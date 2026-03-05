I'm in My Soft (Shoe) Girl Era—15 Finds at Nordstrom I'm Suddenly Obsessed With
Pain, who?
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Fashion has officially gone soft. From emotionally supportive accessories to the arrival of slouchy, slumped-over bags, our wardrobes have begun to feel like a massive, proverbial exhale. It was only a matter of time before footwear that prioritized blister-free comfort followed suit.
What started with the real-life approval of slippers normally meant for wearing around the house has blossomed into a full-on category. Sneakers are crafted from nylon and hug the foot like a dance shoe. High-vamp ballet flats offer blister-free protection from the elements. Even loafers, the last-standing pillar of the traditional workwear wardrobe, have bent to the whims of the comfort-minded fashion crowd through ruched design details and slender silhouettes.
These are shoes without zippers, buttons, or buckles. They're designed to be an on-the-go staple that moves with you. At Nordstrom, the selection is worth a browse. Ahead, I found enough pairs to satisfy even the coziest of shoppers—keep scrolling for all the chic finds.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.