Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrated 20 Years of Marriage in the Most Hilarious Way

In a world where we have to watch celeb couple after celeb couple break up, and where even Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa don't stay together, it can sometimes feel like love was never meant to last. (And just to be clear, there's nothing wrong with ending a relationship when it feels like the right time, but sometimes I just want a happy ending, OK?)

But for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., 20 years into their marriage, things could not be going better—something that Howard Stern was sure would never happen.

Sorry, let me back up.

To celebrate her husband's and her relationship, Gellar took to Instagram Stories. She posted two beautiful photos of their love: one that appears to have been taken on their wedding day, in which Prinze kisses her hand, and a recent one in which they're posing against an oceanside backdrop at sunset. On both, the Buffy actress added a "20 years" gif for good measure.

(Image credit: Photo by Sarah Michelle Gellar / Instagram)

(Image credit: Photo by Sarah Michelle Gellar / Instagram)

But then—and I'm willing to bet Gellar has been sitting on this for years—the actress shared stills from a Howard Stern interview with Prinze from when they were engaged.

In the stills, Stern tells Prinze, "So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won't last."

Um, first of all, what? Who says that?

Thankfully, the Scooby-Doo actor wasn't taking any of it and responded, "Oh, absolutely it will last."

Over this first series of stills, Gellar tagged Stern and wrote, "What do you think?!?"

(Image credit: Photo by Sarah Michelle Gellar / Instagram)

In a second series, we see Stern tell Prinze, "You think you're gonna know how you feel at 35—you're gonna be a completely different man."

Prinze, still unfazed, hit back, "And she will be a completely different woman, but that's alright."

Stern then said, "I wanna make a written bet with you: In about 10 years, you're gonna hunt me down and go, 'Howard, I owe you money.'"

Prinze agreed to his terms, because he—correctly—was not worried.

Gellar wrote, "@sternshow I think you owe us."

I really, really think he does.