My Favorite Spring Outfits Revolve Around These Lightweight Sweaters From Zara and H&M
30 under-$100 knits for endless layering options.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Those who know me know I wear a sweater-and-jeans combination on most days of the week. Even though spring is almost here, I have no plans on retiring my go-to outfit formula. Instead, I'll be swapping out my chunky knits for lightweight spring sweaters, and all of my favorites are at Zara and H&M.
My spring outfits are all about layering, so naturally, thinner sweaters I can tie around my waist, throw over a coat, and style over one another are at the top of my shopping list. I took a look, and seemingly both officially got the memo on my dream spring wardrobe. The airy sweaters I'm shopping fall into some of the biggest trends of the season, from trendy colors like cool blue and moss green to semi-sheer styles and polos.
If you're a minimalist like me, sweaters stay a part of your personal style, no matter the season. So before warm weather arrives, it's time to swap your cashmere for the lightweight sweaters (all of which ring in under $100, by the way) below.
I plan on recreating this all-white outfit the moment warm weather arrives.
Tangerine orange and khaki are an unexpected color combination that clearly works.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.