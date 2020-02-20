image
It's a 'Cruel Intentions' Reunion for Selma Blair, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Director Roger Kumble

image
By Katherine J Igoe
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CHARITY-MS-GALA
LISA O&apos;CONNORGetty Images
  • BFFs Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair referenced, yet again, the iconic movie Cruel Intentions that brought them together over 20(!) years ago.

        Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who have been pals since costarring on Cruel Intentions, had a mini-movie reunion with the writer-director Roger Kumble yesterday. And thankfully for all of us, they shared this blessed reunion on their Instagrams so that we can all get excited. Seriously, that movie was so integral to my childhood, and I was gutted when the reboot got cancelled. I will continue to forever dream.

        The story behind the picture is so, so sweet. Blair, who has MS and has been candid about her treatment and recovery, wrote, "I can’t show how good it feels to have my friends come and bring lunch and news of the world. So I will just share the standard happy selfies. With love. Who knew this #cruelintentions trio would be forever?...And yes. This sweatshirt is washed regularly." (She's worn the Hope Heals sweatshirt on Instagram before, breaking the, IMO, rather silly rule that you're not supposed to wear an outfit more than once on Instagram.)

        Gellar also posted the pic, saying, "No cruel intentions here. Little known fact—since the day we met Selma Blair has called me Scarah—Roger Kumble I blame you." Blair responded, "Scarah my love. 💋💋💋"

        Kumble, who has a real flair for snarky writing (clearly, if you've ever seen Cruel Intentions), joked, "First day at my new job as Sugarfish Postmates Delivery-boy and look who I run into!!!...I tried to get them to kiss, then they kicked me out with no tip!" Gellar responded, "Excuse me...I said you were the best looking Postmates delivery guy I ever saw (and most talented)."

        Ok so these former costars are basically BFFs, right??

        Here's the post, and make sure to swipe through:

        I want to be there right now, please and thanks.

