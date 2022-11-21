I Work Between London and NYC—These Are the Items I Never Leave Behind

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.
The best part about being a transatlantic worker is experiencing New York culture every few months—getting knee deep in pizza and pretzels while taking note of what the fashion set is wearing. The only part of this journey that isn't as fun is having to decide which essentials are needed for my trip and which I have to temporarily bid adieu to.
Having done the commute several times now (I've also been popping across the pond to NYC from London at least four times a year since I was 14!), I've become somewhat of an expert on the things that can be left behind and replaced with more travel-friendly alternates. From temporary skincare stand-ins to capsule-wardrobe essentials and unique travel hacks, below I've rounded up 30 items that I never part with when I'm off to my next meeting in the Big Apple.
It's officially sweater weather and Totême's soft wool- and cotton-blend turtleneck is the chicest way to ring in fall in the city.
This wide-tooth comb gets rid of all my tangles smoothly without any breakage. Crown Affair has hit the nail on the head with this one (literally).
The perfect pair of trousers goes a long way. Everlane's silhouette is hands down the most flattering.
New York water is harsher than U.K. water, so the Waleda Skin Food Cream, which is enriched with nourishing plant extracts, is just what I need for daily upkeep and to help target dry skin.
With a barely there feel that offers full protection, Skims' Essential range of lingerie is a must for travel.
I don't go anywhere without my trusty Smythson planner. I've had one since the very start of my editorial career. With day-to-week styles, it helps me stay on top of all my commitments and deadlines.
I'll be the first to say that I'm more of a trouser girl than a jean girl, but you can never go wrong with a classic pair of Levi's in your closet.
If I were to only use a handful of makeup products for the rest of my life, Boy Brow would be one of them. The creamy wax helps tame my sparse yet wild eyebrows, and the small container fits perfectly into my cosmetics pouch.
Built with five smart modes for personalized brushing and a two-minute timer, Oral-B's electric toothbrush makes sure I don't skip out on the most important daily ritual while away from home.
Tote bags are officially back in style (were they ever really gone?). The Cuyana tote is the perfect Mary Poppins-esque bucket that I can throw all my daily work essentials in and then some.
Crafted with thick gripping rubber soles, these leather high-top Chelsea boots are a fall staple.
Do I really need to say more here? Not only is the portable GHD the best travel hack but be it New York City or London weather, moves have to be made to keep my hair intact.
Now that I've mastered the art of hand-luggage packing for long haul New York visits, I can safely say Beis' expandable carry-on is my number one travel companion.
Hill House Home is an absolute favorite go-to. My current obsession? the brand's classic blue-checked pajamas.
Tell me you were an English major without telling me you were an English major! A book always helps me feel settled both during the flight and once I've landed on those cozy nights in.
I almost always end up freaking some kid out on the flight while wearing this LED face mask–but It's so worth it. My skin is prone to breakouts at the slightest inconvenience and the mask's balancing light therapy works wonders.
From Phoebe Philo's era at Celine, the Trio Crossbody has three zipped compartments that are equally spacious for your passport and travel documents or daily essentials.
SPF is a year-round must, even if the sun has gone into hibernation. Malin+Goetz offers a mineral-based SPF 30 that's unscented and has zero white cast.
A cardigan is an all-around seasonal necessity, and you can't beat a classic, soft knitted J.Crew piece.
Nothing beats Dyson's fast-drying hair dryer with no heat damage. R.I.P hotel hair dryers.
When your work schedule consists of meetings and events 60% of the time, you need to be prepared for the worst.
Is anyone not obsessed with Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty line? My combination skin loves her gel cleanser, which gets milky when mixed with a little water.
Pro tip: Always scope out the H&M men's section for those extra-oversize casual finds.
White T-shirts fall under the same category as jeans and trousers. They're wardrobe binders that need to be in your closet in doubles.
Used as both a lipstick and a blush, this Rose Inc essential is infused with squalane and ceramides for an airbrushed finish.
The GOAT of loungewear, Pangaia is the place to go for your comforts. I'm partial to the 365 collection for its effortless look and the softest of soft materials.
Although It's not technically a walking shoe, the plush sole cushioning of the Air Force 1 sneaker makes those long city walks seem not so bad.
Created with only one molecule (Iso E Super), Molecule 01 blends with your own musk to give you a completely bespoke scent. It also changes depending on your mood so there's really no need to carry around different perfume bottles.
One packet of the Arrae Bloat Latte helps alleviate my bloated tummy after I've indulged in a little too much New York pizza! The sweet warm taste also makes for a lovely evening treat.
The Apple AirTag is a recent buy that I now cannot function without when traveling. Being able to track the location of my luggage is always comforting, and the best part is that it works when it's near any iPhone, not just your own.