The Biggest Summer 2022 Shoe Trends, Straight From the Runway
Designers are offering way more than just sandals.
As we dive into the fashion trends of summer 2022 (opens in new tab), we must also pay tribute to the summer shoe (opens in new tab) trends that walked the runways, with many footwear styles catering to those anxious to see and be seen in them (Versace platforms, we're looking at you!).
Research from TheRealReal indicates that search demand for wedge sandals is up 48% over last year alone, but adding a statement shoe to your wardrobe doesn't have to equate to a temporary shelf life. Noelle Sciacca (opens in new tab), Women's Editorial Lead at The RealReal, recommends investing in quality materials to ensure your summer shoe investments can carry you through the warm-weather season and beyond.
For those who prefer easy-going summer shoe styles, there are still functional and comfortable options, like fisherman sandals (opens in new tab) and slide sandals; both shoe choices are equal parts practical and sleek.
Step right up to start shopping the season's notable summer shoe trends below.
Strap In
They're great as an occasion shoe paired alongside evening gowns and cocktail dresses, but strappy sandals (opens in new tab) can be more versatile than you think. Styling them with jeans or Bermuda shorts will add elegance to your everyday summer wardrobe. If you're pounding the pavement, Sciacca recommends a little TLC from your cobbler to help restore straps and reinforce heels to extend the life of your strappy heels for the next season.
Bottega Veneta Barely There sandals
Schutz Vikki Strappy Leather Sandals
Cult Gaia Women's Karina High Heel Sandals
Steve Madden Noelle Heel
Mach & Mach Double Bow Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps
Schutz Snake Embossed Lace Up Heels
Mad for Mules
Invigorate your summer shoe arsenal with a sleek mule style that isn't constricting but won't slip or slide. With a wide array of prints, fabrications, and color combos on the market, you can match your mule to any mood.
Wandler Anne Leather Mules
Porte & Paire Braided Mule Sandal
Jacquemus Piscine Leather Mules
Alexandre Birman Solange Intreccio Leather Mules
Gucci Horsebit 75 Flared Heel Leather Mules
Prada Logo Leather Open Toed Mules
Hooked on Fisherman Sandals
Consider an ankle-grazing fisherman sandal, often comprised of interwoven leather straps, the grown-up version of your childhood jelly sandals (opens in new tab). Designers are creative with this summer's trending style, meaning no two designs are identical." If you're going with traditional leather fisherman sandals, pair them with a breezy cotton dress. Opt for a satin fabric for a softer approach," suggests Sciacca.
Reformation Fisherman Sandal
Emme Parsons Ernest Leather Sandals
Hereu Woven Fisherman Sandals
Ganni Creeper Fisherman Sandals
Platform Play
Don't shy away from this sky-high shoe style straight out of the early aughts. You can buy into the trend with any platform height you choose.
Dries Van Noten Platform Heeled Sandals
Versace Biggie Metallic Leather Mules
Schutz Denim Wedge
Loeffler Randall Bow Platform Sandals
Sam Edelman Wedge
Sam Edelman Wedge
Easy Flats
Arguably the most versatile summer sandal of 2022, slide sandals won't fall flat in the style department. "With summer comes longer, lighter days; we stay out later, we're on our feet longer, and we head out for summer adventures. Those outings are always easier in a chic pair of slide sandals," ensures Sciacca.
Chloé Woody Linen Logo Slides
Tory Burch Rope Flat
Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Open Edit Lucca Slide Sandal
Seychelles Practically Slide Sandal
Sara Holzman is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
