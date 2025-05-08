Early-2000s Shoe Trends Taking Over Zara and H&M Right Now

It's a blast from the past, in a good way!

Britany Spears, Lauren Conrad, Mariah Carey, Anne Hathaway, Paris Hilton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

As a nearly 30-year-old, this is my first time witnessing the 2000s trend cycle complete a full loop. Specifically, the summer shoe trends I liked as a child and tween are now back in fashion, and I have mixed feelings about it. More notably, some of my favorite early aughts-era shoes are having a moment at two retailers where I spend a lot of time shopping: Zara and H&M.

I'm talking about the flip-flops that celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Elizabeth Olsen can't stop wearing, the strappy sandals that Rihanna has already co-signed, and the metallic heels that Florence Pugh just picked out for the Thunderbolts* press tour opportunity. What's more, classic wedge sandals have received the 2025 boho fashion treatment with enlarged stud details and chunky, comfortable soles. The new-in summer collections at both retailers are giving me a full-on blast of nostalgia.

Keep scrolling for even more adorable styles that will have you reaching for your low-rise jeans and capri-length leggings. Fashion has officially taken a trip back in time, but I'm (at least kind-of?) here for it.

Wedge Sandals

Mariah Carey wearing wedge sandals and an orange dress.

Strappy sandals were a staple of Carey's late-nineties and early-aughts wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wedge sandals have been trending for a few seasons due to the resurgence of boho, '70s-era fashion. However, this silhouette was cherished by early aughts It-girls. Delicate lace ties have been replaced with chunkier (and more secure) straps to ensure you feel safe and comfortable.

ZARA, Split Leather Wedge Sandals
ZARA
Split Leather Wedge Sandals

These suede sandals are so retro.

ZARA, Studded Wedges
ZARA
Studded Wedges

A wide band and high platform add comfort.

H&M, Chunky Platform Sandals
H&M
Chunky Platform Sandals

I could picture these shoes in a Lizzie McGuire episode.

ZARA, Suede Platform Wedges
ZARA
Suede Platform Wedges

I have vivid memories of wanting a pair of sandals that looked exactly like these when I was a kid.

H&M, Wedge-Heel Espadrilles
H&M
Wedge-Heel Espadrilles

These heels are perfect for petites looking to add a touch of height.

Flip-Flops

Anne Hathaway wearing flip flops

A fresh-faced Anne Hathaway enjoyed a day of shopping for another early-aughts staple—Juicy Couture—at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, flip-flops: the comfortable shoe trend has returned. Elizabeth Olsen has been spotted in a pair from The Row. Hailey Bieber wore a kitten-heeled pair on a recent date night. Emily Ratajkowski wore a pair last summer that looked more like a pair of pool floaties. This all goes to say you should probably invest in a pair this year.

ZARA, Thong Sandals
ZARA
Thong Sandals

These sporty sandals feel so cool.

ZARA, Animal Print Sandals
ZARA
Animal Print Sandals

Pack these away on vacation.

hm, Leather Flip-Flops
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops

These super-slender flip-flops are the perfect elevated option.

H&M, Knot-Detail Flip-Flops
H&M
Knot-Detail Flip-Flops

Or, try this pair adorned with a delicate knot detail.

ZARA, Flat Suede Sandals With Metallic Ornament
ZARA
Flat Suede Sandals With Metallic Ornament

Suede sandals continue to be one of summer's most surprising shoe trends.

Strappy Sandals

Hillary Duff wearing a pink dress and strappy black sandals

A 'Lizzy Maguire'-era Hillary Duff donned strappy black sandals in 2001.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't look at a red carpet photo from the early aughts without seeing at least one pair of strappy sandals. Zara and H&M's strappy sandal offerings range from heeled flip-flops to retro T-strap styles, and I want them all.

ZARA, Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Kitten Heel Sandals

Heeled flip-flops were the first early aughts-inspired silhouette to hit the modern market, and the look is still going strong.

H&M, Kitten-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

These T-strap sandals are perfect for wearing to a summer wedding.

H&M, Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

I love how simple these sandals are.

ZARA, Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Sandals

These offer a modern take on the strappy sandal trend.

ZARA, High Heeled Strap Sandals
ZARA
High Heeled Strap Sandals

I want these to be my go-to summer sandals.

Metallic Heels

Brittany Spears wearing gold strappy sandals in Los Angeles

Spears arrived on the red carpet at the 2003 American Music Awards in her signature gold sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Metallic shoes instantly remind me of the high-glam heyday of the early aughts. Newer styles capture the essence of that era with 3D detailing and ultra-strappy silhouettes without feeling outdated.

ZARA, Metallic Effect Heeled Slingbacks
ZARA
Metallic Effect Heeled Slingbacks

Swap your favorite slingbacks for this gold pair.

ZARA, Metallic Effect Fancy Sandals
ZARA
Metallic Effect Fancy Sandals

A sky-high heel and 3D details add to the early-2000s charm.

ZARA, Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Sandals

If you love the look of a high heel but can't handle the discomfort, consider this kitten heel.

H&M, Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

Pick these up if gold isn't in your color wheel.

H&M, Mesh Slingback Pumps
H&M
Mesh Slingback Pumps

These slingback heels are a fun swap for the office.

Jelly Shoes

Paris Hilton wearing jelly shoes in los angeles

Paris Hilton rocked silver jelly flats on a Sydney shopping day in December, 2006.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Jelly sandals are my favorite summer shoe trend because they're so fun. Jennifer Lawrence is a longtime fan of the style, so grab one of these similar versions in a pretty pastel hue for the season ahead.

ZARA, Jelly Ballet Flats
ZARA
Jelly Ballet Flats

These pastel purple flats are so pretty.

ZARAHOME, Flat Jelly Sandals
ZARAHOME
Flat Jelly Sandals

These jelly flip-flops combine two of the best trends.

ZARA, Rubberized Effect Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Rubberized Effect Slingback Shoes

Or, choose slingback flats made from this fun jelly material.

ZARA, Rubberized Flat Sandals
ZARA
Rubberized Flat Sandals

T-strap sandals are also trending, so this style makes easy work of both trends.

H&M, Plastic Mesh Flats
H&M
Plastic Mesh Flats

Pale pink flats are the secret to emulating J-Law's style.

Woven Shoes

Lauren Conrad wearing woven shoes

Lauren Conrad wore woven heels on MTV's Total Request Live in 2005.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woven styles are everywhere right now. Woven bags and similar jute designs are dominating the bag world, so it makes sense that woven shoes are making a comeback, too. The silhouette was a favorite of Lauren Conrad's in 2005, and many similar options are available to grab right now.

H&M, Braided Ballet Flats
H&M
Braided Ballet Flats

These woven flats are perfect for wearing every day.

H&M, Braided Flats
H&M
Braided Flats

These almond-toed flats are so chic.

ZARA, Braided Slingback Heels
ZARA
Braided Slingback Heels

Swap your black heels for this white pair.

ZARA, Wedge Fisherman Sandals
ZARA
Wedge Fisherman Sandals

The fisherman aesthetic trend gets a chic upgrade with this pair of heels.

ZARA, Heeled Fisherman Sandals
ZARA
Heeled Fisherman Sandals

Or, try this higher-heeled version for a night out.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸