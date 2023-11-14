This Retailer Is My One-Stop Shop for Perfect Holiday Gifts

I get it—holiday shopping is hard. I have too many people in my life that, despite the amount of times I ask them, will never tell me what they want. But I pride myself on being a good gift giver, so I don't even need the specifics. And this year, Walmart is helping me out with everyone on my list—from my beauty-obsessed best friend to my impossible-to-shop-for mother. The retailer has got it all: fashion things (featuring the coziest teddy jacket anyone would be lucky to unwrap), beauty buys (you can't miss this TikTok-viral perfume), and home décor (the perfect throw blanket does exist). Need some help with your shopping? Keep scrolling—I got you covered.
The teddy fleece! The mock turtleneck! Perfection.
I can attest that these are so good you'll want to steal them for yourself.
I've seen a similar purse for quadruple the price, plus this looks just as stylish
Sigh. *Adds another thing that was supposed to be a gift to my own cart*
I see this perfume all over TikTok and only hear the best things about it. Thank you, Ariana Grande.
The reviews on these leggings are always so good—they're a must-have.
Perfect for someone who has multiple piercings or for someone who just wants to change things up.
If you know someone who loves neutrals in their home (like me), this blanket will be a home run.
Salted coconut and mahogany just sound divine if you ask me.
You can seriously fit everything in this tote bag. Plus it's incredibly chic.
I've tried this gloss and was amazed at how hydrated it made my lips feel. And it's under $10!
Your footwear-loving friend already knows that loafers are everything this year. Why not gift them a super-chic pair?
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!