Sh, Don't Tell—I'm Exchanging My Holiday Gifts for These Cute Items

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
I have to admit I’m a picky shopper, which makes it a bit difficult for my friends and family to buy me holiday presents. But they’ve known this about me for years, so they never fail to include a gift receipt. And look—I do the same. It’s the fair thing to do if you get someone a gift they didn’t specifically ask for. If you’re in the same boat as I am and know you’ll be making some holiday gift returns, you should check out this list of fashion and beauty items I compiled. Pointed-toe boots, cozy cashmere sweaters, plumping lip gloss—I have it all here. Are you ready to purchase what you really want? Keep scrolling.
Take it from me: Anything Babyliss is unmatched. I have the flat iron, but I’ve had my eye on the blow-dryer for a while.
When I tell you this repair cream works like magic, believe me.
Editors love this perfume, and you will, too. It’s perfectly sweet.
I’ve been wanting to try Alicia Keys’ skincare line for so long, and this product has officially sold me.
You won’t believe how glowy this bronzer makes your skin look until you put it on. An immediate yes.
I really can’t comprehend the fact that this is under $90! The croc-embossed leather is incredibly luxe.
The moisturizer with a scent that will take you from cold winter days to tropical vacation vibes.
My ring collection is growing, and of course, I want one with a little extra sparkle.
A friend of mine who has thin hair swears by this.
You can return those scratchy pj’s you opened for a super-soft, chic pair.
Wear this under a sheer red dress for the ultimate fashion-girl look.
As I’ve gotten older, my hair has thinned. I’ve been doing so much research to find the best products to help, and this is a favorite among so many women.
These gold huggie earrings are the perfect size. Everyone needs them in their jewelry rotation.