In Los Angeles, P.E Nation Debuts A Swim Collection Worthy of a Last-Minute Vacation

On Monday, the Australian activewear brand P.E Nation released the newest installment of its swimwear line. While its best-selling range of leggings, hoodies, and the like have garnered much celebrity attention over the years—Vanessa Hudgens and Alessandra Ambrosio are both longtime fans of the line—this brand-new drop is here to remind us all that summertime is officially heating up somewhere in the world. And while we in the northern hemisphere might not be heading to the beach right now, it’s high time you got some warm-weather vacation inspiration courtesy of P.E Resort.

Comprised of pieces designed to be worn wherever your next holiday takes you, be it poolside or on the beaches of a faraway island, the collection is designed with versatility in mind. The drop is comprised of swimwear, but also includes a selection of light-as-air layering basics that will look great even if you’ve left the water. The matching sporty-feeling tops and shorts, for instance, would work just as well on a vacation-ready night out as they would as a last-minute cover-up.

(Image credit: P.E Nation )

Speaking of versatility, the pieces in the new collection are all made to be mixed and matched. Several of the items also feature a fun two-in-one reversible design for added wearability. And why wouldn’t you want to style the pieces together? They all come in a bevy of statement-making prints, including a striking animal print and a retro-feeling technical digital print. Similar to the rest of P.E Nation’s statement-making range of activewear, many of the new swimwear pieces feature a few neon-colored accents for added flair.

Keeping in line with the brand’s ongoing commitment to keeping up ethical and sustainable practices, the pieces in the new swim collection are in line with P.E Nation’s ongoing Our Conscious Nation efforts. P.E Nation's swimwear is also created using ECONYL, a regenerated nylon fabric. Better yet, every order will get shipped in fully recyclable packaging, thanks to P.E Nation’s partnership with The Better Packaging Co.

I was able to preview the new collection a few weeks ahead of its launch in Los Angeles back in November, and it did not disappoint. In true West Coast fashion, we spent our afternoon celebrating the launch in the idyllic Hollywood Hills putting the collection to the test with rounds of yoga, boxing—hosted by Rumble Boxing, no less!—and some very relaxing breathwork alongside co-founders Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, who joined us just for the weekend's festivities. While Los Angeles is definitely no Australia, it’s safe to say that a weekend spent in the sun had me planning my next vacation.

Everything in the new drop is priced between $85 and $150 and is available to shop now in sizes XXS through XXL. Keep scrolling to shop a few of my personal favorite pieces from the collection below, and make sure to check out the rest of the pieces on P.E Nation’s website.

Stride LS Top $95 at P.E Nation Stand out and stay protected from the sun in this neon orange cropped top.

Hydro Reversible Bikini Top $85 at P.E Nation This reversible bikini top features a wild cheetah print on the other side, but this multicolored watercolor print is just as nice.

Hydro Reversible One-Piece $150 at P.E Nation This sustainably-made reversible one piece from the new collection features an '80s-inspired high cut at the leg and a square neckline for versatility.

Hydro Short $95 at P.E Nation This cropped pair of printed bike shorts is perfect for a low-intensity workout or a trip to the beach.

Latitude Bikini Top $85 at P.E Nation Why pick one print when you can choose two? This wrapped bikini top from the new collection will definitely make a statement.