Cozy Night in or Big Night Out: These 21 Fashion Items Fit Every NYE Plan

I blinked, and now it's New Year's. Here's every item to complete your perfect look.

New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas
(Image credit: Courtesy of Reformation; Courtesy of Anthropologie; Original Illustration by Ally Quirk)
Natalie Gray Herder
Natalie Gray Herder
published

New Year’s Eve at 27 years old looks a bit different than it did a decade ago, but one thing remains the same: I will never miss an opportunity to throw together a look. As a more neutral dresser in my day-to-day life, I take NYE as an excuse to lay it on thick with all things sequins and faux fur. It’s a celebration whether I’m on the couch with a cup of tea or dancing all night in Brooklyn. This year, my favorite brands brought their A game with their holiday pieces. Reformation came through with the minidresses. Revolve said, “Here’s every coat you need to own.” And Anthropologie somehow knew I was looking for cool pajamas. So no matter your plans, I guarantee the following items will help you create a celebratory look. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite NYE fashion finds.

Night Out

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

New Year
Reformation Aiza Dress

I have no notes for this look.

New Year
Lioness Olsen Coat

I did a double take when I saw that this luxe-looking coat is only $139. 

New Year
Joyspun Fishnet and Solid Tights

Two for $10?!

New Year
Larroude Ines Heels

You’ll wear these from the office to the party and everywhere in between. 

New Year
Scoop Tuxedo Blazer

Pair this tuxedo blazer with any of the dresses on this list or with tights and micro-shorts for an edgier look. 

New Year
Maeve Corseted Micro Shorts

There’s no better time than NYE to test out the micro-short trend. 

New Year
G.H. Bass Whitney Leather Loafer

As much as I love a heel, my feet will thank me for styling my NYE look with loafers instead. 

New Year
Rixo Milly Coat

I’ve been dreaming of this coat for a month now. It has lasting power beyond one night out. 

New Year
Commando Ballet Turtleneck Bodysuit

An essential cold-weather layering piece that still feels on-trend. 

New Year
Free Assembly Original 90's Straight Jeans

Denim cut: 10/10. Price: 10/10. 

jewelry
Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings

It’s all about the dainty details.

New Year
Free People Mademoiselle Top

Velvet ribbons defined this holiday season, so keep the momentum going in your New Year’s look. 

New Year
Made by Olivia Relaxed Boot-Cut Trousers

Skip the oversize trousers, and go for a more tailored Y2K-inspired pair with this boot-cut style. 

New Year
Jeffrey Campbell Darlings Knee High Boot

Nancy Sinatra said it best: These boots are made for walkin’. 

Night In

New Year
Steve Madden Juniper Faux Fur Coat

All the cool fashion people are wearing cropped fur coats like this one. 

New Year
Free City Cotton Logo Sweatpants

Staying in is just an excuse to purchase new sweatpants. 

New Year
By Anthropologie Silky Boxer Shorts

To me, this is a perfect look—silver slingbacks included. 

Brilliant Earth Four-Prong Emerald Diamond Stud Earrings
Brilliant Earth Four-Prong Emerald Diamond Stud Earrings

A night in deserves just as much sparkle.

New Year
Maeve Fuzzy Platform Slippers

New Year
Rixo Margot Set

Rixo knows how to do loungewear that doesn’t look like loungewear. 

New Year
Free People Beloved Waffle Knit Ankle Socks

Time to pull out your fun socks. 