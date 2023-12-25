Sh, Don't Tell—I'm Exchanging My Holiday Gifts for These Cute Items

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

I have to admit I’m a picky shopper, which makes it a bit difficult for my friends and family to buy me holiday presents. But they’ve known this about me for years, so they never fail to include a gift receipt. And look—I do the same. It’s the fair thing to do if you get someone a gift they didn’t specifically ask for. If you’re in the same boat as I am and know you’ll be making some holiday gift returns, you should check out this list of fashion and beauty items I compiled. Pointed-toe boots, cozy cashmere sweaters, plumping lip gloss—I have it all here. Are you ready to purchase what you really want? Keep scrolling.

Tony Bianco Vixon Heeled Boot $330 at Revolve Okay, these are good.

Conair Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ion High-Speed Dryer $240 at QVC Take it from me: Anything Babyliss is unmatched. I have the flat iron, but I’ve had my eye on the blow-dryer for a while.

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Cream $84 at QVC When I tell you this repair cream works like magic, believe me.

Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau de Parfum $375 at QVC Editors love this perfume, and you will, too. It’s perfectly sweet.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond Small Tennis Bracelet $3150 at Lightbox Absolutely stunning.

Keys Soulcare Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum $38 at Keys Soulcare I’ve been wanting to try Alicia Keys’ skincare line for so long, and this product has officially sold me.

RMS Beauty Buriti Bronzer $28 at QVC You won’t believe how glowy this bronzer makes your skin look until you put it on. An immediate yes.

Coach Morgan Slim Wallet $88 at Coach Outlet I really can’t comprehend the fact that this is under $90! The croc-embossed leather is incredibly luxe.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+ Pimple Patches $11 at Walmart I always have these on hand.

Lightbox Lab-Grown Diamond Mini Half Pavé Stacking Ring $350 at Lightbox My ring collection is growing, and of course, I want one with a little extra sparkle.

Scoop Long Sleeve Zip Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater $36 at Walmart Oh so cozy.

Free Assembly Patch Pocket Sweater Jogger Pants $24 at Walmart I’ll be wearing these on repeat all winter long.

Skims T-Shirt $48 at Skims This is the perfect white tee, if I do say so myself.

Skims Long Sleeve Dress $88 at Skims Hundreds of women are raving about this dress on TikTok.

Steve Madden Cherish Flats $80 at Steve Madden I love everything cherry red.

Nexxus Unbreakable Care Conditioner For Fine & Thin Hair $20 at Target A friend of mine who has thin hair swears by this.

Nyx Professional Makeup Butter Gloss $6 at Walmart This butterscotch color is *chef’s kiss.* Plus, it’s only $6!

Nexxus Unbreakable Care for Fine & Thin Hair Root Lift Thickening Spray $20 at Target My friend swears by this product for thin hair, too.

Wacoal Lease to Lounge Pajama Set $128 at Wacoal You can return those scratchy pj’s you opened for a super-soft, chic pair.

Wacoal Understated Cotton Brief $16 at Wacoal Wear this under a sheer red dress for the ultimate fashion-girl look.

Mango Lapels Wool Coat $180 at Mango This feels timeless.

Brilliant Earth Lia Lab Created Emerald Chain Bracelet $790 at Brilliant Earth Just stunning.

Nutrafol Hair Growth Nutraceutical Was $88, Now $79 at Nutrafol As I’ve gotten older, my hair has thinned. I’ve been doing so much research to find the best products to help, and this is a favorite among so many women.

Almina Concept Wool V Neck Sweater Was $198, Now $188 at Almina Concept Grab it before it sells out (again).

Nutrafol Scalp Mask $48 at Nutrafol I’ve never needed a product more.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLips Hydrating Lip Plumper $27 at Grande Cosmetics You'll love this plumper.

Brilliant Earth Huggie Perfect Hoop Earrings $175 at Brilliant Earth These gold huggie earrings are the perfect size. Everyone needs them in their jewelry rotation.

Brilliant Earth Large Perfect Hoop Earrings $495 at Brilliant Earth But I also love a larger hoop.

Milk + Honey Body Wash and Body Cream 2-Piece Set Was $50, Now $34 at QVC The perfect duo.

Staud Ollie Crocodile-Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag $295 at Saks I love the mixed-metal details.