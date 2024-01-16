Just when we feel like we're finally getting over the holiday season, another special day comes biting at our heels: Valentine's Day. It may be a made-up holiday (thanks, Hallmark!) but I'll take any excuse to celebrate love and, of course, to shop! It may be tempting to gift your special someone the traditional box of chocolates or flowers and call it a day, but I'm here to make a case for lingerie as the ideal V-Day treat-yourself gift. No matter your mood, something satiny, lacy, and sultry will instantly make you feel like a million bucks. Throwing on lingerie is one kind of small pleasure that provides immediate gratification, which is why I'm dubbing it a great gift for yourself or your loved one. And it just so happens that there are plenty of covetable pieces on sale before the big day.

The beauty of lingerie is that there is a vast array of styles, fabrics, and cuts, meaning there's a little something special to suit everyone's personal taste. Whether you prefer silk pajamas, matching sets, or something sexier, I set out to find those special somethings across my favorite retailers, and let's just say I did not come back disappointed.

Ahead, you'll find 21 of the best lingerie pieces that are currently on sale. Think cult-favorite brands like SKIMS, Natori, Eberjey, and more all at a steal-worthy discount. These finds only prove that it pays off to shop ahead.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette (Was $38) $24 at Nordstrom When it comes to lingerie, SKIMS is unmatched in terms of quality, style, and price. This pretty bralette only proves that point with comfy ribbed fabric and dainty lace. All of that for $24 makes this a standout.

Hanky Panky Assorted 5-Pack Lace Original Rise Thongs (Was $120) $80 at Nordstrom I know several people who live and die by Hanky Panky so now’s your chance to try the cult-favorite brand out while it’s 45 percent off. This set includes five lacy thongs in pretty spring pastels, but there’s a set for those who prefer more muted shades, too.

Felina Adrienne Print Satin Chemise (Was $49) $28 at Nordstrom If you’re still sleeping in an old baggy tee, then it’s high time you upgrade to something more chicer like this satiny slip dress. There’s a ton of colors and prints to choose from to suit your style and I promise you’ll feel so much more elevated when you’re wearing it.

RIXO Maddy Set (Was $305) $183 at Shopbop The best thing I ever did to make me feel like a real “grown-up” was investing in matching pajama sets, so this one just shot up to the top of my wishlist. From the pretty blue shade to the lace trim and rosette detailing, I’m obsessed with this set.

Fleur du Mal Bondage Pineapple Strappy Demi Bra (Was $158) $79 at Shopbop As far as lingerie goes, Fleur du Mal creates the most stunning pieces on the market. Take this mesh bra, for example. From the fun embroidered pineapples, strappy back, and scalloped edge, this bra will be a unique addition to your lingerie collection.

Fleur du Mal Bondage Pineapple Cheeky (Was $78) $39 at Shopbop Don’t make the mistake of not picking up the matching panties to this Fleur du Mal set. Just take a look at the strappy cut-out back and you’ll see why these are absolutely worth adding to your cart.

Adore Me Reign Set (Was $55) $27 at Adoreme A pajama set that’s as sexy as it is comfy? Sign me up. This lacy set is sure to be breathable, plus if black isn’t your thing, it comes in a ton of pretty colors and goes up to size 4X Large.

SKIMS Stretch Lace Thong Bodysuit (Was $68) $41 at Nordstrom For a little something sexier, you can still count on SKIMS to deliver. Wear this stretchy bodysuit under your outfit for an added edge, or pair a black bra underneath for an edgy date night look.

Maison Essentiele Vintage Maxi Nightgown (Was $365) $256 at Shopbop The key to feeling like a million bucks at home is a luxurious silky slip dress like this one. This lace-trimmed nightgown is nothing short of gorgeous and I guarantee it’s so much more elevated than your typical sleep attire. Once the weather gets warmer, you can also dress this up or down for any occasion.

Out From Under Chloe Lace Swiss Dot Underwire Bra (Was $35) $25 at Urban Outfitters Don't sleep on Urban Outfitters for lingerie. The retailer's in-house loungewear brand has a ton of affordable options for cute and cozy intimates, plus a ton of other brands worth checking out. This sheer balconette combines Swiss dot mesh and lash detailing for a look that's equal parts sexy and sweet. Make sure to pick up the matching thong while you still can.

Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Detachable Feathers (Was $390) $273 at Sleeper There's no doubt in my mind you've seen these fun pajamas on your Instagram. Well, now's your chance to get that cool photo on your grid while this set is on sale. If you're worried about how to wash these cute pjs, don't be—the feather cuffs are removable so you get two looks in one set!

Adore Me Amorata Unlined Set (Was $55) $27 at Adoreme What’s Valentine’s Day without red hearts? With its cheeky heart-shaped lace, this flirty set is the perfect sleep attire for V-Day or any other time you want to spice things up. The pastel pink colorway is just as cute, too.

Journelle Anya String Thong (Was $54) $35 at Urban Outfitters The cool cut-outs on the bra above are carried out on the matching thong—do yourself a favor and check out the back. I also love how this has a higher rise for a more flattering fit. This is one lingerie set that is sure to impress.

Cosabella Never Say Never Stretch-Lace Bralette (Was $100) $50 at Net-a-Porter Cosabella is another lingerie brand that is pure luxury. This longline bralette, for example, is made from the brand's signature Italian lace so you know it has the utmost quality. While I'm personally a big fan of this longer bralette for layering, the brand's racerback style bralette is also on major sale if that's more up your alley.

Cosabella Talco Set of Three Stretch-Jersey Soft-Cup Triangle Bras (Was $165) $66 at Net-a-Porter Your entire lingerie collection doesn't have to be made up of lace and silk. Something simple and comfortable like these bras will go just as far in your closet, I promise. Wear these triangle bras under t-shirts, sweaters, or any time comfort is your priority. With a set of tan, black, and white options, you've got all of your bases covered, too.

Eberjey Rosalia Lace Trim Short Robe (Was $148) $96 at Nordstrom Eberjey makes some of the coziest pajamas around, so I just know this robe is up to par, too. Whether you're doing your glam for the day, just got out of the shower, or simply lounging around, this silky robe is the ideal piece to throw on.

Natori Glamour Satin Camisole (Was $98) $75 at Nordstrom As someone who often gets hot and sweaty throughout the night, satin pajamas have changed the game for me and I sure they will for you, too. As the name suggests, this camisole exudes glamour silky smoothness. Don't forget about the matching pants, either.

Flora Nikrooz Rosa Charm Short Pajamas (Was $88) $63 at Nordstrom Leave it to Flora Nikrooz to combine something sexy, sweet, and comfortable all into one pajama set. With delicate lace detailing and silky smooth fabric, this pretty set looks so much more expensive than its $63 price tag. I'm tempted to get the black and blush shades as well.

Honeydew Intimates Willow 5-Pack Lace Trim Thongs (Was $72) $42 at Nordstrom How adorable are these thongs? Tiny bows and floral lace make these incredibly cute, but its the muted color story I'm most obsessed with. If you want to add a little something joyful into your workweek, these things are an easy way to do so.

FOR LOVE & LEMONS Anemone Floral Underwire Bra (Was $109) $60 at Victoria's Secret Bras don't have to be boring. This longline bra from For Love & Lemons is on sale right now for just $60, down from an original price of $109. The matching thong is also on sale, FYI!