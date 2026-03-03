J.Crew's Early Spring Collection Offers '90s-Era Minimalism—With a Twist

If you've been online at all in the last month, you've no doubt been ambushed by an onslaught of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-related style content following the weekly release of Hulu's new limited series, Love Story. Haul videos full of pieces that emulate her timeless, minimalist style are just a scroll away. While I love a pared-back style moment, I've found myself looking for pieces that go beyond her iconic signatures. Enter: J.Crew's new early spring collection.

While longtime CBK devotees will find comfort in the ever-present neutral tones and classic silhouettes, the latest collection from the iconic American label offers more than lookalikes of her most memorable ensembles. Punchy shades of cherry red and candy-apple green are sprinkled throughout, appearing in crushed-satin mini dresses and fashion-girl-approved sweatshirts. Even the accessories assortment offers a twist on '90s-era staples: Kitten heels are adorned with edgy silver grommets and crafted from camel-hued suede.

It's a refreshingly fun curation that goes beyond neutrals to create a wearable, transitional wardrobe for everyone—not just the quiet luxury superfans among us. Ahead, I've pulled together an edit of the must-shop pieces from J.Crew's early spring collection. Let this be the reason you're excited about the warmer days ahead.