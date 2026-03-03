J.Crew's Early Spring Collection Offers '90s-Era Minimalism—With a Twist
I'm obsessed.
If you've been online at all in the last month, you've no doubt been ambushed by an onslaught of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-related style content following the weekly release of Hulu's new limited series, Love Story. Haul videos full of pieces that emulate her timeless, minimalist style are just a scroll away. While I love a pared-back style moment, I've found myself looking for pieces that go beyond her iconic signatures. Enter: J.Crew's new early spring collection.
While longtime CBK devotees will find comfort in the ever-present neutral tones and classic silhouettes, the latest collection from the iconic American label offers more than lookalikes of her most memorable ensembles. Punchy shades of cherry red and candy-apple green are sprinkled throughout, appearing in crushed-satin mini dresses and fashion-girl-approved sweatshirts. Even the accessories assortment offers a twist on '90s-era staples: Kitten heels are adorned with edgy silver grommets and crafted from camel-hued suede.
It's a refreshingly fun curation that goes beyond neutrals to create a wearable, transitional wardrobe for everyone—not just the quiet luxury superfans among us. Ahead, I've pulled together an edit of the must-shop pieces from J.Crew's early spring collection. Let this be the reason you're excited about the warmer days ahead.
This is the exact pick Sarah Pidgeon (as CBK) wore in a recent episode of Love Story.
J.Crew recently collaborated with New York-based brand Buci just in time for Fashion Week. This backless design was the result.
Linen pants season is almost here, so stock up on this best-selling style now.
This is the chicer version of your classic sweatshirt.
I would layer this over a black turtleneck and then style it with cream-colored jeans.
Equal parts boho and retro, this black top is the epitome of easy.
If you're bored with your usual rotation of ballet flats, try this (slightly) edgier pair.
Yes, this is technically a nightgown. However, I would style it for real life with a pair of Mary Jane heels.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.