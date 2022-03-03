Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022: Our Favorite Looks
In Paris, we bid adieu to a month of fashion.
There's no better inspiration than the city streets of Paris. While fashion may be merely an afterthought in times of uncertainty, there's no better unifying force than the creation and viewing of beautiful pieces. At Dior, trenches laced up like armor, while voluminous maxi skirts peaked out from feminine peplum blazers and capes. In keeping with tradition, Saint Laurent's show was held under the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. The collection drove home a '90s coolness marked by tuxedo blazers and slinky, floor length dresses. At Dries Van Noten, exaggerated shoulder silhouettes were accompanied by a rich gemstone color palette, and drapery-like fabrics looked and felt like masterpieces.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Katie Holmes Wore a White Pantsuit With Just a Bra Underneath, Because She's Katie Holmes
Yes to all of this.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Said the Sweetest Thing About Kate Middleton During Their Visit to Wales
Excuse me, how cute?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lizzo Says She and Kim Kardashian Are "Body Icons" in Inspiring New Interview
Truer words were never spoken.
By Iris Goldsztajn