dressing obsession, minus any see-through mesh or peek-a-boo cut-outs. Clearly, you don't have to actually show any skin in a nearly-naked outfit.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "A Family Affair" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on June 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other Hollywood A-listers have also embraced the barely-there look, but perhaps more literally with what some may consider risqué cut-outs and see-through prints. For example, sheer, nearly-naked dresses dominated the 2024 Met Gala red carpet—everyone from Florence Plugh to Ice Spice to Paris Hilton wore see-through gowns, showing more than just leg with carefully placed cutouts and boatloads of sheer fabric.

Even pregnant A-listers leaned into the trend, including actress Vanessa Hudgens , who debuted her baby bump in an exposing cape-style dress layered with matching black underwear.

When Kidman is not embracing the barely-there look, she is making red carpet appearances more of a family affair. In April, in honor of Kidman's AFI Life Achievement Award, the actress's daughters Sunday and Faith made their first red-carpet appearance ever.

Fifteen-year-old Sunday wore a white floral strapless gown, while Faith, 13, wore a poppy red structural strapless dress.

Kidman's dress featured a structured corset top and was paired with a gold Gucci necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman admitted that she has "always been drawn to fashion," with a more direct focus on "classic lines with a twist."

"Edginess is something I don't shy away from," she said at the time. "I love the artistry of fashion, and I’m very lucky, because I’ve been friends with a lot of designers since I was really young, when I first came to America and I was working. Part of it was, Omigosh, now I can access these designers who I only dreamed of wearing. I get to wear their clothes and be a part of their lives.”