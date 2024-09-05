Proenza Schouler's Sorel Collab Is Already a New York City Editor-Favorite

They did the impossible: make snow boots chic.

Model on the runway at Proenza Schouler RTW wearing Sorel shoes Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York, New York
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
last updated
in News

Contrary to popular belief, during fashion week month, the biggest flex is not in wearing needlepoint stilettos à la Carrie Bradshaw. It's actually showing up to the most prestigious events wearing comfortable footwear most have deemed "ugly." It's the ultimate test of one's styling abilities, to take a universally disliked shoe and make it feel worthy of the industry's biggest designer shows.

Throughout the years, fashion editors have applied this method of dressing to Birkenstock slides, Asics sneakers, Ugg boots, and even Crocs (courtesy of Simone Rocha). And as of yesterday, Sorel is officially the next functional shoe to get a stylish re-brand.

On September 4, Proenza Schouler kicked off New York Fashion Week's Spring 2025 season with their RTW Spring collection—and "kick" is the operative word. Though the collection was a masterclass on tailoring and construction, industry eyes (like Emily Ratajkowski and Ella Emhoff, who sat front row) were trained on something further south.

Model on the runway at Proenza Schouler RTW wearing Sorel shoes Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York, New York

Model wears the Proenza Schouler x Sorel Caribou Mule in the new black colorway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed in pin stripes and dancing fringe, models debuted Proenza Schouler's new collaboration with Sorel. Staying loyal to the brand's affinity for weatherproof designs, this collab reimagines the traditional show boot in two modernized variations.

The first style has been dubbed the Caribou Mule ($350) and is a low-top version of the label's signature Caribou Boot, featuring a waterproof leather outer and white contrast stitching. The second design—the Caribou Chelsea Boot ($400)—features a stretch panel that gives the modern Chelsea boot look to Sorel's famous design.

Model on the runway at Proenza Schouler RTW wearing Sorel shoes Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York, New York

The second design, the Caribou Chelsea Boot, features a stylish stretch panel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the runway, the functional footwear felt delightfully at odds with the polished, elegant aesthetic of the collection. According to Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, that's exactly they were going for.

“We liked the Sorel x Proenza Schouler Caribou styles as a counterpoint to some of the floatier and more feminine pieces in the Spring/Summer 2025 show," McCollough and Hernandez told Harper’s Bazaar. "Specifically, the weight the Chelsea boot and mules gave to our silhouettes."

Model on the runway at Proenza Schouler RTW wearing Sorel shoes Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York, New York

Styles are available in three color variants, including black and white.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both designs will hit stores October 22 in time for the fall season and are shoppable in three colorways, including: black, ivory, and a colorblocked version featuring black and mustard yellow.

Shop the Original Caribou Boot

Caribou Fleece-Trimmed Nubuck and Rubber Snow Boots
Sorel Caribou Fleece-Trimmed Nubuck and Rubber Snow Boots

Topics
Fashion Week
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸