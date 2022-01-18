Brace Yourself: Thong Pants Are Back

Back in my youth, when my pals and I thought Limited Too epitomized haute couture, celebrities like Britney Spears, Halle Berry, and Christina Aguilera were donning one of the most controversial fashion trends of all time:

Thong pants.

What are thong pants, you ask? Also known as the whaletale, this trend involves allowing your G-string to ride up over your low-rise jeans (another dreaded Y2K trend that's making a reappearance). Remember this?

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty)

The only logic I can come up with for this trend is that it's risqué and a little coy. I read once, in a book about body language, that when women let one shoe hang off their toes a little, it makes their admirers imagine the rest of their clothes coming off. Thong pants are like that, I suppose, although an exposed G-string strikes me as a little more in-your-face than a slightly too-big pair of flats.

Anyway, Julia Fox's recent appearance wearing thong pants on her date with Kanye West—and with stars like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez also sporting this trend—proves that, against all reason, thong pants are back and here to stay.

Want to stay on-trend and wear thong pants without actually sagging your jeans below your waist à la Christina Milian? Girl, I could not agree more. And I've got you covered.

Check out some alternatives below to achieve that thong-pant vibe while keeping your thong tucked safely in your pants.

MissyEmpire Not So Basic Thong Detail Flare Pants in Black $28 at ASOS These pants are so sleek, and the strappy detailing channels our Y2K foremothers without fully imitating their look.

Verdusa Women's Mid-Waist Cutout Pants $9.99 to $26.99 at amazon.com These comfortable, inexpensive pants work great for when you want to throw on a pair of leggings—but with a little spice.

ASYOU Set Wide Leg Pants With Cutout in Blue $51.90 at ASOS The structured, more modest cut on these pants proves that your outfit can thonglessly nod to the thong-pant.

A Night With You Lace Thong $25 at Dolls Kill This strappy thong can be worn with pants that have a slightly higher waist so that you can indulge in the visible thong trend without having to get a pair of low-rise jeans. Plus, the little cross charm is a fun touch, especially if you're trying to go really retro and channel your inner Madonna.

EMMIOL Lace Up Printed Flare Pants $43 at EMMIOL Are you a fan of the Y2K statement T-shirt? Well, then, you're going to LOVE these statement pants, complete with a fake thong peeking out of the hem.

Fashionkilla Kick Flare Pants With Hip Strap in Camel $9.60 at ASOS We love this subdued interpretation of the thong pants trend.

Adika Empire Flare Cut-Out Pants $27.90 at Adika This structured pant with its hip-revealing cutout reminds me of Pamela Anderson's outfit at the 2001 MTV Music Awards, only a bit more modest.

Scantilly by Curvy Kate Unzipped High-Waist Brief $52 at Bare Necessities We love the balance of subtle and edgy that these panties' little gold zipper and soft mesh bring on.

Blythe Wide Leg Pants With Cut-Out $79 at Meshki These pants are beautiful. A work of art, truly, with their universally flattering silhouette and subtle gold detailing.