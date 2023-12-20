Jennifer Lopez Nailed Holiday Dressing in a Red-Hot Party Dress

Another day, another ultra-glamorous style look posted on Instagram in a photo dump by the great Jennifer Lopez herself. Lopez is continuing to channel all things holly and bright in a holiday festive ensemble; she was the co-host of a Christmas holiday party with none other than her husband, Ben Affleck, this past weekend. Previously, we have seen Lopez on a last-minute holiday gift run, reminding all of us about the importance of wardrobe staple basics , showing off her holiday decor in her $61 million mansion (shared with Affleck), as well as a snap of her performing for her guests at the holiday party in another look, wearing a sparkly sequin-gown in a bright Grinch green shade.

Needless to say, if Lopez is going to be a hostess, she is going to wear more than one look for the occasion. Before changing for her performance, the multihyphenate indicated that she is up to date on every fashion trend imaginable by wearing a bodycon cherry red long-sleeved maxi dress by Magda Butrym with a rosette pinned at the collar. Though we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Lopez in a front-slit gown, the red cherry maxi had a slit in the back. Recently, we’ve seen everyone from Selena Gomez to Zendaya make Miranda Presley eat her words, making florals a groundbreaking fashion motif for winter . From the runways of Valentino and Prada, or on the red carpet, it doesn’t seem like the hyper-feminine 3-D rosette appliques aren’t going anywhere anytime soon after blooming in fashion over the past two years.

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram)

Lopez made sure to give credit where credit is due and tagged her glam team behind her party ensemble. Notably, she tagged makeup artist Mary Phillips (Phillips is also a go-to makeup artist for besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner).

Lopez’s makeup for the event included a sparkly smokey eye palette and a neutral glossy lip, intensely outlined in a dark shade of brown to make the gloss pop. Her face had the glow and shimmer that can only be achieved with the products of J.Lo Beauty; her hair was styled in a side part with a voluminous curl to her honey brunette locks. Her nails were pointed into a sharp almond shape and had a frosty cream color to match the spirit of snowy weather. Lastly, Lopez kept her accessories to a minimum (well, for her) and wore long drop diamond earrings.

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram)