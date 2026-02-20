New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but I won't shut up about the street style outside the Fall 2026 shows for a long time. There were plenty of triangle scarves over coats, unexpected color combinations, and It Bags to fawn over—my eyes, however, were aimed at the ground at all of the cool shoe trends attendees stepped out in.

After poring over hundreds of outfit snaps, I've developed a bad case of the shoppies. The only cure? Fresh footwear that won't break my budget.

The shoe trends that caught my eye at New York Fashion Week are incredibly wearable and fit seamlessly into my minimalist wardrobe. Punchy sneakers, high-vamp flats, and polished loafers are sitting at the top of my wishlist, but I'm also making room for a few statement pairs (hello, animal-print shoes!).

With a budget of $200 and under, my search naturally led me to Nordstrom, Zara, and H&M. These retailers didn't fail me: I found plenty of chic and affordable styles that fit into the biggest shoe trends of NYFW. Ahead, I'm sharing the ones in my cart, so you, too, can refresh your spring shoe rotation.

Colorful Sneakers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sneakers are nothing new, but with every fashion week, their popularity seems to reach new heights. That was the case this February, when I spotted not one, not two, but many pairs of sneakers in bright colors like neon yellow, cherry red, and forest green. The next time you're tempted to reach for plain white sneakers, take after the street-style set with a pop of color and see what a difference it makes.

High-Vamp Flats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ever since Marie Claire Fashion Editor Lauren Tappan spotlighted the high-vamp flat trend in a recent story, I can't stop seeing the minimalist shoes everywhere. A practical choice for running between shows, they were especially prevalent on the feet of NYFW attendees. They work with just about anything in your closet, from jeans and T-shirts to skirts and blazers. What's not to love?

Soft Loafers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Plenty of fashion week attendees prioritized comfortable footwear, which made loafers an especially popular flat shoe. The style has moved on from its clunky, lug-sole look to a more streamlined silhouette—think soft and ruched, the kind your grandpa probably wore. Go with classic black for easy styling, or opt for a suede pair for a richer look.

Animal-Print Boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The fashion zeitgeist has been getting wilder with its prints, and that's never been more prevalent than the Fall 2026 season in New York. Every day, you could spot an attendee in a leopard-print coat or with a zebra-striped handbag; the trend carried over into footwear, especially boots, in street style.

Pointed-Toe Pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Some fashion week attendees took a sharp pivot with their footwear, opting for sky-high heels over flats to complete their look. Pointy pumps were perfect companions to the Glamoratti aesthetic, complementing opulent fur coats, sharp tailoring, and luxurious dresses. The next time your outfit feels drab, a pair of ladylike heels may make all the difference.