Cozy Night in or Big Night Out: These 21 Fashion Items Fit Every NYE Plan

New Year’s Eve at 27 years old looks a bit different than it did a decade ago, but one thing remains the same: I will never miss an opportunity to throw together a look. As a more neutral dresser in my day-to-day life, I take NYE as an excuse to lay it on thick with all things sequins and faux fur. It’s a celebration whether I’m on the couch with a cup of tea or dancing all night in Brooklyn. This year, my favorite brands brought their A game with their holiday pieces. Reformation came through with the minidresses. Revolve said, “Here’s every coat you need to own.” And Anthropologie somehow knew I was looking for cool pajamas. So no matter your plans, I guarantee the following items will help you create a celebratory look. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite NYE fashion finds.
Night Out
Pair this tuxedo blazer with any of the dresses on this list or with tights and micro-shorts for an edgier look.
As much as I love a heel, my feet will thank me for styling my NYE look with loafers instead.
I’ve been dreaming of this coat for a month now. It has lasting power beyond one night out.
An essential cold-weather layering piece that still feels on-trend.
Velvet ribbons defined this holiday season, so keep the momentum going in your New Year’s look.
Skip the oversize trousers, and go for a more tailored Y2K-inspired pair with this boot-cut style.
Nancy Sinatra said it best: These boots are made for walkin’.
Night In
All the cool fashion people are wearing cropped fur coats like this one.