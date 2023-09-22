Here’s What Fashion Editors Are Wearing in Italy This Fall

Fresh from the streets of Milan.

Guests at Milan Fashion Week SS24 in the best street style.
(Image credit: Tyler Joe)
published

Andiamo! Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 is underway. Fendi highlighted the everyday Roman urbanite—she's a busy lady, her outfits exuding a throw-on-and-go spirit and dripping with a casual cool. Max Mara celebrated the great outdoors with earthy parkas and utility jumpsuits, while Prada offered fringe-y fun and frothy organza slip dresses. And, as to be expected from the Italian city, the streets outside the shows are just as exciting. Sequined trench coats, distressed denim, skin-tight knee-high boots—Milan Fashion Week's best street style overflows with inspiration, offering outfits you can safely tuck away into your fashion Rolodex.

Ahead, find a curation of the standout looks from the Italian city captured by photographer and friend of MC, Tyler Joe. Be sure to check back in here, too, as we will be continuously updating until all the fashion editors pack up and head to Paris. (For even more outfit inspiration, take a peek at New York's best street style.)

MFW SS24: Day Two

MFW SS24: Day One

