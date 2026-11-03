Queen Camilla Reveals Her Favorite "Pure and Wholesome" Car Snack During Antigua Visit

Photos of Camilla getting out of her car on Sunday revealed a package of RJ’s black licorice tucked into the door pocket—a favorite snack of King Charles’s. The King also kept a stash of RJ’s in his car while visiting London Fashion Week in February, and while the old-fashioned candy is a slight departure from His Majesty’s love of clean, made-from-scratch foods, it’s close enough.
The brand describes the “made with natural ingredients” licorice as “free from artificial colors and preservatives, ensuring a pure and wholesome treat.”
Queen Camilla doesn't like to fly, so perhaps she kept the candy on hand for a treat during her flight to Antigua, where she joined The King on Sunday. According to a report in the Express, "the official reason" why Queen Camilla didn't take part in the monarch's entire tour "has not been confirmed by the palace; however, it is believed to be the result of one of The Queen's fears."
"Queen Camilla is reportedly a nervous flyer, and may want to avoid getting on as many planes as possible," the outlet reported, adding that "by just going to Antigua and Barbuda, Camilla only has to deal with the flight there and back" instead of multiple island-to-island small planes.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.