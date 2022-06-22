The Biggest Summer 2022 Shoe Trends, Straight From the Runway

Summer 2022 Shoe Trends from Versace Runway
(Image credit: Chloe, Versace, Erdem)
As we dive into the fashion trends of summer 2022 (opens in new tab), we must also pay tribute to the summer shoe (opens in new tab) trends that walked the runways, with many footwear styles catering to those anxious to see and be seen in them (Versace platforms, we're looking at you!).

Research from TheRealReal indicates that search demand for wedge sandals is up 48% over last year alone, but adding a statement shoe to your wardrobe doesn't have to equate to a temporary shelf life. Noelle Sciacca (opens in new tab), Women's Editorial Lead at The RealReal, recommends investing in quality materials to ensure your summer shoe investments can carry you through the warm-weather season and beyond. 

For those who prefer easy-going summer shoe styles, there are still functional and comfortable options, like fisherman sandals (opens in new tab) and slide sandals; both shoe choices are equal parts practical and sleek.

Step right up to start shopping the season's notable summer shoe trends below. 

Strap In

They're great as an occasion shoe paired alongside evening gowns and cocktail dresses, but strappy sandals (opens in new tab) can be more versatile than you think. Styling them with jeans or Bermuda shorts will add elegance to your everyday summer wardrobe. If you're pounding the pavement, Sciacca recommends a little TLC from your cobbler to help restore straps and reinforce heels to extend the life of your strappy heels for the next season.

Summer 2022 Strappy Shoe Trend

ROKH, Oscar de la Renta, Christopher John Rogers

(Image credit: ROKH, Oscar de la Renta, Christopher John Rogers)

Bottega Veneta Barely There sandals

Schutz Vikki Strappy Leather Sandals

Cult Gaia Women's Karina High Heel Sandals

Steve Madden Noelle Heel

Mach & Mach Double Bow Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps

Schutz Snake Embossed Lace Up Heels

Mad for Mules

Invigorate your summer shoe arsenal with a sleek mule style that isn't constricting but won't slip or slide. With a wide array of prints, fabrications, and color combos on the market, you can match your mule to any mood.

Summer 2022 Mule Shoe Trend

No. 21, Gucci, Jil Sander

(Image credit: No. 21, Gucci, Jil Sander)

Wandler Anne Leather Mules

Porte & Paire Braided Mule Sandal

Jacquemus Piscine Leather Mules

Alexandre Birman Solange Intreccio Leather Mules

Gucci Horsebit 75 Flared Heel Leather Mules

Prada Logo Leather Open Toed Mules

Hooked on Fisherman Sandals

Consider an ankle-grazing fisherman sandal, often comprised of interwoven leather straps, the grown-up version of your childhood jelly sandals (opens in new tab). Designers are creative with this summer's trending style, meaning no two designs are identical." If you're going with traditional leather fisherman sandals, pair them with a breezy cotton dress. Opt for a satin fabric for a softer approach," suggests Sciacca.  

Summer 2022 Fisherman Sandal Shoe Trends

Max Mara, Rachel Comey, Erdem

(Image credit: Max Mara, Rachel Comey, Erdem)

Reformation Fisherman Sandal

Emme Parsons Ernest Leather Sandals

Hereu Woven Fisherman Sandals

Gabriela Hearst Fisherman Sandals

Ganni Creeper Fisherman Sandals

Platform Play

Don't shy away from this sky-high shoe style straight out of the early aughts. You can buy into the trend with any platform height you choose.

Summer 2022 Platform Sandals Trend

Versace, Acne Studios, Chanel

(Image credit: Valentino, Acne Studios, Chanel)

Dries Van Noten Platform Heeled Sandals

Versace Biggie Metallic Leather Mules

Schutz Denim Wedge

Loeffler Randall Bow Platform Sandals

Sam Edelman Wedge

Sam Edelman Wedge

Easy Flats

Arguably the most versatile summer sandal of 2022, slide sandals won't fall flat in the style department. "With summer comes longer, lighter days; we stay out later, we're on our feet longer, and we head out for summer adventures. Those outings are always easier in a chic pair of slide sandals," ensures Sciacca.

Summer 2022 Slide Sandal Trend

Adam Lippes, Stella McCartney, Chloé

(Image credit: Adam Lippes, Stella McCartney, Chloé)

Chloé Woody Linen Logo Slides

Maguire Barça Black Classic Flats

Tory Burch Rope Flat

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal

Seychelles Practically Slide Sandal

