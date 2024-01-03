Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks SO GOOD in an Orange Swimsuit

Sarah Michelle Gellar was always the perfect casting choice for a... slayer.

The actress just posted a series of photos from a recent vacation on Instagram, and my goodness, wow.

Gellar showed off her picture-perfect beach wardrobe, starting with a beautiful bright orange one-piece swimsuit, with spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and a buckled belt.

Posing in this number, the actress was absolutely glowing. She also paired it with a vacation-ready straw hat, and accessorized with a necklace that said "Sarah," from BaubleBar.

The star also shared pictures of herself wearing the same ruffled swimsuit from Show Me Your Mumu in two different prints, as well as a gorgeous outfit made up of a brown broderie anglaise top and distressed white denim shorts, accessorized with Lele Sadoughi flower earrings.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle A photo posted by sarahmgellar on

Gellar also showed off a delicious-looking cocktail, plus a couple of the books she was reading: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, and The New Couple in 5B by Lisa Unger.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress captioned the post, "If I’ve left you unread…. Here is why. Vacation photo dump part one"

"Still slaying in 2024," joked one commenter, pointing to how amazing she looked.

Another was more taken by the star's book choices: "Do you have a book club?!" they wrote. "I feel like you should have a book club so we can all talk about Fourth Wing with you!"

An inspired idea, TBH.