Nicole Kidman's Custom Nude Gown Pushes Naked Dressing to Its Limit

Nicole Kidman proved she's a master of illusion during her latest red carpet appearance.
On Thursday, June 13, while attending the world premiere of Netflix's new film A Family Affair at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, Kidman had onlookers doing a double take thanks to a nude, custom Gucci gown made from a skin-tone silk.
The bombshell gown, inspired by a look from Sabato De Sarno’s fall 2024 Gucci collection according to W Magazine, featured a waist-high slit and corset bustier made from nude illusion fabric, giving the appearance that, well, Kidman wasn't wearing much of anything at all.
The actress coordinated her dress with a pair of strappy sandal heels and a Gucci gold choker necklace. The off-white, flesh-tone look was on-par with Hollywood's naked dressing obsession, minus any see-through mesh or peek-a-boo cut-outs. Clearly, you don't have to actually show any skin in a nearly-naked outfit.
Other Hollywood A-listers have also embraced the barely-there look, but perhaps more literally with what some may consider risqué cut-outs and see-through prints. For example, sheer, nearly-naked dresses dominated the 2024 Met Gala red carpet—everyone from Florence Plugh to Ice Spice to Paris Hilton wore see-through gowns, showing more than just leg with carefully placed cutouts and boatloads of sheer fabric.
Even pregnant A-listers leaned into the trend, including actress Vanessa Hudgens, who debuted her baby bump in an exposing cape-style dress layered with matching black underwear.
When Kidman is not embracing the barely-there look, she is making red carpet appearances more of a family affair. In April, in honor of Kidman's AFI Life Achievement Award, the actress's daughters Sunday and Faith made their first red-carpet appearance ever.
Fifteen-year-old Sunday wore a white floral strapless gown, while Faith, 13, wore a poppy red structural strapless dress.
In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman admitted that she has "always been drawn to fashion," with a more direct focus on "classic lines with a twist."
"Edginess is something I don't shy away from," she said at the time. "I love the artistry of fashion, and I’m very lucky, because I’ve been friends with a lot of designers since I was really young, when I first came to America and I was working. Part of it was, Omigosh, now I can access these designers who I only dreamed of wearing. I get to wear their clothes and be a part of their lives.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
