As a petite woman, I love high heels more than most people. But as someone with an ankle injury that causes chronic foot pain, they're not the most practical footwear option in my closet. So imagine my joy when I saw street-style shots from Copenhagen Fashion Week that confirmed my biggest hope: Flat shoes are trending.

Well, ballet flats, loafers, and sneakers have been replacing stilettos among fashion-minded women for some time. But it seems we've hit Peak Flat Shoe in 2026, with It Girls in Copenhagen giving it an enthusiastic co-sign. They join trendsetters in New York and Paris in embracing high-vamp glove flats (Marie Claire's Lauren Tappan was an early adopter) and flatform snow boots that promise comfort and warmth in 2026. Soft, ruched loafers are also replacing the sturdier, classic silhouette I would normally invest in.

I fulfilled my shopping editor duty by finding the very best pairs at two of my most reliable shopping destinations: Nordstrom and Zara. Keep scrolling for all my favorite finds.

Glove Flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think of the glove flat as a ballet flat, but with more coverage. It basically envelops your foot in buttery soft material, hugging it like—you guessed it—a glove. Mansur Gavriel makes a particularly comfortable pair, and Zara's patent version will add a touch of spice to even the simplest outfit.

Soft Loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can blame Hailey Bieber and her signature loafers for popularizing the soft shoe look, one of Spring 2026's biggest shoe trends. Whether you buy them in suede or leather, one thing is certain: You'll want to look for pairs that feel more like slippers.

Sneakerinas

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Of all the 2025 sneaker trends, the "sneakerina" was the last one I expected to take off, but here we are. The look is only growing stronger in the new year. My favorite styles look more like sporty ballet flats than actual sneakers, but in a cool, downtown way. I would wear any of the below with a pair of cargo pants or balloon trousers.

Flatform Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snow boots have a reputation for not being the most exciting or chic, but I dare you to look at the options below and find a pair you wouldn't wear. These flatform boots are warm, yes, but also make enough of a statement that they become the winter outfit.