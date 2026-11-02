Angel Reese's Tunnel Looks Are the MVPs of the 2026 WNBA Season

She deserves an honorary Most Valuable Fashion Player trophy.

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collage of Angel Reese&#039;s best tunnel looks from the 2026 season of the WNBA
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream at Game 7 of the 2026 WNBA Finals, the MVP trophy went to the winning team's Gabby Williams. However, after watching Angel Reese score style slam dunks all season long, I'd say the Atlanta Dream athlete deserves an honorary MVFP (Most Valuable Fashion Player) award for her top-tier tunnel looks.

The Atlanta Dream said "goodbye" to the 2026 season with a 30-14 record, but Reese's pre-game picks from Chanel, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta didn't need scoreboards to say they were winners. At one of the first matches in May, the 24-year-old set the highest standard for her WNBA attire, wearing Bermuda shorts and heeled flip-flops, both by Gucci, and a Hermès Kelly instead of a locker room-ready duffle.

It wasn't long before Reese started showcasing her Chanel by Matthieu Blazy collection courtside. Ahead of the fifth game of the season, she traded basketball shorts and sneakers for itty-bitty beige bottoms and a charm-laden belt with Chanel's interlocking Cs. From there, the Chanel looks just kept coming. Reese, of course, sourced the Métiers d'Art 2026 show that she attended for a surplus of showstopping It bags. (More on those later.)

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All this to say? The 2027 season—and Reese's third return to the tunnel style scene—can't come soon enough. While we await the next Atlanta Dream game, give a standing ovation to Reese's 16 best tunnel looks from the 2026 WNBA season. And yes, they're just as strong as her basketball skills.

Angel Reese in Gucci and Hermès

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Dallas Wings on May 12, 2026 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on May 12, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the Atlanta Dream defeated the Dallas Wings on May 12, Reese looked every bit a champion in denim shorts with a Gucci-branded waistband, a beige bomber jacket, and the Gucci flip-flops that Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Vittoria Ceretti couldn't stop styling this summer. (Fashion search engine Lyst also named the sandals the fourth-hottest find of Q2 2026.)

For her finishing touches, Reese styled slim sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a brown Hermès Kelly bag.

Angel Reese in Chanel

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Phoenix Mercury on May 24, 2026 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on May 24, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a game against the Phoenix Mercury on May 24, Reese paired the same Gucci sandals with an almost identical jacket, micro-mini shorts, and a suede Chanel tote that looked like it could carry a WNBA-approved basketball. Her classic Chanel waist chain was the outfit's MVP, though.

Angel Reese in LaPointe and Bottega Veneta

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on May 29, 2026 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on May 29, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 29, Reese was a vision in white. She paired her chocolate Andiamo Intrecciato Clutch from Bottega Veneta with an ivory, ankle-touching top from LaPointe covered in isolated plumes.

Angel Reese in Helsa and Chanel

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the New York Liberty during the 2026 WNBA Commissioner&#039;s Cup on June 11, 2026

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on June 11, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before a game against the New York Liberty on June 11, Reese paired a stark white shirtdress from Hella with the aqua blue trend. The cool-toned color appeared on a peekaboo feather petticoat, identical tights, and pointy metallic blue pumps. Reese completed the look with the coveted Dalmatian-dotted bag from Chanel's 2026 Métiers d'Art collection.

Angel Reese in Chanel

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Toronto Tempo during the WNBA Commissioner&#039;s Cup on June 14, 2026 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada.

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on June 14, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channeling her team's signature burgundy shade, Reese wore a braided leather bomber jacket with a preppy polo shirt and cropped shorts, all in rich shades of red. Even her patent leather boots and East-West Chanel bag got the monochrome memo.

Angel Reese in Hanifa

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Golden State Valkyries on July 4, 2026 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on July 4, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On July 4, Reese twisted the cobalt blue trend into a courtside statement with a sold-out, bubble-hem dress by Hanifa. Her feathered black bag and polka-dotted, lace-up sandals added whimsy finishing touches.

Angel Reese in IKSENTRIC LAB

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Phoenix Mercury on August 5, 2026 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on August 5, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese's pre-game dress code has always favored high fashion, but on August 5, it reached a new level of elevated. Before defeating the Phoenix Mercury, the "pink princess" posed in a satin bandeau top, a matching court-sweeping column skirt, and feather-trimmed shoulder pads, all from the Atlanta-based brand IKSENTRIC LAB.

Angel Reese in Naked Wardrobe

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Toronto Tempo on August 10, 2026 at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on August 10, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a tribute to The Nanny on August 10, Reese went full office siren in a black blazer, complete with a fur, leopard-print collar to match her spotted mini skirt. Naked Wardrobe, one of her favorite California fashion brands for striking tunnel styles, supplied the two-piece.

Angel Reese in Chanel

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Indiana Fever on August 16, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on August 16, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This season, capri pants played a major part in Reese's WNBA wardrobe. On August 16, the athlete stacked a glossy, funnel-neck jacket over black, form-fitting capris. She then accessorized with Chanel's take on the T-strap shoe trend, a fuzzy Maxi Flap Bag, and black biker gloves.

Angel Reese in Gucci

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Chicago Sky on September 19, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on September 19, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the Atlanta Dream defeated the Chicago Sky (Reese's previous professional team), Reese scored a courtside slam dunk in a full Gucci outfit. First, she tucked a form-fitting white T-shirt into a monogrammed, belted pencil skirt. To finish, she accessorized with pointy horsebit pumps, a double-G charm necklace, and slim sunglasses.

Angel Reese in Thom Browne

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Washington Mystics during Round One Game One of the 2026 WNBA Playoffs on September 27, 2026

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on September 27, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a dark academia turn on September 27, Thom Browne loaned Reese a cropped, charcoal-colored jacket, a pleated tennis skirt, and the New York brand's best-selling Mrs. Thom Baguette. Crew-length socks, platform Mary Janes, and glasses committed to the preppy bit.

Angel Reese in Chanel

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the New York Liberty during Semi-Finals Game 1 on October 4, 2026 at State Farm Arena at College Park in Atlanta

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on October 4, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her next Métiers d'Art 2026 find, Reese arrived at Game 1 of the WNBA Semi-Finals in a little black dress, knee-high boots, and Chanel's lava-looking Flap Bag. Lipa and Cardi B are also fans of the fiery red-and-yellow print.

Angel Reese in Chanel

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game One of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 17, 2026 at the Chase Center in CA

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on October 17, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the WNBA Finals rolled around, Reese looked calm, cool, and collected at Game 1 in an ivory velour tracksuit. To dress up the sporty set, the athlete carried one of her quilted Chanel Flap Bags as a crossbody.

Angel Reese in Chanel

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game aGolden State Valkyries during Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 21, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on October 21, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese might be the WNBA's most faithful Chanel fan. Case in point: Ahead of Game 3 on October 21, she continued her Chanel series in a cropped bra top, a leather maxi skirt, and another gold, multi-tiered belt by the brand.

Angel Reese in Versace and Chanel

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game Four of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 24, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Georgia

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on October 24, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Game 4 on October 24, Reese looked ready for business in a striped, magenta skirt set from Versace, which matched her burgundy Chanel bag. Meanwhile, her satin headband added a pastel shade of purple to the color story.

Angel Reese in Woods by Jordyn

Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream arrives to the arena before the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game Five of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 26, 2026 at Chase Center in California

Angel Reese's tunnel look at a WNBA game on October 26, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reese saved one of her best bags for last: Before Game 5 on October 26, she sported a "Protect Black Women" T-shirt and Jordyn Woods's "lucky" New York Knicks bag. Sadly, the orange clutch didn't have the same game-winning effect on the Atlanta Dream, but she certainly won the hearts of Knicks fans.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.