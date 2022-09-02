Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There are some trends that last for just one season, and then there are trends that become permanent staples in our daily rotation. The humble ballet flat, once thought to be the former, continues to trend for fall/winter 2022, and it’s not hard to see why. Ballet flats are among the most comfortable shoe silhouettes, and transition easily from brunch to work to dinners out—so, of course, we found the very best ballet flats to style (and live in) this season.

Before you descend into an early-aughts fashion spiral, let me reassure you that these modern ballet flats are not like the ones you wore back then. Or maybe they are similar, but we're not going to style them the same way. While at one point they were worn with micro-mini skirts and lace patterned tights à la the original Gossip Girl, ballet flats can now be worn in a multitude of ways. “Pastels are proving themselves to not just be for spring, blending worlds with traditionally Fall fabrications [like] patent leather, fur, feathers, and shearling,” says fashion stylist and trend forecaster Lizzy Rosenberg about the ballet flats trending this season.

On the Fall 2022 runways, brands like Miu Miu styled satin ballet flats with chunky white socks and preppy school-uniform-adjacent ensembles, while Chanel took it a step further by pairing pointed patent-leather options with thick tights and tweed jackets. Maggie Marilyn also included ruched ballet flats in their Pre-Fall 2022 collection, styling them with a full matching suit and proving their versatility. These ballet flats are like the slightly more elevated version of a crisp white sneaker, ideal for the office or just on a day spent running errands.

In short, ballet flats, from patent leather to pointed-toe ballet flats , are officially cool again. Keep scrolling to shop all of the best options on the market right now from brands like Zara, Mango, Carel Paris, Mansur Gavriel, and more. Here's to wearing our nostalgic favorites in a whole new way this year.

Shop The Best Ballet Flats

Best Strappy Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) Mansur Gavriel Square-Toe Mary Janes $445 at Mansur Gavriel (opens in new tab) More straps, more fun! I love these ballets from Mansur Gavriel because they’re slightly more modern than other picks on this list. Available in three colors (navy, black, and cream) and two fabrications (lambskin and ponyhair) they’re well worth the investment.

Best Pastel Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) MANGO Bow Leather Ballerina Flat $60 at MANGO (opens in new tab) Follow Rosenberg's lead and style this pastel pair of ballet flats all fall and winter. Green was one of summer's most in-demand hues, and this pair of $60 flats from MANGO proves that the shade can work in the winter. Just style them with a pair of baggy wide-leg jeans.

The All-Around Pick (opens in new tab) Loeffler Randall Leonie Spice Ballet Flat $250 at Loeffler Randall (opens in new tab) Despite these shoes being made from wintery-feeling velvet, these Mary Jane flats would look so cute paired with a summer dress or a pair of jeans in the fall.

Best Hot Pink Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) ZARA Bow Trim Leather Ballet Flats $70 at ZARA (opens in new tab) 2022’s hot pink trend is still going strong into fall. Keep that energy going with this pair of leather ballet flats from Zara, which are available for only $70. Or, shop them in black for a classic look.

Best Ballet Flats With A Massive Color Selection (opens in new tab) Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flat $120 at Sam Edelman (opens in new tab) These classic ballet flats from Sam Edelman are available to shop in a whopping 38 colors and prints, so you’re bound to find one that suits your fancy. It comes with a padded sole and is made from buttery soft leather, too.

Best Wraparound Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) MANGO Ankle-Cuff Pointed Toe Shoes $70 at Mango (opens in new tab) These flats have it all: a sleek pointed toe, a cutout at the heel so your feet won’t sweat, and a wrap-around ankle strap for added support. Take a page out of Chanel’s styling handbook and wear these with chunky wool socks this fall and winter.

Best Metallic Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) J.Crew Anya Mary Jane Flats in Metallic Leather $148 at J.Crew (opens in new tab) J.Crew is one of this season’s most in-demand brands, and this pair of metallic ballet flats is at the top of my must-buy list. Also available in colors like black or white (and a fun cheetah print), they’re like the 2022 update to your normal pair of Mary Jane-style flats.

Best Patent-Leather Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) Vince Camuto Velenndi Flat $110 at Vince Camuto (opens in new tab) I love a shiny shoe that you can wear both in the daytime or on your next date night. These ruched flats from Vince Camuto are a great option to keep in your work bag for commuting or for when you need to update your work outfit.

Best Satin Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) Miu Miu Logo Strap Satin Ballet Flats $950 at Farfetch (opens in new tab) Miu Miu is no stranger to ballet flats, but this sweet-feeling satin pair has taken the fashion set by storm this season. They’re available in white, copper, and black, and will add a delicate touch to your fall and winter outfits. Plus, they’ll work just as well next summer with a pretty dress.

The French Icon Carel Paris Ariana Flats $495 at Carel Paris (opens in new tab) Carel Paris' line of flats is French fashion girl-approved, making them nearly impossible to come by. This pair of red leopard-printed flats is (somehow) still in stock on their site, so now is the perfect time to snag some for yourself.

The Velvet Option (opens in new tab) Everlane The Mary Jane $115 at Everlane (opens in new tab) Orange is one of my most favorite colors this season. This pair from Everlane comes in a few colors, but it's time to spice up your footwear collection.

Best Ballet Flats with Hardware (opens in new tab) Toga Pulla SSENSE Exclusive Black Buckle Ballerina Flats $320 at SSENSE (opens in new tab) If you’re the type of person who prefers all of your shoes to have a little edge, pick up this pair of statement-making leather square-toed ballet flats from Toga Pulla.

The Machine Washable Flat (opens in new tab) Rothy's The Flat $125 at Rothy's (opens in new tab) These Rothy's flats are machine washable (!) and come in 15 colors and prints. Say hello to your perfect wear-everywhere summer shoe.

Best Brown Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) Vagabond Shoemakers Wioletta Flats $140 at Vagabond Shoemakers (opens in new tab) Brown is another color that is simply everywhere this year. Shop this suede pair from Vagabond Shoemakers and style them for an easy take on the color. They’re outfitted with a rubber sole for added comfort, so that’s an added bonus!

Best Platform Ballet Flat (opens in new tab) Simone Rocha Trek Lug Sole Ballet Flat $895 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) These very platform ballet flats from Simone Rocha are going viral for their take on the balletcore trend. Not for the sartorial faint of heart, this pair is available to shop in both blue and navy.

The Slingback (opens in new tab) Sarto by Franco Sarto Riva Flat $130 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Some ballet flats are outfitted with a slinky slingback design, like this pair from Sarto by Franco Sarto. Classic, chic and easy to style!

Best Formal Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) Larroude Lee Flat $275 at Larroude (opens in new tab) If you want a pair of flats that feels just as fancy as your favorite pair of heels, consider these from Larroude. The embellished bow on the toe is so sweet, and is a great way to get that formal look without the pain at the end of the night. They’re made from Kid suede leather and have a leather sole for added comfort.

Best Two-Tone Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) NOMASEI Pompeii White LIDO Flat Ballerinas $180 at NOMASEI (opens in new tab) If you can’t decide between white or black flats, wear both! This leather pair from NOMASEI has a fleece insole for comfort.

Best Full-Coverage Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) COS Leather Ballet Flats $135 at COS (opens in new tab) Somewhere between a loafer and a pair of ballet flats, these leather shoes from COS are like socks that you can actually wear outside. Shop them in red and black.

Best Affordable Ballet Flats (opens in new tab) Amazon Essentials Women’s Belice Ballet Flats $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Need a pair of ballet flats fast? Pick up this $20-pair from Amazon Essentials. Available to shop in 36 colors, you may as well pick up a few pairs.

The Rubber-Soled Shoe (opens in new tab) Minnetonka Anna Ballet Flat $62.95 at Minnetonka (opens in new tab) If you're prone to slipping or live in a particularly wet climate, this pair of flats from Minnetonka are for you. Lightweight and perfect for keeping in your carry-on for quick trips, this shoe is for you.

How to Style Ballet Flats

"I loved seeing Miu Miu’s use of ballet flats in their Fall 2022 season," says Rosenberg about her favorite way to style ballet flats for fall 2022. "The styling itself pays homage to the integrity of traditional ballet wardrobe pieces, with the shoe in a silk fabrication paired back to what resembles leg warmer socks, further styled with the micro mini skirt we couldn’t escape on social media coming out of their Spring 2022 season."

Aside from the preppy styling on the runway, Rosenberg recommends wearing your flats with "a mid-calf pencil skirt, yummy turtle neck sweater and leather motorcycle jacket" this season.