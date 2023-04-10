I’ve Been a Fall Girl My Entire Life, But I’m Finally Embracing Summer—These Are the 30 Items I'm Eyeing

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
For as long as my memory serves, I have preferred fall over summer. Dressing in cozier pieces has just been my jam, so shopping for a summer wardrobe is always, well, a challenge. I live in London, where we hardly ever even see the sun, but we’ve been lucky these past two years and had very warm summers (ahem, 2022 heatwave). To avoid any warm-weather dressing FOMO this year, I went ahead and made an entire itinerary of my summer travel plans. I did not, however, factor in that I basically only own sweaters.
I need all the help I can get, so I’m starting from the top. Between browsing new arrivals, bookmarking my favorite street style looks, and taking recommendations from my lovely fellow editors, I feel like I can see the light. I’ve added an abundance of linen, chic but comfortable sandals, a swimsuit (or two), and beauty products to my cart. Take a look at my 30 warm-weather picks below.
The original crinkle swimwear brand was obviously the first pick.
My cotton wide-leg trousers will be taking a backseat for this linen-blend pair.
Ines de la Fressange’s collaboration with Uniqlo is quickly becoming my go-to for neutral lightweight finds.
Here’s a moisturizer that’ll help keep my skin looking dewy without the excess oil. (Plus, it’s a cult favorite for a reason.)
I can’t create a summer wardrobe without a classic basket bag, and Chloé’s leather-trimmed variation is the perfect size for all my essentials.
These celeb-favorite sunglasses are worth a spot in your summer rotation.
I’ll be living in this smooth silk vest on those hot summer days when I’m WFG (working from garden).
My most recommended beauty product for that sun-kissed glow, and it’s only $5!
Effortless and chic, these sandals are woven from natural raffia with thick, comfortable crossover straps.
I don’t think I’ve ever wanted a hair accessory more.
What’s summer without some gold jewelry?
Straight-leg jeans are chalking up to be the style of the season. Grab this pair stat.
If ever there was a bag that screams summer, it’d be this Staud woven shoulder bag.
I went from not wearing any sun protection to literally craving it thanks to this La Roche Posay product.
I’m taking a risk and buying this ultra-popular denim skirt this season.
I just want to take a moment to appreciate this silk-blend shirt, which I’ll be taking on vacation with me.
If I’m going all out, I can’t forget a raffia hat.
These cutoffs will pair equally well with a blouse and blazer as they will with my swimsuit.
A cotton cap will always finish off any casual summer ’fit.
Staying true to my neutral style, this COS maxi dress is the perfect summer addition.
A wardrobe clean-out is the perfect excuse to finally succumb to this Row tote bag.
I need more than just one swimsuit, and it’s only right to make my next bikini a Seafolly one.
Mint-green flowy pants, oh, how I love thee.
This is the mascara for those hot and sticky lounge days.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
