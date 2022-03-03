There's no better inspiration than the city streets of Paris. While fashion may be merely an afterthought in times of uncertainty, there's no better unifying force than the creation and viewing of beautiful pieces. At Dior, trenches laced up like armor, while voluminous maxi skirts peaked out from feminine peplum blazers and capes. In keeping with tradition, Saint Laurent's show was held under the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. The collection drove home a '90s coolness marked by tuxedo blazers and slinky, floor length dresses. At Dries Van Noten, exaggerated shoulder silhouettes were accompanied by a rich gemstone color palette, and drapery-like fabrics looked and felt like masterpieces.

