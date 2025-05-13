I might be stuck in New York all summer, but I have my sights set on the Italian lifestyle. More specifically, I envision sun-drenched summers, where I divide my time between lounging by the pool and the beach in the dreamiest vacation wardrobe . It seems the people over at H&M are reading my mind because the brand’s new summer drop appears to be designed with a luxe Italian summer in mind.

The pieces range from rich-looking basics like chic linen pants to the prettiest summer dresses I could wear on a warm-weather date night. Everything also comes in dreamy shades like butter yellow and olive green that make me want to ditch my all-neutral wardrobe. I’m essentially using the collection as my affordable hack to create the easiest summer outfits that would look better suited in my carry-on suitcase than hanging in my closet.

Maybe the best part, though? I don’t even need to book a flight to experience the la dolce vita lifestyle I’m craving. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds from H&M’s summery new collection.

H&M Fine-Knit T-Shirt $15 at H&M Swap your usual tees for this finely-knit option.

H&M Draped Top $20 at H&M If it comes covered in polka dots, I'm buying it this summer.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt $48 at H&M I'm buying all of my basics in this specific butter-yellow hue.

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Tunic Dress $30 at H&M If you love an all-black summer 'fit, try this fresh dress.

H&M Metal-Detail Tube Top $20 at H&M This nautical-inspired top would look perfect with a long white skirt and lots of silver jewelry.

H&M Denim Drawstring Pants $30 at H&M Lightweight striped trousers like these are perfect for lounging around.

H&M Leather Sandals $48 at H&M If you're in need of a new pair of flat sandals, this option feels so chic.

H&M Knit Shorts $18 at H&M I love how this striped pair of trousers looks when styled with the cute matching polo.

H&M Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants $18 at H&M Linen pants continue to be my favorite summertime piece.

H&M Cotton Circle Skirt $35 at H&M This red and white skirt takes a fresh approach to the polka dot trend.

H&M Smocked Strappy Dress $20 at H&M Ditch your white dress for this cobalt one.

H&M Dress Shorts $25 at H&M Denim shorts can be difficult to find in the perfect fit, so I prefer these suiting-inspired options.

H&M Flip-Flops $25 at H&M Flip-flops are controversial, but this pair makes it easy to dip a toe into the trend.

H&M Strappy Muslin Dress $25 at H&M How easy breezy is this olive green dress?

H&M Straw Mary Janes $29 at H&M It would look so chic with this pair of woven Mary Jane-style flats.

H&M Tie-Belt Shirt Dress $43 at H&M I would wear this tie-waist dress on vacation and into the office after I get back.

H&M Braided Sandals With Heel $43 at H&M Have a fun wedding coming up? Try this pair of mules.

H&M Cotton Dress With Flared Skirt $25 at H&M It doesn't get cuter than this butter-yellow mini.

H&M Textured Jersey Vest $18 at H&M Ditch your usual summer tee or tank for this V-neck option.

H&M Draped Halterneck Top $15 at H&M This halter-style top is so chic.

H&M Draped T-Shirt $18 at H&M I love the gathered detail on this find.

H&M Frayed-Edge Denim Shorts $30 at H&M If you must invest in a pair of denim shorts, I recommend this pair.

H&M Tie-Belt Shirt Dress $30 at H&M I feel like my mom would love this button-down shirt dress.