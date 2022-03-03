Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022: Our Favorite Looks

In Paris, we bid adieu to a month of fashion.

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022: Our Favorite Looks
(Image credit: Christian Dior, Patou, Dries Van Noten)
Sara Holzman
By
published

There's no better inspiration than the city streets of Paris. While fashion may be merely an afterthought in times of uncertainty, there's no better unifying force than the creation and viewing of beautiful pieces. At Dior, trenches laced up like armor, while voluminous maxi skirts peaked out from feminine peplum blazers and capes. In keeping with tradition, Saint Laurent's show was held under the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. The collection drove home a '90s coolness marked by tuxedo blazers and slinky, floor length dresses. At Dries Van Noten, exaggerated shoulder silhouettes were accompanied by a rich gemstone color palette, and drapery-like fabrics looked and felt like masterpieces. 

trends

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

trends

(Image credit: Saint Laurent)

trends

(Image credit: Rochas)

trends

(Image credit: Rochas)

trends

(Image credit: Patou)

trends

(Image credit: Patour)

trends

(Image credit: Koche)

trends

(Image credit: Koche)

trends

(Image credit: Balmain)

trends

(Image credit: Balmain)

trends

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten)

trends

(Image credit: Courreges)

trends

(Image credit: Courreges)

trends

(Image credit: Christian Dior)

trends

(Image credit: Christian Dior)

trends

(Image credit: Cecilie Bahnsen)
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

