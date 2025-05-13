H&M’s New Collection Masters Rich Italian Summer Vibes

No long-distance flight required.

Woman wearing a black tube top and black sunglasses.
(Image credit: H&M)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

I might be stuck in New York all summer, but I have my sights set on the Italian lifestyle. More specifically, I envision sun-drenched summers, where I divide my time between lounging by the pool and the beach in the dreamiest vacation wardrobe. It seems the people over at H&M are reading my mind because the brand’s new summer drop appears to be designed with a luxe Italian summer in mind.

The pieces range from rich-looking basics like chic linen pants to the prettiest summer dresses I could wear on a warm-weather date night. Everything also comes in dreamy shades like butter yellow and olive green that make me want to ditch my all-neutral wardrobe. I’m essentially using the collection as my affordable hack to create the easiest summer outfits that would look better suited in my carry-on suitcase than hanging in my closet.

Maybe the best part, though? I don’t even need to book a flight to experience the la dolce vita lifestyle I’m craving. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds from H&M’s summery new collection.

H&M, Fine-Knit T-Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

Swap your usual tees for this finely-knit option.

H&M, Draped Top
H&M
Draped Top

If it comes covered in polka dots, I'm buying it this summer.

H&M, V-Neck Blouse
H&M
V-Neck Blouse

This lemon-printed top screams "summertime in Italy."

H&M, Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

I'm buying all of my basics in this specific butter-yellow hue.

H&M, Balloon-Sleeved Tunic Dress
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Tunic Dress

If you love an all-black summer 'fit, try this fresh dress.

H&M, Metal-Detail Tube Top
H&M
Metal-Detail Tube Top

This nautical-inspired top would look perfect with a long white skirt and lots of silver jewelry.

H&M, Denim Drawstring Pants
H&M
Denim Drawstring Pants

Lightweight striped trousers like these are perfect for lounging around.

H&M, Straw Tote Bag
H&M
Straw Tote Bag

Woven bags are my favorite summer accessories trend.

H&M, Leather Sandals
H&M
Leather Sandals

If you're in need of a new pair of flat sandals, this option feels so chic.

H&M, Sandals
H&M
Sandals

Or, try this more casual option.

H&M, Knit Shorts
H&M
Knit Shorts

I love how this striped pair of trousers looks when styled with the cute matching polo.

H&M, Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants
H&M
Wide-Cut Pull-On Pants

Linen pants continue to be my favorite summertime piece.

H&M, Cotton Circle Skirt
H&M
Cotton Circle Skirt

This red and white skirt takes a fresh approach to the polka dot trend.

H&M, Smocked Strappy Dress
H&M
Smocked Strappy Dress

Ditch your white dress for this cobalt one.

H&M, Dress Shorts
H&M
Dress Shorts

Denim shorts can be difficult to find in the perfect fit, so I prefer these suiting-inspired options.

H&M, Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Flip-flops are controversial, but this pair makes it easy to dip a toe into the trend.

H&M, Strappy Muslin Dress
H&M
Strappy Muslin Dress

How easy breezy is this olive green dress?

H&M, Straw Mary Janes
H&M
Straw Mary Janes

It would look so chic with this pair of woven Mary Jane-style flats.

H&M, Tie-Belt Shirt Dress
H&M
Tie-Belt Shirt Dress

I would wear this tie-waist dress on vacation and into the office after I get back.

H&M, Braided Sandals With Heel
H&M
Braided Sandals With Heel

Have a fun wedding coming up? Try this pair of mules.

H&M, Cotton Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M
Cotton Dress With Flared Skirt

It doesn't get cuter than this butter-yellow mini.

H&M, Maxi Circle Skirt
H&M
Maxi Circle Skirt

The black-top-white-skirt outfit formula is back for summer 2025.

H&M, Chiffon Maxi Skirt
H&M
Chiffon Maxi Skirt

Or, try a white top with this slip skirt.

H&M, Textured Jersey Vest
H&M
Textured Jersey Vest

Ditch your usual summer tee or tank for this V-neck option.

H&M, Draped Halterneck Top
H&M
Draped Halterneck Top

This halter-style top is so chic.

H&M, Draped T-Shirt
H&M
Draped T-Shirt

I love the gathered detail on this find.

H&M, Frayed-Edge Denim Shorts
H&M
Frayed-Edge Denim Shorts

If you must invest in a pair of denim shorts, I recommend this pair.

H&M, Tie-Belt Shirt Dress
H&M
Tie-Belt Shirt Dress

I feel like my mom would love this button-down shirt dress.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸