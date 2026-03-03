My Favorite Spring Outfits Revolve Around These Lightweight Sweaters From Zara and H&M

Those who know me know I wear a sweater-and-jeans combination on most days of the week. Even though spring is almost here, I have no plans on retiring my go-to outfit formula. Instead, I'll be swapping out my chunky knits for lightweight spring sweaters, and all of my favorites are at Zara and H&M.

My spring outfits are all about layering, so naturally, thinner sweaters I can tie around my waist, throw over a coat, and style over one another are at the top of my shopping list. I took a look, and seemingly both officially got the memo on my dream spring wardrobe. The airy sweaters I'm shopping fall into some of the biggest trends of the season, from trendy colors like cool blue and moss green to semi-sheer styles and polos.

If you're a minimalist like me, sweaters stay a part of your personal style, no matter the season. So before warm weather arrives, it's time to swap your cashmere for the lightweight sweaters (all of which ring in under $100, by the way) below.