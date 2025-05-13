H&M’s New Collection Masters Rich Italian Summer Vibes
No long-distance flight required.
I might be stuck in New York all summer, but I have my sights set on the Italian lifestyle. More specifically, I envision sun-drenched summers, where I divide my time between lounging by the pool and the beach in the dreamiest vacation wardrobe. It seems the people over at H&M are reading my mind because the brand’s new summer drop appears to be designed with a luxe Italian summer in mind.
The pieces range from rich-looking basics like chic linen pants to the prettiest summer dresses I could wear on a warm-weather date night. Everything also comes in dreamy shades like butter yellow and olive green that make me want to ditch my all-neutral wardrobe. I’m essentially using the collection as my affordable hack to create the easiest summer outfits that would look better suited in my carry-on suitcase than hanging in my closet.
Maybe the best part, though? I don’t even need to book a flight to experience the la dolce vita lifestyle I’m craving. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds from H&M’s summery new collection.
This nautical-inspired top would look perfect with a long white skirt and lots of silver jewelry.
Woven bags are my favorite summer accessories trend.
If you're in need of a new pair of flat sandals, this option feels so chic.
I love how this striped pair of trousers looks when styled with the cute matching polo.
Ditch your white dress for this cobalt one.
Denim shorts can be difficult to find in the perfect fit, so I prefer these suiting-inspired options.
Flip-flops are controversial, but this pair makes it easy to dip a toe into the trend.
It would look so chic with this pair of woven Mary Jane-style flats.
I would wear this tie-waist dress on vacation and into the office after I get back.
The black-top-white-skirt outfit formula is back for summer 2025.
Or, try a white top with this slip skirt.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
