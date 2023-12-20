It’s tiiiiiiimeeee…to forget what you know about winter whites, according to Mariah Carey. Of course, the Queen of Christmas would have a chic take on dressing for the snowy weather. Long gone are the days when wearing white had to end after Labor Day. Despite what you may know about the considered fashion faux pas, winter whites can add a sophisticated touch to a bundled-up ensemble. Mariah Carey’s white Aspen outfit is the perfect example, just in time for festive dressing.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer never fails to deliver some holiday cheer, and this time, instead of a song, it was in the form of an outfit. For a day of designer shopping, Carey cozied up in a white cropped Prada Nylon puffer jacket that she wore zipped open to reveal her matching white tank top underneath. She styled it with a mini circle skirt, white sheer tights to keep warm, and Giuseppe Zanotti leather boots that had a cozy shearling detail that were equal parts practical and chic (the ideal snow boot!).

For accessories, in true glamorous Mariah fashion, she added a sparkling diamond tennis necklace and oversized bug-eye sunglasses from Tom Ford (that looked very familiar to Kendall Jenner's alien-core Bottega sunglasses she also wore during her trip to Aspen.) Continuing with the high-glam theme was her ‘90s slicked-back high ponytail and her frosty glossed lips. What better way to celebrate your sold-out Madison Square Garden shows than with a chic aprês ski look?

(Image credit: Backgrid)

So far, the looks to come out of the snowy Colorado ski town this season have been nothing short of memorable. Carey joins good company: In Aspen, best friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber used the vacation as a chance to sport some of our favorite looks of the season. Most notable was Jenner’s $27,000 Phoebe Philo fur coat look and Hailey Bieber’s vintage-inspired lingerie in the snow ice princess ensemble that was posted on her Instagram.

Winter whites may not be controversial to us, but for some, it’s up there as a cardinal fashion sin. Carey isn’t the only A-lister to opt for monochromatic whites this winter season. While out on a date with Jay-Z, Beyoncé channeled winter whites in a comfy-cozy look with a shearling teddy coat. As did Anne Hathaway , who transformed between two all-white looks in New York: She was in a blazer and mini-skirt set one moment and a bedazzled shacket and matching cargo pants the next.

Carey’s white Aspen outfit is perfectly dressed for the occasion without feeling too on the nose. If Hailey is the snow princess of Aspen, Carey is the queen. If you’re inspired to create a winter whites look, start with the pieces below: A puffer, skirt, and snow boots.