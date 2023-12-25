Sh, Don't Tell—I'm Exchanging My Holiday Gifts for These Cute Items

I'm picky, okay?

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)
Anneliese Henderson
I have to admit I’m a picky shopper, which makes it a bit difficult for my friends and family to buy me holiday presents. But they’ve known this about me for years, so they never fail to include a gift receipt. And look—I do the same. It’s the fair thing to do if you get someone a gift they didn’t specifically ask for. If you’re in the same boat as I am and know you’ll be making some holiday gift returns, you should check out this list of fashion and beauty items I compiled. Pointed-toe boots, cozy cashmere sweaters, plumping lip gloss—I have it all here. Are you ready to purchase what you really want? Keep scrolling.

Tony Bianco Vixon Heeled Boot

Okay, these are good.

Conair Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ion High-Speed Dryer

Take it from me: Anything Babyliss is unmatched. I have the flat iron, but I’ve had my eye on the blow-dryer for a while.

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Cream

When I tell you this repair cream works like magic, believe me.

Coach Jess Loafer

Just so chic.

Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau de Parfum

Editors love this perfume, and you will, too. It’s perfectly sweet.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond Small Tennis Bracelet

Absolutely stunning.

Keys Soulcare Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum

I’ve been wanting to try Alicia Keys’ skincare line for so long, and this product has officially sold me.

RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer

You won’t believe how glowy this bronzer makes your skin look until you put it on. An immediate yes.

Coach Morgan Slim Wallet

I really can’t comprehend the fact that this is under $90! The croc-embossed leather is incredibly luxe.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The moisturizer with a scent that will take you from cold winter days to tropical vacation vibes.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+ Pimple Patches

I always have these on hand.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond Mini Half Pavé Stacking Ring

My ring collection is growing, and of course, I want one with a little extra sparkle.

Scoop Long Sleeve Zip Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater

Oh so cozy.

Free Assembly Patch Pocket Sweater Jogger Pants

I’ll be wearing these on repeat all winter long.

Skims T-Shirt

This is the perfect white tee, if I do say so myself.

Skims Long Sleeve Dress

Hundreds of women are raving about this dress on TikTok.

Steve Madden Cherish Flats

I love everything cherry red.

Nexxus Unbreakable Care Conditioner For Fine & Thin Hair

A friend of mine who has thin hair swears by this.

Nyx Professional Makeup Butter Gloss

This butterscotch color is *chef’s kiss.* Plus, it’s only $6!

Nexxus Unbreakable Care for Fine & Thin Hair Root Lift Thickening Spray

My friend swears by this product for thin hair, too.

Wacoal Lease to Lounge Pajama Set

You can return those scratchy pj’s you opened for a super-soft, chic pair.

Wacoal Understated Cotton Brief

Wear this under a sheer red dress for the ultimate fashion-girl look.

Mango Lapels Wool Coat

This feels timeless.

Brilliant Earth Lia Lab Created Emerald Chain Bracelet

Just stunning.

Nutrafol Hair Growth Nutraceutical

As I’ve gotten older, my hair has thinned. I’ve been doing so much research to find the best products to help, and this is a favorite among so many women.

Almina Concept Wool V Neck Sweater

Grab it before it sells out (again).

Nutrafol Scalp Mask

I’ve never needed a product more.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLips Hydrating Lip Plumper

You'll love this plumper.

Brilliant Earth Huggie Perfect Hoop Earrings

These gold huggie earrings are the perfect size. Everyone needs them in their jewelry rotation.

Brilliant Earth Large Perfect Hoop Earrings

But I also love a larger hoop.

Milk + Honey Body Wash and Body Cream 2-Piece Set

The perfect duo.

Staud Ollie Crocodile-Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag

I love the mixed-metal details.

Grande Cosmetics GrandePop Plumping Liquid Blush

A plumping blush? I’m intrigued.