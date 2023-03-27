I’m a Neutral Lover, But These 30 Spring Picks Are Inspiring Me to Switch It Up

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
When it comes to my personal color palette, my comfort zone tends to range between denim blues, creamy whites, and classic black pieces—especially during winter. But with spring weather finally showing face in New York City, I’m inspired to switch things up and test out a fresh batch of seasonal trends. (Yes, bolder colors are included.) Across the runways and throughout the city streets, rosette accessories, red and butter-yellow hues, and ruffled chiffon fabrics are being spotted a mile a minute, and I need to take part. After spending far too much time scrolling the internet, I’ve narrowed down my findings. Keep scrolling to shop the 30 items that will add a bit of fun to my otherwise basic wardrobe.
I’m not sure what I love more: the draping, the bow, or this beautiful shade of blue.
These Anthropologie earrings have taken our office by storm, and it’s time I buy in.
Pop this on with jeans and a kitten heel for a casual but chic spring look.
A perfect example of that butter yellow I was talking about.
I’d wear this to the office with the trousers listed below.
These trousers are tailored to perfection.
The ideal combination of spring’s buzziest trends: denim and rosettes.
I’d wear this beyond spring and into the summer as my go-to beach cover-up.
I’m in love with this style, but even more in love with this under-$100 price point.
Move over, Mini Jodie. Half Moon is the new It girl.
A neutral sneaker with hints of red is a big yes from me.
I already own these comfy loafers in black, but this pastel pink is calling my name.
Silver jewelry is currently outshining its gold counterpart.
Now this, this is the definition of an elevated basic.
I can’t enter a new season without a fresh pair of jeans.
The most wearable entry point into the metallic trend.
Pink-and-brown is an underrated color combination if you ask me.
If we’re talking color this season, orange needs to have its moment, too.
I do a little happy dance every time Lexxola releases new frames.
I spy a sneaky micro-trend, and its name is cobalt blue.
Confirmed: The perfect denim midi skirt does, in fact, exist.
The limit on red items to purchase this year does not exist.
I’m all about unique accessories, and this mixed-metal watch fits the bill.
As a New Yorker, I can’t be bothered with a heel higher than this one.
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
