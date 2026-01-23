On January 23, Harry Styles fans-turned-editors spent their lunch break watching his new music video, "Aperture." Marie Claire fashion girls couldn't help but envy the star's Prada ballet sneakers, which had a supporting role during his flips, tricks, and Dirty Dancing-coded choreography.

12 hours after the Grammy winner released the first single from his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, he gifted fans the song's music video. The five-minute short film—written and directed by Aube Perrie—opened up on Styles in a dimly-lit hotel room, wearing head-to-toe Prada. His beloved stylist, Harry Lambert, enlisted the label's help to design his white button-down, gray sweater, matching trousers, and navy blue coat. Zoom in to appreciate the Kiss All The Time-inspired print atop his base layer.

Harry Styles channeled a Prada muse in the brand's popular sneakerinas. (Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

Harry Styles - Aperture (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Four minutes into the music video (during said Dirty Dancing lifts), fans got a closer look at Styles's neon-colored shoes. He pulled off the ballet sneaker trend with ease in Prada's Collapse sneakers. You may recognize their elastic heels, thin rubber soles, and contrasting laces from Rihanna's shoe rack. (Hers, however, are pale pink.)

They're available in 10 $995 shades, including burgundy, blue, yellow, gray, and lime green; Styles selected the latter, though the fanbase credits blue, pink, and silver as his new record's signature hues. In addition to being extremely dance-friendly, one could assume the slipper-like silhouette's place on fashion search engine Lyst's 2025 Q2 report influenced his choice.

Lyst declared the Prada Collapse sneakers the 10th "Hottest Item" of 2025. With Styles's endorsement, they could reach top billing by the end of 2026's Q1.

Prada Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers $995 at Prada US

Before his three-year, Zoë Kravitz-filled hiatus, Styles was synonymous with Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers (nicknamed the "Satellite Stompers" by his fans), which debuted during 2022's Love On Tour. The singer took center stage for three years straight in the Samba lookalikes. As for his sequin jumpsuits and matching sets, Gucci's then-creative director Alessandro Michele gave Styles an all-access pass to the label's shelves.

Styles's recent street style looks in Rome, London, and New York City have signaled a footwear shift. Beginning last May, fans spotted him wearing the same Prada Collapse sneakers in lemon yellow. (Clearly, he kept tabs on the Lyst reports.) In early June, they looked straight out of the '80s revival trend alongside short gym shorts, a black crewneck, a purple baseball cap, and a slouchy tote bag.

Last May, Styles began testing his music video's Prada ballet sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Leave it to Styles to tease his next music video's aesthetic nine months before its premiere. His Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally era is already off to a sneakerhead-approved start. At this rate, we already know which style he'll wear through 30 straight performances at Madison Square Garden this fall.

