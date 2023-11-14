This Retailer Is My One-Stop Shop for Perfect Holiday Gifts

I get it—holiday shopping is hard. I have too many people in my life that, despite the amount of times I ask them, will never tell me what they want. But I pride myself on being a good gift giver, so I don't even need the specifics. And this year, Walmart is helping me out with everyone on my list—from my beauty-obsessed best friend to my impossible-to-shop-for mother. The retailer has got it all: fashion things (featuring the coziest teddy jacket anyone would be lucky to unwrap), beauty buys (you can't miss this TikTok-viral perfume), and home décor (the perfect throw blanket does exist). Need some help with your shopping? Keep scrolling—I got you covered.

Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Teddy Slippers $14 at Walmart You just can't go wrong with slippers as a gift.

Reebok Getaway Sherpa Jacket With Front Zipper Pocket $39 at Walmart The teddy fleece! The mock turtleneck! Perfection.

Time and Tru Women's Clog $20 at Walmart I can attest that these are so good you'll want to steal them for yourself.

Time and Tru Bryant Pebbled Shoulder Bag $19 at Walmart I've seen a similar purse for quadruple the price, plus this looks just as stylish

Mainstays 8" Circular Ceramic White Donut Vase $12 at Walmart Sigh. *Adds another thing that was supposed to be a gift to my own cart*

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume $35 at Walmart I see this perfume all over TikTok and only hear the best things about it. Thank you, Ariana Grande.

Gucci Bloom Eau De Parfum Was $155, Now $90 at Walmart If you want to splurge, no one is going to say no to some Gucci.

Avia Slim Fit High Rise Legging $16 at Walmart The reviews on these leggings are always so good—they're a must-have.

Time and Tru Gold Hoop Earring Trio $6 at Walmart Perfect for someone who has multiple piercings or for someone who just wants to change things up.

Better Homes & Gardens Solid Knit Throw $20 at Walmart If you know someone who loves neutrals in their home (like me), this blanket will be a home run.

Better Homes & Gardens Salted Coconut & Mahogany Scented 2-Wick Frosted Bell Jar Candle $13 at Walmart Salted coconut and mahogany just sound divine if you ask me.

Daisy Rose Tote Shoulder Bag $50 at Walmart You can seriously fit everything in this tote bag. Plus it's incredibly chic.

Nyx Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Hydrating Lip Gloss $9 at Walmart I've tried this gloss and was amazed at how hydrated it made my lips feel. And it's under $10!

Time and Tru Women's Slip on Penny Loafer Dress Shoe $23 at Walmart Your footwear-loving friend already knows that loafers are everything this year. Why not gift them a super-chic pair?