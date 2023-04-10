I’ve Been a Fall Girl My Entire Life, But I’m Finally Embracing Summer—These Are the 30 Items I'm Eyeing

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

For as long as my memory serves, I have preferred fall over summer. Dressing in cozier pieces has just been my jam, so shopping for a summer wardrobe is always, well, a challenge. I live in London, where we hardly ever even see the sun, but we’ve been lucky these past two years and had very warm summers (ahem, 2022 heatwave). To avoid any warm-weather dressing FOMO this year, I went ahead and made an entire itinerary of my summer travel plans. I did not, however, factor in that I basically only own sweaters.

I need all the help I can get, so I’m starting from the top. Between browsing new arrivals, bookmarking my favorite street style looks, and taking recommendations from my lovely fellow editors, I feel like I can see the light. I’ve added an abundance of linen, chic but comfortable sandals, a swimsuit (or two), and beauty products to my cart. Take a look at my 30 warm-weather picks below.

Hunza G Pamela Crinkle-Knit Swimsuit $151 at MatchesFashion The original crinkle swimwear brand was obviously the first pick.

H&M Chiffon Beach Robe $35 at H&M The perfect beach robe does exist.

Forever 21 Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants Was $30, Now $24 at Forever 21 My cotton wide-leg trousers will be taking a backseat for this linen-blend pair.

Uniqlo x Ines de la Fressange Cotton Twill Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress $70 at Uniqlo Ines de la Fressange's collaboration with Uniqlo is quickly becoming my go-to for neutral lightweight finds.

Chloé Leather-Trimmed Paper And Linen Bucket Bag $690 at Net-a-Porter I can't create a summer wardrobe without a classic basket bag, and Chloé's leather-trimmed variation is the perfect size for all my essentials.

Saint Laurent Eyewear Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses $395 at Net-a-Porter These celeb-favorite sunglasses are worth a spot in your summer rotation.

Reiss Riley Silk Front Vest $145 at Reiss I'll be living in this smooth silk vest on those hot summer days when I'm WFG (working from garden).

SheGlam Sun Sculpt Liquid Contour-Warm Honey $5 at SheGlam My most recommended beauty product for that sun-kissed glow, and it's only $5!

Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Raffia Slides $350 at Net-a-Porter Effortless and chic, these sandals are woven from natural raffia with thick, comfortable crossover straps.

H&M Linen-blend Shirt $35 at H&M A beach companion that'll turn into a cozy brunch top.

Gucci GG Faux Pearl-Embellished Hair Clip $550 at MatchesFashion I don't think I've ever wanted a hair accessory more.

Missoma Twisted Tidal Medium Hoop Earrings $149 at Missoma What's summer without some gold jewelry?

AG Jeans Alexxis High Rise Vintage Straight Jeans $225 at Neiman Marcus Straight-leg jeans are chalking up to be the style of the season. Grab this pair stat.

Staud Hitch Woven Leather And Canvas Shoulder Bag $325 at Net-a-Porter If ever there was a bag that screams summer, it'd be this Staud woven shoulder bag.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50 $37 at Dermstore I went from not wearing any sun protection to literally craving it thanks to this La Roche Posay product.

Mango Slit Denim Skirt $70 at Mango I'm taking a risk and buying this ultra-popular denim skirt this season.

COS Silk-Blend Jacquard Shirt $135 at COS I just want to take a moment to appreciate this silk-blend shirt, which I'll be taking on vacation with me.

COS Silk-Blend Jacquard Shorts $135 at COS And it comes with matching shorts.

Helen Kaminski Giulietta Raffia Sun Hat $395 at Nordstrom If I'm going all out, I can't forget a raffia hat.

Re/Done 50s Cutoff Shorts $195 at Saks Fifth Avenue These cutoffs will pair equally well with a blouse and blazer as they will with my swimsuit.

Ganni Logo-Embroidered Baseball Cap $91 at Farfetch A cotton cap will always finish off any casual summer 'fit.

COS Cutout-Waist Midi Shirt Dress $150 at COS Staying true to my neutral style, this COS maxi dress is the perfect summer addition.

The Row N/S Park Small Textured-Leather Tote $1,420 at Net-a-Porter A wardrobe clean-out is the perfect excuse to finally succumb to this Row tote bag.

Tod's Gommino Bubble Suede Loafers $595 at Net-a-Porter Loafers that work for day and night.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee $30 at Everlane I want this in every color available.

Seafolly One Shoulder Bikini Top $78 at Revolve I need more than just one swimsuit, and it's only right to make my next bikini a Seafolly one.

Seafolly Sea Dive High Cut Bottoms $68 at Revolve Ditto.

Madewell The Carley Wide-Leg Pant in Softdrape $98 at Madewell Mint-green flowy pants, oh, how I love thee.