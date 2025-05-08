As a nearly 30-year-old, this is my first time witnessing the 2000s trend cycle complete a full loop. Specifically, the summer shoe trends I liked as a child and tween are now back in fashion, and I have mixed feelings about it. More notably, some of my favorite early aughts-era shoes are having a moment at two retailers where I spend a lot of time shopping: Zara and H&M .

I'm talking about the flip-flops that celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Elizabeth Olsen can't stop wearing, the strappy sandals that Rihanna has already co-signed, and the metallic heels that Florence Pugh just picked out for the Thunderbolts* press tour opportunity. What's more, classic wedge sandals have received the 2025 boho fashion treatment with enlarged stud details and chunky, comfortable soles. The new-in summer collections at both retailers are giving me a full-on blast of nostalgia.

Keep scrolling for even more adorable styles that will have you reaching for your low-rise jeans and capri-length leggings. Fashion has officially taken a trip back in time, but I'm (at least kind-of?) here for it.

Wedge Sandals

Strappy sandals were a staple of Carey's late-nineties and early-aughts wardrobe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wedge sandals have been trending for a few seasons due to the resurgence of boho, '70s-era fashion. However, this silhouette was cherished by early aughts It-girls. Delicate lace ties have been replaced with chunkier (and more secure) straps to ensure you feel safe and comfortable.

ZARA Split Leather Wedge Sandals $89.90 at Zara US These suede sandals are so retro.

ZARA Studded Wedges $70 at Zara US A wide band and high platform add comfort.

H&M Chunky Platform Sandals $35 at H&M (US) I could picture these shoes in a Lizzie McGuire episode.

ZARA Suede Platform Wedges $100 at Zara US I have vivid memories of wanting a pair of sandals that looked exactly like these when I was a kid.

H&M Wedge-Heel Espadrilles $50 at H&M (US) These heels are perfect for petites looking to add a touch of height.

Flip-Flops

A fresh-faced Anne Hathaway enjoyed a day of shopping for another early-aughts staple—Juicy Couture—at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, flip-flops: the comfortable shoe trend has returned. Elizabeth Olsen has been spotted in a pair from The Row. Hailey Bieber wore a kitten-heeled pair on a recent date night. Emily Ratajkowski wore a pair last summer that looked more like a pair of pool floaties. This all goes to say you should probably invest in a pair this year.

ZARA Thong Sandals $50 at Zara US These sporty sandals feel so cool.

ZARA Animal Print Sandals $39.90 at Zara US Pack these away on vacation.

H&M Knot-Detail Flip-Flops $18 at H&M (US) Or, try this pair adorned with a delicate knot detail.

ZARA Flat Suede Sandals With Metallic Ornament $59.90 at Zara US Suede sandals continue to be one of summer's most surprising shoe trends.

Strappy Sandals

A 'Lizzy Maguire'-era Hillary Duff donned strappy black sandals in 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't look at a red carpet photo from the early aughts without seeing at least one pair of strappy sandals. Zara and H&M's strappy sandal offerings range from heeled flip-flops to retro T-strap styles, and I want them all.

ZARA Kitten Heel Sandals $60 at Zara US Heeled flip-flops were the first early aughts-inspired silhouette to hit the modern market, and the look is still going strong.

H&M Heeled Strappy Sandals $30 at H&M (US) These T-strap sandals are perfect for wearing to a summer wedding.

H&M Heeled Strappy Sandals $30 at H&M (US) I love how simple these sandals are.

ZARA Leather Kitten Heel Sandals $90 at Zara US These offer a modern take on the strappy sandal trend.

ZARA High Heeled Strap Sandals $60 at Zara US I want these to be my go-to summer sandals.

Metallic Heels

Spears arrived on the red carpet at the 2003 American Music Awards in her signature gold sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic shoes instantly remind me of the high-glam heyday of the early aughts. Newer styles capture the essence of that era with 3D detailing and ultra-strappy silhouettes without feeling outdated.

ZARA Metallic Effect Heeled Slingbacks $80 at Zara US Swap your favorite slingbacks for this gold pair.

ZARA Metallic Effect Fancy Sandals $70 at Zara US A sky-high heel and 3D details add to the early-2000s charm.

ZARA Leather Kitten Heel Sandals $80 at Zara US If you love the look of a high heel but can't handle the discomfort, consider this kitten heel.

H&M Heeled Strappy Sandals $35 at H&M (US) Pick these up if gold isn't in your color wheel.

H&M Mesh Slingback Pumps $45 at H&M (US) These slingback heels are a fun swap for the office.

Jelly Shoes

Paris Hilton rocked silver jelly flats on a Sydney shopping day in December, 2006. (Image credit: Alamy)

Jelly sandals are my favorite summer shoe trend because they're so fun. Jennifer Lawrence is a longtime fan of the style, so grab one of these similar versions in a pretty pastel hue for the season ahead.

ZARA Jelly Ballet Flats $56 at Zara US These pastel purple flats are so pretty.

ZARAHOME Flat Jelly Sandals $40 at Zara US These jelly flip-flops combine two of the best trends.

ZARA Rubberized Effect Slingback Shoes $49.90 at Zara US Or, choose slingback flats made from this fun jelly material.

ZARA Rubberized Flat Sandals $50 at Zara US T-strap sandals are also trending, so this style makes easy work of both trends.

H&M Plastic Mesh Flats $30 at H&M (US) Pale pink flats are the secret to emulating J-Law's style.

Woven Shoes

Lauren Conrad wore woven heels on MTV's Total Request Live in 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woven styles are everywhere right now. Woven bags and similar jute designs are dominating the bag world, so it makes sense that woven shoes are making a comeback, too. The silhouette was a favorite of Lauren Conrad's in 2005, and many similar options are available to grab right now.

H&M Braided Ballet Flats $35 at H&M (US) These woven flats are perfect for wearing every day.

ZARA Wedge Fisherman Sandals $70 at Zara US The fisherman aesthetic trend gets a chic upgrade with this pair of heels.