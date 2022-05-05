The Summer 2022 Jewelry Trends Are Heating Up

The power of a great piece of jewelry is unparalleled. Since your summer fashion mantra is likely about barely-there fabrics, now's the opportunity to let the season's most prominent jewelry trends shine. There will be no competing with statement coats and fall's latest and greatest boot selections. Add a statement choker to a nonchalant summer dress or a sleek watch to your favorite T-shirt and denim look—even the simplest accessory can give you an instant refresh. From fringe tassel earrings that flutter in the breeze to youthful accessories that give you a dose of nostalgia, the summer 2022 trends, from bags to shoes to jewels, are all about having fun.

Scarf Play

Sure, they look great tied around your neck, but when fastened to jewelry like earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, they have a free-spirited je ne sais quoi we just can't get enough of.

(Image credit: Chanel, Versace, Loewe)

Statement Choker

Forget subtle. This summer's statement chokers are speaking for themselves with bold, hard-to-miss hardware that can be paired alongside wardrobe staples, nighttime attire, and even swimwear.

(Image credit: Miu Miu, Tory Burch, Givenchy)

Crystal Reigns Queen

Why not add a bit of sparkle to your every day? These oversized crystal baubles can play nice with others but excel at stealing the show.

(Image credit: Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, Alessandra Rich)

Fringe Frenzy

Clothing isn't the only thing getting the fringe treatment this summer. From boho vibes to '80s flare, fringe-adorned pieces have movement and style that will add pizzaz to boardroom blazers and summer maxi dresses alike.

(Image credit: Altuzarra, Etro, Chanel)

Candy Coated

Young and playful-looking, these nostalgic jewelry pieces may appear childlike in candy color combos, camp beads, and whimsical silhouettes, but be assured they didn't come from the gumball machine.

(Image credit: Dior, Coach, Moschino)

Watch It

Accessories flex their practical side with a smattering of watches that add an extra dose of sophistication to any ensemble.