I Work Between London and NYC—These Are the Items I Never Leave Behind

The best part about being a transatlantic worker is experiencing New York culture every few months—getting knee deep in pizza and pretzels while taking note of what the fashion set is wearing. The only part of this journey that isn't as fun is having to decide which essentials are needed for my trip and which I have to temporarily bid adieu to.

Having done the commute several times now (I've also been popping across the pond to NYC from London at least four times a year since I was 14!), I've become somewhat of an expert on the things that can be left behind and replaced with more travel-friendly alternates. From temporary skincare stand-ins to capsule-wardrobe essentials and unique travel hacks, below I've rounded up 30 items that I never part with when I'm off to my next meeting in the Big Apple.

(opens in new tab) Toteme Roll-Neck Striped Wool-Blend Sweater $570 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) It's officially sweater weather and Totême's soft wool- and cotton-blend turtleneck is the chicest way to ring in fall in the city.

(opens in new tab) Crown Affair The Comb No. 001 $36 at Violet Grey (opens in new tab) This wide-tooth comb gets rid of all my tangles smoothly without any breakage. Crown Affair has hit the nail on the head with this one (literally).

(opens in new tab) Everlane The Way-High® Drape Pant $128 at Everlane (opens in new tab) The perfect pair of trousers goes a long way. Everlane's silhouette is hands down the most flattering.

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream $18.99 (opens in new tab) at dermstore (opens in new tab) New York water is harsher than U.K. water, so the Waleda Skin Food Cream, which is enriched with nourishing plant extracts, is just what I need for daily upkeep and to help target dry skin.

(opens in new tab) Skims Fits Everybody Unlined Underwire Bra & Cheeky Brief $64 at Skims (opens in new tab) With a barely there feel that offers full protection, Skims' Essential range of lingerie is a must for travel.

(opens in new tab) Smythson 2023 Soho Agenda $280 at Smythson (opens in new tab) I don't go anywhere without my trusty Smythson planner. I've had one since the very start of my editorial career. With day-to-week styles, it helps me stay on top of all my commitments and deadlines.

(opens in new tab) Levi’s Low Pro Women's Jeans $80 at Levi's (opens in new tab) I'll be the first to say that I'm more of a trouser girl than a jean girl, but you can never go wrong with a classic pair of Levi's in your closet.

Glossier Boy Brow $22.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) If I were to only use a handful of makeup products for the rest of my life, Boy Brow would be one of them. The creamy wax helps tame my sparse yet wild eyebrows, and the small container fits perfectly into my cosmetics pouch.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush $100 at Target (opens in new tab) Built with five smart modes for personalized brushing and a two-minute timer, Oral-B's electric toothbrush makes sure I don't skip out on the most important daily ritual while away from home.

Cuyana Classic Easy Tote $248 (opens in new tab) at Cuyana (opens in new tab) Tote bags are officially back in style (were they ever really gone?). The Cuyana tote is the perfect Mary Poppins-esque bucket that I can throw all my daily work essentials in and then some.

(opens in new tab) Madewell The Bradley Chelsea Lugsole Boot $198 at Madewell (opens in new tab) Crafted with thick gripping rubber soles, these leather high-top Chelsea boots are a fall staple.

(opens in new tab) GHD Unplugged Styler Cordless Flat Iron $299 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Do I really need to say more here? Not only is the portable GHD the best travel hack but be it New York City or London weather, moves have to be made to keep my hair intact.

(opens in new tab) Beis ​​The Carry-On Roller $198 at Beis (opens in new tab) Now that I've mastered the art of hand-luggage packing for long haul New York visits, I can safely say Beis' expandable carry-on is my number one travel companion.

(opens in new tab) Hill House Home Charlotte and Alice PJs $110 at Hill House Home (opens in new tab) Hill House Home is an absolute favorite go-to. My current obsession? the brand's classic blue-checked pajamas.

Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks $14 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tell me you were an English major without telling me you were an English major! A book always helps me feel settled both during the flight and once I've landed on those cozy nights in.

(opens in new tab) Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro $435 at Sephora (opens in new tab) I almost always end up freaking some kid out on the flight while wearing this LED face mask–but It's so worth it. My skin is prone to breakouts at the slightest inconvenience and the mask's balancing light therapy works wonders.

(opens in new tab) Celine Trio Crossbody Bag $630 at Farfetch (opens in new tab) From Phoebe Philo's era at Celine, the Trio Crossbody has three zipped compartments that are equally spacious for your passport and travel documents or daily essentials.

(opens in new tab) Malin+Goetz SPF 30 Water-Resistant Mineral Sunscreen $36 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) SPF is a year-round must, even if the sun has gone into hibernation. Malin+Goetz offers a mineral-based SPF 30 that's unscented and has zero white cast.

(opens in new tab) J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater $110 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) A cardigan is an all-around seasonal necessity, and you can't beat a classic, soft knitted J.Crew piece.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $429.99 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Nothing beats Dyson's fast-drying hair dryer with no heat damage. R.I.P hotel hair dryers.

(opens in new tab) iWALK Portable Charger $32 at iWalk World (opens in new tab) When your work schedule consists of meetings and events 60% of the time, you need to be prepared for the worst.

(opens in new tab) Honest Beauty Magic Gel-To-Milk Makeup Melting Cleanser $18 at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Is anyone not obsessed with Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty line? My combination skin loves her gel cleanser, which gets milky when mixed with a little water.

(opens in new tab) H&M Regular Fit Joggers $20 at H&M (opens in new tab) Pro tip: Always scope out the H&M men's section for those extra-oversize casual finds.

(opens in new tab) COS Regular Fit T-Shirt $25 at COS (opens in new tab) White T-shirts fall under the same category as jeans and trousers. They're wardrobe binders that need to be in your closet in doubles.

(opens in new tab) Rose Inc Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Color $30 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Used as both a lipstick and a blush, this Rose Inc essential is infused with squalane and ceramides for an airbrushed finish.

(opens in new tab) Pangaia 365 Signature Sweatshirt $150 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) The GOAT of loungewear, Pangaia is the place to go for your comforts. I'm partial to the 365 collection for its effortless look and the softest of soft materials.

(opens in new tab) Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers $110 at Nike (opens in new tab) Although It's not technically a walking shoe, the plush sole cushioning of the Air Force 1 sneaker makes those long city walks seem not so bad.

(opens in new tab) Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau de Toilette $235 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) Created with only one molecule (Iso E Super), Molecule 01 blends with your own musk to give you a completely bespoke scent. It also changes depending on your mood so there's really no need to carry around different perfume bottles.

(opens in new tab) Arrae Bloat Latte $48 at Arrae (opens in new tab) One packet of the Arrae Bloat Latte helps alleviate my bloated tummy after I've indulged in a little too much New York pizza! The sweet warm taste also makes for a lovely evening treat.