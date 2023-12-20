Cozy Night in or Big Night Out: These 21 Fashion Items Fit Every NYE Plan

New Year’s Eve at 27 years old looks a bit different than it did a decade ago, but one thing remains the same: I will never miss an opportunity to throw together a look. As a more neutral dresser in my day-to-day life, I take NYE as an excuse to lay it on thick with all things sequins and faux fur. It’s a celebration whether I’m on the couch with a cup of tea or dancing all night in Brooklyn. This year, my favorite brands brought their A game with their holiday pieces. Reformation came through with the minidresses. Revolve said, “Here’s every coat you need to own.” And Anthropologie somehow knew I was looking for cool pajamas. So no matter your plans, I guarantee the following items will help you create a celebratory look. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite NYE fashion finds.

Night Out

Reformation Aiza Dress $218 at Reformation I have no notes for this look.

Lioness Olsen Coat $139 at Revolve I did a double take when I saw that this luxe-looking coat is only $139.

Joyspun Fishnet and Solid Tights $10 at Walmart Two for $10?!

Larroude Ines Heels $330 at Shopbop You’ll wear these from the office to the party and everywhere in between.

Scoop Tuxedo Blazer $39 at Walmart Pair this tuxedo blazer with any of the dresses on this list or with tights and micro-shorts for an edgier look.

Maeve Corseted Micro Shorts $98 at Anthropologie There’s no better time than NYE to test out the micro-short trend.

G.H. Bass Whitney Leather Loafer $175 at Nordstrom As much as I love a heel, my feet will thank me for styling my NYE look with loafers instead.

Rixo Milly Coat $730 at Rixo I’ve been dreaming of this coat for a month now. It has lasting power beyond one night out.

Commando Ballet Turtleneck Bodysuit $118 at Revolve An essential cold-weather layering piece that still feels on-trend.

Brilliant Earth Baroque Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings $350 at Brilliant Earth It’s all about the dainty details.

Free People Mademoiselle Top $98 at Free People Velvet ribbons defined this holiday season, so keep the momentum going in your New Year’s look.

Made by Olivia Relaxed Boot-Cut Trousers $36 at Walmart Skip the oversize trousers, and go for a more tailored Y2K-inspired pair with this boot-cut style.

Jeffrey Campbell Darlings Knee High Boot $200 at Nordstrom Nancy Sinatra said it best: These boots are made for walkin’.

Night In

Steve Madden Juniper Faux Fur Coat $129 at Revolve All the cool fashion people are wearing cropped fur coats like this one.

Free City Cotton Logo Sweatpants $148 at Bloomingdale's Staying in is just an excuse to purchase new sweatpants.

By Anthropologie Silky Boxer Shorts $48 at Anthropologie To me, this is a perfect look—silver slingbacks included.

Brilliant Earth Four-Prong Emerald Diamond Stud Earrings $295 at Brilliant Earth A night in deserves just as much sparkle.

Rixo Margot Set $205 at Rixo Rixo knows how to do loungewear that doesn’t look like loungewear.