Angel Reese's Tunnel Looks Are the MVPs of the 2026 WNBA Season

The Atlanta Dream said "goodbye" to the 2026 season with a 30-14 record, but Reese's pre-game picks from Chanel, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta didn't need scoreboards to say they were winners. At one of the first matches in May, the 24-year-old set the highest standard for her WNBA attire, wearing Bermuda shorts and heeled flip-flops, both by Gucci, and a Hermès Kelly instead of a locker room-ready duffle.
It wasn't long before Reese started showcasing her Chanel by Matthieu Blazy collection courtside. Ahead of the fifth game of the season, she traded basketball shorts and sneakers for itty-bitty beige bottoms and a charm-laden belt with Chanel's interlocking Cs. From there, the Chanel looks just kept coming. Reese, of course, sourced the Métiers d'Art 2026 show that she attended for a surplus of showstopping It bags. (More on those later.)
All this to say? The 2027 season—and Reese's third return to the tunnel style scene—can't come soon enough. While we await the next Atlanta Dream game, give a standing ovation to Reese's 16 best tunnel looks from the 2026 WNBA season. And yes, they're just as strong as her basketball skills.
Angel Reese in Gucci and Hermès
Before the Atlanta Dream defeated the Dallas Wings on May 12, Reese looked every bit a champion in denim shorts with a Gucci-branded waistband, a beige bomber jacket, and the Gucci flip-flops that Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Vittoria Ceretti couldn't stop styling this summer. (Fashion search engine Lyst also named the sandals the fourth-hottest find of Q2 2026.)
For her finishing touches, Reese styled slim sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a brown Hermès Kelly bag.
Angel Reese in Chanel
For a game against the Phoenix Mercury on May 24, Reese paired the same Gucci sandals with an almost identical jacket, micro-mini shorts, and a suede Chanel tote that looked like it could carry a WNBA-approved basketball. Her classic Chanel waist chain was the outfit's MVP, though.
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Angel Reese in LaPointe and Bottega Veneta
On May 29, Reese was a vision in white. She paired her chocolate Andiamo Intrecciato Clutch from Bottega Veneta with an ivory, ankle-touching top from LaPointe covered in isolated plumes.
Angel Reese in Helsa and Chanel
Before a game against the New York Liberty on June 11, Reese paired a stark white shirtdress from Hella with the aqua blue trend. The cool-toned color appeared on a peekaboo feather petticoat, identical tights, and pointy metallic blue pumps. Reese completed the look with the coveted Dalmatian-dotted bag from Chanel's 2026 Métiers d'Art collection.
Angel Reese in Chanel
Channeling her team's signature burgundy shade, Reese wore a braided leather bomber jacket with a preppy polo shirt and cropped shorts, all in rich shades of red. Even her patent leather boots and East-West Chanel bag got the monochrome memo.
Reese's pre-game dress code has always favored high fashion, but on August 5, it reached a new level of elevated. Before defeating the Phoenix Mercury, the "pink princess" posed in a satin bandeau top, a matching court-sweeping column skirt, and feather-trimmed shoulder pads, all from the Atlanta-based brand IKSENTRIC LAB.
Angel Reese in Naked Wardrobe
For a tribute to The Nannyon August 10, Reese went full office siren in a black blazer, complete with a fur, leopard-print collar to match her spotted mini skirt. Naked Wardrobe, one of her favorite California fashion brands for striking tunnel styles, supplied the two-piece.
Angel Reese in Chanel
This season, capri pants played a major part in Reese's WNBA wardrobe. On August 16, the athlete stacked a glossy, funnel-neck jacket over black, form-fitting capris. She then accessorized with Chanel's take on the T-strap shoe trend, a fuzzy Maxi Flap Bag, and black biker gloves.
Angel Reese in Gucci
Before the Atlanta Dream defeated the Chicago Sky (Reese's previous professional team), Reese scored a courtside slam dunk in a full Gucci outfit. First, she tucked a form-fitting white T-shirt into a monogrammed, belted pencil skirt. To finish, she accessorized with pointy horsebit pumps, a double-G charm necklace, and slim sunglasses.
Angel Reese in Thom Browne
Taking a dark academia turn on September 27, Thom Browne loaned Reese a cropped, charcoal-colored jacket, a pleated tennis skirt, and the New York brand's best-selling Mrs. Thom Baguette. Crew-length socks, platform Mary Janes, and glasses committed to the preppy bit.
Once the WNBA Finals rolled around, Reese looked calm, cool, and collected at Game 1 in an ivory velour tracksuit. To dress up the sporty set, the athlete carried one of her quilted Chanel Flap Bags as a crossbody.
Angel Reese in Chanel
Reese might be the WNBA's most faithful Chanel fan. Case in point: Ahead of Game 3 on October 21, she continued her Chanel series in a cropped bra top, a leather maxi skirt, and another gold, multi-tiered belt by the brand.
Angel Reese in Versace and Chanel
Before Game 4 on October 24, Reese looked ready for business in a striped, magenta skirt set from Versace, which matched her burgundy Chanel bag. Meanwhile, her satin headband added a pastel shade of purple to the color story.
Angel Reese in Woods by Jordyn
Reese saved one of her best bags for last: Before Game 5 on October 26, she sported a "Protect Black Women" T-shirt and Jordyn Woods's "lucky" New York Knicks bag. Sadly, the orange clutch didn't have the same game-winning effect on the Atlanta Dream, but she certainly won the hearts of Knicks fans.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.