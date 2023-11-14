This Retailer Is My One-Stop Shop for Perfect Holiday Gifts

By Anneliese Henderson
I get it—holiday shopping is hard. I have too many people in my life that, despite the amount of times I ask them, will never tell me what they want. But I pride myself on being a good gift giver, so I don't even need the specifics. And this year, Walmart is helping me out with everyone on my list—from my beauty-obsessed best friend to my impossible-to-shop-for mother. The retailer has got it all: fashion things (featuring the coziest teddy jacket anyone would be lucky to unwrap), beauty buys (you can't miss this TikTok-viral perfume), and home décor (the perfect throw blanket does exist). Need some help with your shopping? Keep scrolling—I got you covered.

Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Teddy Slippers

You just can't go wrong with slippers as a gift.

Reebok Getaway Sherpa Jacket With Front Zipper Pocket

The teddy fleece! The mock turtleneck! Perfection.

Time and Tru Women's Clog

I can attest that these are so good you'll want to steal them for yourself.

Time and Tru Bryant Pebbled Shoulder Bag

I've seen a similar purse for quadruple the price, plus this looks just as stylish

Mainstays 8" Circular Ceramic White Donut Vase

Sigh. *Adds another thing that was supposed to be a gift to my own cart*

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

I see this perfume all over TikTok and only hear the best things about it. Thank you, Ariana Grande.

Gucci Bloom Eau De Parfum

If you want to splurge, no one is going to say no to some Gucci.

Avia Slim Fit High Rise Legging

The reviews on these leggings are always so good—they're a must-have.

Time and Tru Gold Hoop Earring Trio

Perfect for someone who has multiple piercings or for someone who just wants to change things up.

Better Homes & Gardens Solid Knit Throw

If you know someone who loves neutrals in their home (like me), this blanket will be a home run.

Better Homes & Gardens Salted Coconut & Mahogany Scented 2-Wick Frosted Bell Jar Candle

Salted coconut and mahogany just sound divine if you ask me.

Daisy Rose Tote Shoulder Bag

You can seriously fit everything in this tote bag. Plus it's incredibly chic.

Nyx Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Hydrating Lip Gloss

I've tried this gloss and was amazed at how hydrated it made my lips feel. And it's under $10!

Time and Tru Women's Slip on Penny Loafer Dress Shoe

Your footwear-loving friend already knows that loafers are everything this year. Why not gift them a super-chic pair?

Free Assembly Mixed Cable Knit Sweater

Red is the color of the season, so whoever unwraps this will thank you for keeping them on trend.

Anneliese Henderson
Senior Fashion Editor, Branded Content
