There's no denying that cut-out dresses are having a moment right now. They appeared on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways at shows like Gucci and Marques’ Almeida, before popping up on just about every black-tie event this year, from the Grammys on Dua Lipa, who wore Versace; the Oscars on Penelope Cruz, who wore custom Chanel; and, most recently, at the 2022 Met Gala, on celebrities like Bella Hadid, who wore Burberry and Lori Harvey, who opted for a black ab-baring gown custom-made for her by Michael Kors Collection.

But, if you're not someone who normally wears cut-out anything (even in the summer), even the best cut-out dresses can feel daunting to style. With that in mind, I broke down the season's cutest cut-out dresses into three easy-to-shop categories ranging from frocks with barley-there cut-outs to options that are better suited as a part of your next beach vacation outfit than in your day-to-day life.

The bottom line? It's now easier than ever to master the trend on your own terms. Some of these picks are effortlessly cute and daytime-appropriate summer sundresses, while others are great for date nights, bachelorette parties, or a summer wedding.

Before we dive head-first into the pieces, remember that there’s no wrong way to wear this daring summer fashion trend. Cut-outs are meant to be fun, not stressful. Stick to the one that best aligns with your personal style, or take this opportunity to test-drive a new silhouette that you’ve been secretly wanting to try out this season.

Subtle Cut-Outs

If you want to dabble with a cut-out dress this summer but you're not sure how much skin to show, start out by trying one on that features smaller cut-outs on areas like the shoulder, across the back, or above your ribcage. You'll still be able to wear a bra or bandeau with these styles if you need coverage or support. Better yet, try a dress that has buttons across the front so that you can control the amount of skin you have on show at any given time.

ELOQUII One-Shoulder Cutout Gown One of the most common places for a cut-out to be placed on a dress is right underneath the chest, slightly above the ribcage. This frock from ELOQUII is available in sizes 18 through 26 and proves that wearing cut-outs doesn't have to be daunting. $159 at Nordstrom

ZARA Strap Dress 08 This tank dress from ZARA gives the cut-out trend new life thanks to its layered-looking design. The earthy colors work for day or night, and the maxi length adds coverage and balance. $170 at ZARA

A.W.A.K.E MODE Long Sleeve Asymmetric Dress This striped dress from A.W.A.K.E MODE has a slightly nautical feel to it, making it great for summertime wear. Better yet, it can be styled with sandals or sneakers now, and then with boots once the weather cools down in the fall. $390 at Shopbop

Cotton Citizen Capri Cut Out Dress A mini dress like this pick from Cotton Citizen comes with a slew of mini buttons across the front, so you can customize the coverage you get across your chest. It comes in five other colors if wearing red isn't your cup of tea. $280 at Cotton Citizen

MANGO Ruched Detail Dress The ruched detailing at the front of this otherwise simple black maxi dress from MANGO technically counts a cut-out, making it great for those looking to give the trend a try in 2022. $80 at Mango

Anthropologie V-Neck Wrap Mini Dress This cotton mini dress from Anthropologie looks simple enough from the front, but features a slim cut-out at the back for added flair. Style it under a cropped cardigan or a blazer at the office and show off the design at happy hour. $148 at Anthropologie

Rita Row Tecla Dress This pastel striped dress from ethical brand Rita Row was locally made in Girona, Spain. The cut-out, despite being at the center of the chest, is dainty, permits you to wear a bra or bralette without it showing, and would look great layered over a white turtleneck now before the summer weather rolls in. $185 at Lisa Says Gah!

Self-Portrait Cutout Appliquéd Organic Cotton-Twill Mini Dress Blink and you'll miss the tiny cut-outs at the center of this otherwise sweet-feeling dress from Self-Portrait. Perfect for a family brunch or a spring date night, this pale pink frock will play a massive role in your summer wardrobe rotation. $440 at NET-A-PORTER

Showing a Little More Skin

If you've already given the cut-out trend a test-run and you want to dabble with showing a bit more skin, pick one one of the dresses below. They feature slightly larger cut-outs or, in some cases, a few more that are smaller in size around the stomach or waist. Some can be worn as beach cover-ups, while others are great for a spring wedding.

& Other Stories Cut-Out Midi Dress The simple colorway saves this cut-out dress from & Other Stories from being over-the-top. The sleek halter design also makes it look elevated despite it costing only $69. $69 at & Other Stories

Charlie Holiday Tuscany Maxi Dress I'm picturing wearing this breezy white maxi dress over top of a white bikini on my next vacation this summer. Or, style it with wedges for a fun, casual, nighttime look. $139 at Anthropologie

Find Me Now Sacha Mini Dress The minute that the weather begins to heat up, I start my search for my new favorite summer sundress. This one from Find Me Now retails for $120 and comes in the sweetest-feeling checkered print. but it's not too sweet courtesy of the cut-out across the middle. $120 at Find Me Now

Significant Other Liana Cutout Long Sleeve Maxi Dress I've had my eye on this butter-yellow midi dress from Significant Other for a while now because, despite the cut-outs at the hip and shoulder, it still feels elevated. $239 at Nordstrom

H&M Cut-Out Dress Bright orange is one of this summer's most in-demand hues, as evidenced by this cut-out mini dress from H&M. $25 at H&M

Frankies Bikinis Nicky Terry High Neck Dress Leave it to It-Girl approved swimwear brand Frankie's Bikinis to design some of the cutest summer-ready dresses. This Y2K-inspired tie-dye midi dress is on my must-buy list. $155 at Frankies Bikinis

B.P. Ruched Cutout Minidress This satin-look dress from Nordstrom's own brand, B.P., comes in two colors: a simple black and this champagne shade. Available in sizes 1X through 4X, it's great for a summer wedding. $55 at Nordstrom

LNA Mena Dress Rather than being a simple stringy halter top, this dress from LNA features a few extra slits across the ribs and waist. And you can always style it under an oversized denim jacket to add some coverage if you want to! $152 at LNA

Super Daring Cut-Outs

If you're a longtime lover of cut-outs, take it to the next level this summer by opting a dress that bares it all. This could mean a dress that shows off your entire stomach, or one that is more cut-out than it is dress—the choice is yours.

ZARA Draped Asymmetrical This bright one-shoulder frock from Zara is bound to make a statement from the very moment that you put it on thanks to the electric colorway and the ruched skirt. You can adjust the length of the skirt to show more skin. $60 at ZARA

Michael Costello x REVOLVE Edith Midi Dress This dress tackles a few trends at once: chocolate brown is everywhere right now, as is cut-outs that are tied together. $238 at REVOLVE

Poster Girl Pandora Dress Dresses by Poster Girl have been worn by Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Sabrina Carpenter recently, so it's safe to say that the brand is taking over the internet in 2022. $145 at REVOLVE

For Love & Lemons Palmer Maxi Dress I love a maxi dress in the summer, especially one that features a print as fun as this one from For Love & Lemons does. The back of this dress is cut out, as is much of the front (in a good way). $266 at For Love & Lemons

Louisa Ballou SSENSE Exclusive Black Sex Wax Dress This dress from beach and swimwear brand Louisa Ballou is sexy, yes, but it's also fun! Pack this on vacation or wear on a night out with your friends on the summer's hottest night. $530 at SSENSE

ASYOU Bandeau Cut-Out Maxi Dress Have a beachy wedding that you're heading off to? This bright orange maxi dress from ASYOU on ASOS is a great option for a more casual affair. $50 at ASOS

STAUD Epona Cutout Printed Jersey Mini Dress If you want to wear a bold cut-out during the daytime, consider this printed sundress from editor-approved brand STAUD. It's made from a lightweight jersey material so it's great for hot summer afternoons. $250 at NET-A-PORTER