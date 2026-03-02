These Trendy Early-Spring Finds Are Replacing My Winter Boots and Sweaters

Blame it on the recent frigid weather in New York City, but I'm so ready to kiss my winter boots and heavy sweaters goodbye. Thankfully, the snow is starting to melt away, which I'm seeing as the green light to look toward spring. To get my wardrobe prepped for the new season ahead, I'm turning my eye to early spring trends.

After wearing snow boots for the last four months, my footwear rotation is particularly in need of a refresh. I'm investing in It girl-favorites like high-vamp flats and pumps, plus Adidas sneakers like the Tokyos and Taekwandos for an on-trend slim shoe. Meanwhile, spring color trends like moss green and cool blue have caught my eye, and I could use a few new tops for easy layering.

Spring will be here before you know it, so why not get a jump on your new-season outfits? Ahead, I'm sharing trending early-spring finds for your (and mine!) shopping pleasure.