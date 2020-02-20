BFFs Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair referenced, yet again, the iconic movie Cruel Intentions that brought them together over 20(!) years ago.

Gellar and the film's writer-director Roger Kumble came to visit Blair, who recently finished treatment for multiple sclerosis, for a little mini-reunion. Reese Witherspoon, where are you??

ICYMI, Marie Claire did a dream recast of the classic movie.

The story behind the picture is so, so sweet. Blair, who has MS and has been candid about her treatment and recovery, wrote, "I can’t show how good it feels to have my friends come and bring lunch and news of the world. So I will just share the standard happy selfies. With love. Who knew this #cruelintentions trio would be forever?...And yes. This sweatshirt is washed regularly." (She's worn the Hope Heals sweatshirt on Instagram before, breaking the, IMO, rather silly rule that you're not supposed to wear an outfit more than once on Instagram.)

Gellar also posted the pic, saying, "No cruel intentions here. Little known fact—since the day we met Selma Blair has called me Scarah—Roger Kumble I blame you." Blair responded, "Scarah my love. 💋💋💋"

Kumble, who has a real flair for snarky writing (clearly, if you've ever seen Cruel Intentions), joked, "First day at my new job as Sugarfish Postmates Delivery-boy and look who I run into!!!...I tried to get them to kiss, then they kicked me out with no tip!" Gellar responded, "Excuse me...I said you were the best looking Postmates delivery guy I ever saw (and most talented)."

Ok so these former costars are basically BFFs, right??

Here's the post, and make sure to swipe through:

