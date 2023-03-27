I’m a Neutral Lover, But These 30 Spring Picks Are Inspiring Me to Switch It Up

These color trends are too good to miss.

By Natalie Gray Herder
Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

When it comes to my personal color palette, my comfort zone tends to range between denim blues, creamy whites, and classic black pieces—especially during winter. But with spring weather finally showing face in New York City, I’m inspired to switch things up and test out a fresh batch of seasonal trends. (Yes, bolder colors are included.) Across the runways and throughout the city streets, rosette accessories, red and butter-yellow hues, and ruffled chiffon fabrics are being spotted a mile a minute, and I need to take part. After spending far too much time scrolling the internet, I’ve narrowed down my findings. Keep scrolling to shop the 30 items that will add a bit of fun to my otherwise basic wardrobe. 

Wayf Convertible Strapless Dress

The dress for any spring event.

Reiss Hollie Halter Neck Linen Blend Crop Top

I’m not sure what I love more: the draping, the bow, or this beautiful shade of blue. 

Anthropologie The Petra Drop Earrings

These Anthropologie earrings have taken our office by storm, and it’s time I buy in. 

Forever 21 Linen Double-Breasted Vest

Pop this on with jeans and a kitten heel for a casual but chic spring look. 

Simon Miller Lopsy Bag

A perfect example of that butter yellow I was talking about. 

& Other Stories Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Top

I’d wear this to the office with the trousers listed below. 

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants

These trousers are tailored to perfection. 

Mango Floral Denim Sandals

The ideal combination of spring’s buzziest trends: denim and rosettes. 

H&M Knit Silk-Blend Dress

I’d wear this beyond spring and into the summer as my go-to beach cover-up. 

& Other Stories Large Rose Appliquéd Top

Go big, or go home. 

Open Edit Solana Sandal

I’m in love with this style, but even more in love with this under-$100 price point. 

Bottega Veneta Half Moon Intrecciato Leather Pouch

Move over, Mini Jodie. Half Moon is the new It girl. 

Karen Wazen Glamourous Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell counts as a color, right? 

New Balance RC30 Runner Sneaker

A neutral sneaker with hints of red is a big yes from me. 

G.H. Bass Weejuns Whitney Loafer

I already own these comfy loafers in black, but this pastel pink is calling my name. 

Sophie Buhai Everyday Small Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

Silver jewelry is currently outshining its gold counterpart. 

& Other Stories Fitted Sleeveless Top

Now this, this is the definition of an elevated basic. 

Toteme High-Rise Straight Jeans

I can’t enter a new season without a fresh pair of jeans. 

Ganni Metallic Padded Sandals

The most wearable entry point into the metallic trend. 

Jacquemus Malha Embellished Jacquard-Knit Mini Dress

Pink-and-brown is an underrated color combination if you ask me. 

Urban Outfitters Lucy Medium Crescent Bag

If we’re talking color this season, orange needs to have its moment, too. 

Lexxola Ida Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

I do a little happy dance every time Lexxola releases new frames. 

COS Cropped Poplin Shirt

I spy a sneaky micro-trend, and its name is cobalt blue. 

Marie Claire Most Coveted
Lioness Rendezvous Top

The addition of the ruffle made this basic top infinitely more fun. 

Goldsign Denim Midi Skirt

Confirmed: The perfect denim midi skirt does, in fact, exist. 

UO Ella Satin Ballet Flat

The limit on red items to purchase this year does not exist. 

Mango Ribbed Long Dress

A sweater dress, but make it spring. 

Breda Jane Bracelet Watch

I’m all about unique accessories, and this mixed-metal watch fits the bill. 

Larroude Rita Sandals

As a New Yorker, I can’t be bothered with a heel higher than this one. 

Anthropologie Woven Faux Leather Tote

I did a double take when I saw that this woven tote bag is under $200. 

Associate Editor

Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.

