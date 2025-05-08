Early-2000s Shoe Trends Taking Over Zara and H&M Right Now
It's a blast from the past, in a good way!
As a nearly 30-year-old, this is my first time witnessing the 2000s trend cycle complete a full loop. Specifically, the summer shoe trends I liked as a child and tween are now back in fashion, and I have mixed feelings about it. More notably, some of my favorite early aughts-era shoes are having a moment at two retailers where I spend a lot of time shopping: Zara and H&M.
I'm talking about the flip-flops that celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Elizabeth Olsen can't stop wearing, the strappy sandals that Rihanna has already co-signed, and the metallic heels that Florence Pugh just picked out for the Thunderbolts* press tour opportunity. What's more, classic wedge sandals have received the 2025 boho fashion treatment with enlarged stud details and chunky, comfortable soles. The new-in summer collections at both retailers are giving me a full-on blast of nostalgia.
Keep scrolling for even more adorable styles that will have you reaching for your low-rise jeans and capri-length leggings. Fashion has officially taken a trip back in time, but I'm (at least kind-of?) here for it.
Wedge Sandals
Wedge sandals have been trending for a few seasons due to the resurgence of boho, '70s-era fashion. However, this silhouette was cherished by early aughts It-girls. Delicate lace ties have been replaced with chunkier (and more secure) straps to ensure you feel safe and comfortable.
I have vivid memories of wanting a pair of sandals that looked exactly like these when I was a kid.
Flip-Flops
Ah, flip-flops: the comfortable shoe trend has returned. Elizabeth Olsen has been spotted in a pair from The Row. Hailey Bieber wore a kitten-heeled pair on a recent date night. Emily Ratajkowski wore a pair last summer that looked more like a pair of pool floaties. This all goes to say you should probably invest in a pair this year.
Suede sandals continue to be one of summer's most surprising shoe trends.
Strappy Sandals
You can't look at a red carpet photo from the early aughts without seeing at least one pair of strappy sandals. Zara and H&M's strappy sandal offerings range from heeled flip-flops to retro T-strap styles, and I want them all.
Heeled flip-flops were the first early aughts-inspired silhouette to hit the modern market, and the look is still going strong.
Metallic Heels
Metallic shoes instantly remind me of the high-glam heyday of the early aughts. Newer styles capture the essence of that era with 3D detailing and ultra-strappy silhouettes without feeling outdated.
If you love the look of a high heel but can't handle the discomfort, consider this kitten heel.
Jelly Shoes
Jelly sandals are my favorite summer shoe trend because they're so fun. Jennifer Lawrence is a longtime fan of the style, so grab one of these similar versions in a pretty pastel hue for the season ahead.
Or, choose slingback flats made from this fun jelly material.
T-strap sandals are also trending, so this style makes easy work of both trends.
Woven Shoes
Woven styles are everywhere right now. Woven bags and similar jute designs are dominating the bag world, so it makes sense that woven shoes are making a comeback, too. The silhouette was a favorite of Lauren Conrad's in 2005, and many similar options are available to grab right now.
These almond-toed flats are so chic.
Swap your black heels for this white pair.
The fisherman aesthetic trend gets a chic upgrade with this pair of heels.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
