Oprah Winfrey is proving that she can be a front row chic, too. Along with nearly everyone else in Hollywood, Winfrey is currently at Paris Fashion Week. On March 5, she was photographed at the Chloé F/W '26 runway show, where she wore wide leg blue jeans, a ruffled cream blouse, and a cropped, tan jacket. As for her glam, she kept things casual with light makeup that included a filled-in brow and a glossy lip along with an updo, specifically a sleek, high bubble ponytail that was equal parts elegant and relaxed.

Oprah Winfrey wears a bubble ponytail during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter where you're going or what mood you're in, you truly can't go wrong by pulling your hair up into a ponytail, and throwing in a few extra elastics to give it the bubble look is an easy way to liven it up. Obviously, the ponytail has been a go-to hairstyle among women for ages, but last year, high-drama ponytails—from the Barbie ponytail to the messy ponytail to the braided ponytail—reigned supreme.

"The power of the ponytail is that it can give structural angles as well as a snatch," celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel previously told MC. "The positioning, whether high, low, or mid, can have a transformative effect on the silhouette of not just the face but the entire body and the fashion being worn."

Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck has similar thoughts. “It works across textures and occasions, which is why it’s become iconic,” he says. “It’s universal. But when styled with intention, it feels like high art.”

Ready to get the look? Read ahead for tips on how to achieve the ponytail of your dreams.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors