Jennifer Lawrence Volunteers as Tribute to Try Winter's Barn Jacket Trend

As someone who dressed up as Katniss Everdeen for several Halloweens, trust me when I say Jennifer Lawrence's character wasn't wearing any barn jackets in The Hunger Games. (Windbreakers were more her speed.) But on November 3 in New York City, Lawrence looked every bit the Mockingjay, sporting the three-finger salute and a blue barn jacket.
Days after the actor confirmed she's reprising her role in TheHunger Games prequel: Sunrise on the Reaping, Lawrence sent the symbol of resistance in the direction of the paparazzi who caught her out and about (whether or not she whistled is unclear). Yes, Lawrence braided her hair the Katniss Everdeen Way, but her street style look wasn't a method fashion moment. Perhaps she's saving that for one of the prequel's upcoming premieres.
Staying true to her casually cool uniform, Lawrence wore a baggy, "faded navy blue" jacket by the Tokyo-based brand Auralee with a Sesame Street tee and a flannel shirt wrapped around her waist. The sold-out style was as classic as barn jackets get, from thick cotton canvas to patch pockets and a boxy silhouette, and included a furry, chocolate-colored collar.
To finish her off-duty outfit, Lawrence paired red pants from Free City with the $60 Vans Authentic Sneakers that she can't stop sporting lately. It seems the New Yorker's go-to designer bags stayed home, but she didn't need them. The pockets on her barn jacket offered more than enough storage for a relaxed errands run she presumably was on.
AURALEE
Garment-Dyed Organic Cotton Heavy Moleskin Blouson
Now, Lawrence owns button-down shirts by Auralee, but her coat rack only recently welcomed the barn jacket trend. Maybe her friend, Dakota Johnson (a fan of The Row's canvas coats), influenced Lawrence to give her track jackets, trenches, and dusters a day off this winter.
Even so, Lawrence appears to be ahead of the fur-trimmed curve. Barn jackets usually boast corduroy collars, but this way, no scarf is needed. Follow Lawrence's lead and volunteer as tribute to try barn jackets with fuzzy collars this winter season.
Shop the Barn Jacket Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Anthropologie
Maeve Faux Fur Collar Barn Jacket
J.Crew
Barn Jacket™ in Waxed Cotton Blend
UGG
Frankie Reversible Trucker
L.L.Bean
Lightweight Field Coat
J.Crew
1986 Barn Jacket™ With Removable Faux-Fur Collar
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.