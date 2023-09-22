Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Andiamo! Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 is underway. Fendi highlighted the everyday Roman urbanite—she's a busy lady, her outfits exuding a throw-on-and-go spirit and dripping with a casual cool. Max Mara celebrated the great outdoors with earthy parkas and utility jumpsuits, while Prada offered fringe-y fun and frothy organza slip dresses. And, as to be expected from the Italian city, the streets outside the shows are just as exciting. Sequined trench coats, distressed denim, skin-tight knee-high boots—Milan Fashion Week's best street style overflows with inspiration, offering outfits you can safely tuck away into your fashion Rolodex.

Ahead, find a curation of the standout looks from the Italian city captured by photographer and friend of MC, Tyler Joe. Be sure to check back in here, too, as we will be continuously updating until all the fashion editors pack up and head to Paris. (For even more outfit inspiration, take a peek at New York's best street style.)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

MFW SS24: Day Two

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

MFW SS24: Day One

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)

(Image credit: Tyler Joe)