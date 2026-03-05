I'm in My Soft (Shoe) Girl Era—15 Finds at Nordstrom I'm Suddenly Obsessed With

Fashion has officially gone soft. From emotionally supportive accessories to the arrival of slouchy, slumped-over bags, our wardrobes have begun to feel like a massive, proverbial exhale. It was only a matter of time before footwear that prioritized blister-free comfort followed suit.

What started with the real-life approval of slippers normally meant for wearing around the house has blossomed into a full-on category. Sneakers are crafted from nylon and hug the foot like a dance shoe. High-vamp ballet flats offer blister-free protection from the elements. Even loafers, the last-standing pillar of the traditional workwear wardrobe, have bent to the whims of the comfort-minded fashion crowd through ruched design details and slender silhouettes.

These are shoes without zippers, buttons, or buckles. They're designed to be an on-the-go staple that moves with you. At Nordstrom, the selection is worth a browse. Ahead, I found enough pairs to satisfy even the coziest of shoppers—keep scrolling for all the chic finds.

