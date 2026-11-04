Blake Lively's Vintage Chanel Dress Makes a Case for a Blue Christmas

Welcome back to LBD Season! The signature going-out style shines the brightest during the holidays, but on November 3 in New York, the "B" didn't stand for black. For her return to the city's festive fashion circuit, Blake Lively traded a traditional little black dress for something bold and blue, straight from Chanel's archives. Suddenly, a "Blue Christmas" doesn't sound so bad.
The actor attended the launch party of jeweler Brent Neale's holiday collection on the Upper East Side. She has supported the New York designer since 2021, showcasing his sparklers at the Michael Kors Spring 2024 show, It Ends With Us press events, and dates with Taylor Swift.
This time, though, she skipped a necklace and saved the body shimmer for her 32-year-old mini dress. The vintage Chanel collector glistened in the Fall 1994 find, featuring a lace neckline, cascading bows down the bodice, and a surplus of royal blue sequins.
The strapless style looked a little different at Karl Lagerfeld's show. When the late creative director's runway model, Christy Turlington, flaunted the navy blue number, she sported black, semi-sheer gloves and a 3-D floral headband to match the LBD's brooch. Lively, on the other hand, accessorized with bow-shaped earrings, nearly-naked PVC pumps from Christian Louboutin, and a brand-new Chanel bag.
While Lively's closet carries an impressive assortment of vintage purses from the French fashion house (including a $51,840 minaudière, a poppy-printed Flap, and a sequin, butter yellow clutch), she sourced Matthieu Blazy's Fall 2026 line for a black leather bucket bag, which retails for $6,400. What's more, it appears to be her first runway-ready accessory from the new lead designer of the label.
Chanel
Bucket Bag
Lively may be new to the Blazy Mania, but her history with Chanel dates back to Lagerfeld's 36-year run at the helm. Not only did she attend several of the designer's shows and star in his campaigns, but she was his date to the 2011 Met Gala. All these years later, Lively remains loyal to the brand Lagerfeld left behind.
Should the Gossip Girl star be in the market for another festive fashion moment, Chanel's Fall 2026 collection is ripe for shopping. For more LBDs that don't require an "in" with a luxury label, however, take your pick of the pieces below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.