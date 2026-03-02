These Trendy Early-Spring Finds Are Replacing My Winter Boots and Sweaters
High-vamp flats, moss green, and straight-leg jeans have stolen my heart.
Blame it on the recent frigid weather in New York City, but I'm so ready to kiss my winter boots and heavy sweaters goodbye. Thankfully, the snow is starting to melt away, which I'm seeing as the green light to look toward spring. To get my wardrobe prepped for the new season ahead, I'm turning my eye to early spring trends.
After wearing snow boots for the last four months, my footwear rotation is particularly in need of a refresh. I'm investing in It girl-favorites like high-vamp flats and pumps, plus Adidas sneakers like the Tokyos and Taekwandos for an on-trend slim shoe. Meanwhile, spring color trends like moss green and cool blue have caught my eye, and I could use a few new tops for easy layering.
Spring will be here before you know it, so why not get a jump on your new-season outfits? Ahead, I'm sharing trending early-spring finds for your (and mine!) shopping pleasure.
Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner can't stop wearing these Adidas sneakers, so naturally, I'm eyeing a pair for myself.
This top takes out all of the guesswork of finding the perfect sweater to tie over your shoulders.
It's not every day you find a pair of Jennifer Lawrence-approved sneakers on sale.
Soft loafers like these we're a massive shoe trend at New York Fashion Week.
Cool Gen-zers have convinced me to level up my athleisure wardrobe.
Trending denim for spring is leaning slimmer, and these Levi's jeans offer the perfect in-between fit.
The second temperatures hit above 50 degrees, white skirt outfits will be everywhere.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.