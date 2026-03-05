May Your Bubble Ponytails Always Be as Chic as Oprah Winfrey's
Why is she so iconic?
Oprah Winfrey is proving that she can be a front row chic, too. Along with nearly everyone else in Hollywood, Winfrey is currently at Paris Fashion Week. On March 5, she was photographed at the Chloé F/W '26 runway show, where she wore wide leg blue jeans, a ruffled cream blouse, and a cropped, tan jacket. As for her glam, she kept things casual with light makeup that included a filled-in brow and a glossy lip along with an updo, specifically a sleek, high bubble ponytail that was equal parts elegant and relaxed.
No matter where you're going or what mood you're in, you truly can't go wrong by pulling your hair up into a ponytail, and throwing in a few extra elastics to give it the bubble look is an easy way to liven it up. Obviously, the ponytail has been a go-to hairstyle among women for ages, but last year, high-drama ponytails—from the Barbie ponytail to the messy ponytail to the braided ponytail—reigned supreme.
"The power of the ponytail is that it can give structural angles as well as a snatch," celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel previously told MC. "The positioning, whether high, low, or mid, can have a transformative effect on the silhouette of not just the face but the entire body and the fashion being worn."
Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck has similar thoughts. “It works across textures and occasions, which is why it’s become iconic,” he says. “It’s universal. But when styled with intention, it feels like high art.”
Ready to get the look? Read ahead for tips on how to achieve the ponytail of your dreams.
This is a light gel that can be used on fine hair types to hold your ponytail in place.
This thick gel can hold thicker textured hair in place without flaking or being too heavy.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.