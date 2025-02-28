Milan Fashion Week's Biggest Street Style Trends Exude Old-School Elegance

Simplicity is a distinctly Italian fashion sensibility, after all.

A graphic of Milan Fashion Week Street Style trends including scarves on bags, capes, east-west bags, wide-leg jeans, and corporate dress codes
(Image credit: Future)
Emma Childs

By
By
published
in News

It's easy to get swept up in the showmanship of Fashion Month street style. Runway guests often dress with flash and flourish, angling to catch a photographer's eye and impress their peers with hard-won designer wares. Milan Fashion Week's street style trends, however, are a major exception. In the Italian city lauded for its heritage craftsmanship and high standards of luxury, you'll find a milder and more minimal presentation.

Take the current Milan Fashion Week Fall 2025 season, for instance. Rather than forcing a hodgepodge of statements into a single look, showgoers are cherry-picking one fashion trend at a time. Exaggerated wide-leg denim doesn't need an equally bold top half when a simple white button-down shirt does the trick. There's also no need to test drive all of spring's color trends at once, either—committing to one hue at a time works to ensure you don't bite off more than you chew color-wise.

It's a slower and steadier approach to Fashion Week street style—which, as the adage goes, is a surer path to success. And it makes sense that Milan's street style has a less-is-more approach; simplicity is a distinctly Italian fashion sensibility, after all.

Discover a sampling of Milan Fashion Week street style looks that feel like a love letter to simple, unfussy, old-school elegance ahead. They suggest some smart style philosophies to keep in mind as you test spring's foremost trends this coming season.

Color Commitment

A woman at Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2025 Street Style in a white suite, white coat, and white shoes

When recreating this look yourself, remember to keep a careful eye on textures.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A monochrome look in ivory feels fresh for spring when various fabrics are in play, like lustrous satin and stiffer cotton. Again, this all-white outfit is a lesson in less being more when it comes to color palettes.

STAUD Vienna Sweater
STAUD Vienna Sweater

Fluid High Waist Straight Leg Pants
Vince Fluid High Waist Straight Leg Pants

Myka Trench Coat
SNDYS Myka Trench Coat

Extra Wide-Leg Jeans

Tamu McPherson at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2025 street style in wide-leg blue jeans, a white blouse, red bag, and brown suede loafers.

Like this light-wash Gucci pair, the best baggy jeans pack a punch but don't overpower their wearer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Seen all over New York City’s sidewalks and now Milan’s, extra wide-leg jeans are the unanimous front-runner of the spring 2025 denim trends. In top-to-toe Gucci, Milan-based blogger Tamu McPherson styled her baggy jeans with a white button-front blouse—notice the playful crystal-fringe trim peeking out from the hem—and chocolate suede horse-bit ballet flats. Gucci’s Blondie bag, a newcomer street style staple, and angular sunnies in the cherry red color trend were simple complements to round out her roomy denim outfit.

Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

We the Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans
We the Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans

Annina Wide Leg
Citizens of Humanity Annina Wide Leg

Corporate Dress Codes

A woman at Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2025 Street Style in a gray plaid suit and white necktie

This polished and professional showgoer looked ready to lead a Q1 wrap-up meeting.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

You've read the office siren trend reports and seen the fashion campaigns that double as corporate dress code PSAs. (Monica Lewinsky for Reformation, for example.) So, it should come as no surprise that stylish women are wearing workwear outside of the office this season—Marie Claire's fashion director, Sara Holzman, included. In Milan, the 9-to-5-inspired style manifests in oversized suits and silk neckties.

The Frankie Shop Lyra Oversized Blazer
The Frankie Shop Lyra Oversized Blazer

Rinah Pant
EAVES Rinah Pant

Relaxed Fit Cotton Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Cotton Shirt

Barrel-Leg Pants

A guest at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2025 in street style wearing olive green barrel-leg pants, a blue peplum denim jacket, and black sunglasses

Another denim trend with legs to last: barrel jeans.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Supersized proportions work well together in this guest's playful and compelling look, where olive barrel-leg pants pair nicely with a peplum-waist jean jacket and white pointed-toe pumps. See the jacket's corduroy collar? It's a subtle yet noticeable nod to the barn jacket trend that's not out to pasture just yet.

Nili Lotan Shon Cotton Twill Pants
Nili Lotan Shon Cotton Twill Pants

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Banana Republic Soma High-Rise Barrel-Leg Pant
Banana Republic Soma High-Rise Barrel-Leg Pant

Skirt Suits

A guest at Milan Fashion Week Fall 2025 in street style in a gray skirt suit and red Gucci bag

One of the great benefits of a two-piece? Less stress and effort when getting dressed in the A.M.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In Chanel-esque tweeds, corporate gray twill, and even of the micro-mini variety, skirt suits have emerged as one of 2025’s most prolific trends. This fashion week guest chose a silver metallic co-ord from Gucci for her one-and-done combination. There's that street style mainstay again—Gucci's Blondie bag—as a final touch.

Babaton Standout Blazer

Babaton Standout Blazer

Babaton Finesse Skirt
Babaton Finesse Skirt

Babaton Chisel Skirt
Babaton Chisel Skirt

Ice Blue

A woman at Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2025 Street Style in a shimmery blue maxi skirt and blue and white crewneck sweater

Exhibit A of why the muted blue belongs in your spring fashion rotation.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

You've read that cobalt blue is a foremost spring 2025 trend, but its lighter sister shade, ice blue, deserves your consideration, too. Here, a Milan Fashion Week guest commits to the glacial color in a tonal baby blue and cream outfit, opting for a sequined maxi skirt, a faintly striped sweater, and beige pumps.

Pleated Midi Dress
Nordstrom Pleated Midi Dress

J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken T-Shirt
J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken T-Shirt

Gazelle
Adidas Originals Gazelle

East-West Bags

A woman at Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2025 Street Style in a cowprint fur coat, black east-west shoulderbag, black top, black pants

A minimal bag and conversation coat are a match made in heaven.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Spring 2025’s bag trends pull inspiration from bygone eras and silhouettes of the past—notably the East-West bag trend, which dates back to the ‘50s. This stylish showgoer carried an elongated E-W black leather handbag and chose a textural animal print coat and black separates as classic complements.

The New York Shoulder Bag
DeMellier London The New York Shoulder Bag

OSOI Red Boat Wide Mini Bag
OSOI Red Boat Wide Mini Bag

Freja New York Caroline Bag

Freja New York Caroline Bag

Strategic Sheers

A woman in Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2025 street style in a white, red, and blue floral dress with a colorful orange cardigan

Justice for jumpsuits! Taking root as a winter 2025 trend, the one-piece is currently on its comeback tour.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This sheer jumpsuit feels sensible thanks to its gauzy woven fabrication and colorful geometric print with a solid black base. Consider this look a lesson in making see-through silhouettes feel less NSFW and more responsibly flirtatious for Fashion Week.

Vina Sheer Overlay Minidress
Reformation Vina Sheer Overlay Minidress

Aki Sheer Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Aki Sheer Stripe Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Madewell Long-Sleeve Button-Front Top in Floral Mesh
Madewell Long-Sleeve Button-Front Top in Floral Mesh

Retro Capes

A woman at Milan Fashion Week's Fall 2025 Street Style in a green cape coat, green dress, and brown platform heels

Vintage silhouette—both authentic relics and modern-day recreations—are all over the Fall 2025 Fashion Month circuit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Scarf coats—or scoats, if you're feeling clever—have dominated 2025's cold-weather season. But a retro-inspired cape trend is a close contender, offering a sense of refinement that's reminiscent of Catherine Deneuve and Jackie Kennedy's fashion. Take it from this well-dressed guest, who opted for a pistachio-colored cape coat and matching slip dress.

Button Cape
Zara Button Cape

Dôen Watson Coat
Dôen Watson Coat

Devon Removable Cape Cotton Coat
Ulla Johnson Devon Removable Cape Cotton Coat

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.

Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.

