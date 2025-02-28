Milan Fashion Week's Biggest Street Style Trends Exude Old-School Elegance
Simplicity is a distinctly Italian fashion sensibility, after all.
It's easy to get swept up in the showmanship of Fashion Month street style. Runway guests often dress with flash and flourish, angling to catch a photographer's eye and impress their peers with hard-won designer wares. Milan Fashion Week's street style trends, however, are a major exception. In the Italian city lauded for its heritage craftsmanship and high standards of luxury, you'll find a milder and more minimal presentation.
Take the current Milan Fashion Week Fall 2025 season, for instance. Rather than forcing a hodgepodge of statements into a single look, showgoers are cherry-picking one fashion trend at a time. Exaggerated wide-leg denim doesn't need an equally bold top half when a simple white button-down shirt does the trick. There's also no need to test drive all of spring's color trends at once, either—committing to one hue at a time works to ensure you don't bite off more than you chew color-wise.
It's a slower and steadier approach to Fashion Week street style—which, as the adage goes, is a surer path to success. And it makes sense that Milan's street style has a less-is-more approach; simplicity is a distinctly Italian fashion sensibility, after all.
Discover a sampling of Milan Fashion Week street style looks that feel like a love letter to simple, unfussy, old-school elegance ahead. They suggest some smart style philosophies to keep in mind as you test spring's foremost trends this coming season.
Color Commitment
A monochrome look in ivory feels fresh for spring when various fabrics are in play, like lustrous satin and stiffer cotton. Again, this all-white outfit is a lesson in less being more when it comes to color palettes.
Extra Wide-Leg Jeans
Seen all over New York City’s sidewalks and now Milan’s, extra wide-leg jeans are the unanimous front-runner of the spring 2025 denim trends. In top-to-toe Gucci, Milan-based blogger Tamu McPherson styled her baggy jeans with a white button-front blouse—notice the playful crystal-fringe trim peeking out from the hem—and chocolate suede horse-bit ballet flats. Gucci’s Blondie bag, a newcomer street style staple, and angular sunnies in the cherry red color trend were simple complements to round out her roomy denim outfit.
Corporate Dress Codes
You've read the office siren trend reports and seen the fashion campaigns that double as corporate dress code PSAs. (Monica Lewinsky for Reformation, for example.) So, it should come as no surprise that stylish women are wearing workwear outside of the office this season—Marie Claire's fashion director, Sara Holzman, included. In Milan, the 9-to-5-inspired style manifests in oversized suits and silk neckties.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Barrel-Leg Pants
Supersized proportions work well together in this guest's playful and compelling look, where olive barrel-leg pants pair nicely with a peplum-waist jean jacket and white pointed-toe pumps. See the jacket's corduroy collar? It's a subtle yet noticeable nod to the barn jacket trend that's not out to pasture just yet.
Skirt Suits
In Chanel-esque tweeds, corporate gray twill, and even of the micro-mini variety, skirt suits have emerged as one of 2025’s most prolific trends. This fashion week guest chose a silver metallic co-ord from Gucci for her one-and-done combination. There's that street style mainstay again—Gucci's Blondie bag—as a final touch.
Ice Blue
You've read that cobalt blue is a foremost spring 2025 trend, but its lighter sister shade, ice blue, deserves your consideration, too. Here, a Milan Fashion Week guest commits to the glacial color in a tonal baby blue and cream outfit, opting for a sequined maxi skirt, a faintly striped sweater, and beige pumps.
East-West Bags
Spring 2025’s bag trends pull inspiration from bygone eras and silhouettes of the past—notably the East-West bag trend, which dates back to the ‘50s. This stylish showgoer carried an elongated E-W black leather handbag and chose a textural animal print coat and black separates as classic complements.
Strategic Sheers
This sheer jumpsuit feels sensible thanks to its gauzy woven fabrication and colorful geometric print with a solid black base. Consider this look a lesson in making see-through silhouettes feel less NSFW and more responsibly flirtatious for Fashion Week.
Retro Capes
Scarf coats—or scoats, if you're feeling clever—have dominated 2025's cold-weather season. But a retro-inspired cape trend is a close contender, offering a sense of refinement that's reminiscent of Catherine Deneuve and Jackie Kennedy's fashion. Take it from this well-dressed guest, who opted for a pistachio-colored cape coat and matching slip dress.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
-
The Gordon Family Rivalry Is Far From Over in 'Running Point'—Will the Waves Return for Season 2?
We're calling a foul on Netflix if we don't get an answer to those cliffhangers!
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
February's Best New Beauty Launches Will Have You Feeling Like a Sexy Cool Aunt with Perfect Skin
We put the buzziest products to the test.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Katie Holmes Tricks Out Her Sweatshirt Like an Artsy Cool Girl
The actor's latest outfit is a lesson in remixed spring basics.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Embrace 2025’s Cherry Red Color Trend With These Delectable Accessories
Try the tart shade with accessories like glossy handbags and sweet slingbacks.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Spring’s Sporty Track Pant Trend Is Getting the Fashion Editor Seal of Approval
Unathletic fashion girls are sprinting for these unconventional bottoms. Myself included.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Reboots Carrie Bradshaw's Famous Fendi Baguette Bag at Milan Fashion Week
The star toted one of her character's most iconic accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Struts Marni's Fall 2025 Runway in an Electric Yellow Dress
She hasn't hit the catwalk since a stroll with her mom in the '90s.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Spring's Runways Are a Masterclass In Ugly Color Combinations
Life is full of contradictions—and so are the best style moments.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Top Styling Takeaways From New York Fashion Week
The easy tweaks that'll turn a good outfit into a great one.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Borrow These NYFW Street Style Outfits From Our Fashion Editors
Follow these simple outfit formulas.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The 2025 LVMH Prize Semifinalists Suggest Inclusive Design Is Worth the Investment
The 2025 LVMH Prize Semifinalists are a sign of fashion's forward-thinking future.
By Halie LeSavage Published