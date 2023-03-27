I’m a Neutral Lover, But These 30 Spring Picks Are Inspiring Me to Switch It Up

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

When it comes to my personal color palette, my comfort zone tends to range between denim blues, creamy whites, and classic black pieces—especially during winter. But with spring weather finally showing face in New York City, I’m inspired to switch things up and test out a fresh batch of seasonal trends. (Yes, bolder colors are included.) Across the runways and throughout the city streets, rosette accessories, red and butter-yellow hues, and ruffled chiffon fabrics are being spotted a mile a minute, and I need to take part. After spending far too much time scrolling the internet, I’ve narrowed down my findings. Keep scrolling to shop the 30 items that will add a bit of fun to my otherwise basic wardrobe.

(opens in new tab) Wayf Convertible Strapless Dress $88 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) The dress for any spring event.

(opens in new tab) Reiss Hollie Halter Neck Linen Blend Crop Top $225 at Reiss (opens in new tab) I’m not sure what I love more: the draping, the bow, or this beautiful shade of blue.

(opens in new tab) Anthropologie The Petra Drop Earrings $38 at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) These Anthropologie earrings have taken our office by storm, and it’s time I buy in.

(opens in new tab) Forever 21 Linen Double-Breasted Vest $30 at Forever 21 (opens in new tab) Pop this on with jeans and a kitten heel for a casual but chic spring look.

(opens in new tab) Simon Miller Lopsy Bag $295 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) A perfect example of that butter yellow I was talking about.

(opens in new tab) & Other Stories Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Top $69 at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) I’d wear this to the office with the trousers listed below.

(opens in new tab) Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants $218 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) These trousers are tailored to perfection.

(opens in new tab) Mango Floral Denim Sandals $100 at Mango (opens in new tab) The ideal combination of spring’s buzziest trends: denim and rosettes.

(opens in new tab) H&M Knit Silk-Blend Dress $119 at H&M (opens in new tab) I’d wear this beyond spring and into the summer as my go-to beach cover-up.

(opens in new tab) & Other Stories Large Rose Appliquéd Top $139 at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) Go big, or go home.

(opens in new tab) Open Edit Solana Sandal $60 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) I’m in love with this style, but even more in love with this under-$100 price point.

(opens in new tab) Bottega Veneta Half Moon Intrecciato Leather Pouch $1,650 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Move over, Mini Jodie. Half Moon is the new It girl.

(opens in new tab) Karen Wazen Glamourous Sunglasses $165 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) Tortoiseshell counts as a color, right?

(opens in new tab) New Balance RC30 Runner Sneaker $100 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) A neutral sneaker with hints of red is a big yes from me.

(opens in new tab) G.H. Bass Weejuns Whitney Loafer $155 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) I already own these comfy loafers in black, but this pastel pink is calling my name.

(opens in new tab) Sophie Buhai Everyday Small Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings $207 at My Theresa (opens in new tab) Silver jewelry is currently outshining its gold counterpart.

(opens in new tab) & Other Stories Fitted Sleeveless Top $49 at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) Now this, this is the definition of an elevated basic.

(opens in new tab) Toteme High-Rise Straight Jeans $263 at My Theresa (opens in new tab) I can’t enter a new season without a fresh pair of jeans.

(opens in new tab) Ganni Metallic Padded Sandals $295 at My Theresa (opens in new tab) The most wearable entry point into the metallic trend.

(opens in new tab) Jacquemus Malha Embellished Jacquard-Knit Mini Dress $445 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Pink-and-brown is an underrated color combination if you ask me.

(opens in new tab) Urban Outfitters Lucy Medium Crescent Bag $49 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) If we’re talking color this season, orange needs to have its moment, too.

(opens in new tab) Lexxola Ida Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $270 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) I do a little happy dance every time Lexxola releases new frames.

(opens in new tab) COS Cropped Poplin Shirt $99 at COS (opens in new tab) I spy a sneaky micro-trend, and its name is cobalt blue.

Lioness Rendezvous Top $59 at Lioness (opens in new tab) The addition of the ruffle made this basic top infinitely more fun.

(opens in new tab) Goldsign Denim Midi Skirt 275 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Confirmed: The perfect denim midi skirt does, in fact, exist.

(opens in new tab) UO Ella Satin Ballet Flat $29 at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) The limit on red items to purchase this year does not exist.

(opens in new tab) Mango Ribbed Long Dress $80 at Mango (opens in new tab) A sweater dress, but make it spring.

(opens in new tab) Breda Jane Bracelet Watch $195 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) I’m all about unique accessories, and this mixed-metal watch fits the bill.

(opens in new tab) Larroude Rita Sandals $300 at Shopbop (opens in new tab) As a New Yorker, I can’t be bothered with a heel higher than this one.