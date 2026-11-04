Royal Photographer Shares Why "The Kissed That Missed" Revealed the Truth About Diana and Charles's Failing Marriage

In his new autobiography Cup of Tea, Arthur? My Extraordinary 50 Years Photographing the Royal Family, Edwards wrote that he confronted Princess Diana about the number of solo engagements she’d been taking instead of making appearances with Charles.
“I became so concerned about the amount of time she and Charles were spending apart that, at a cocktail party in Madrid, I asked her to explain,” he wrote in an excerpt shared in the Sun.When Edwards said, ‘What’s this all about you leading separate lives?’" Diana replied, "Oh, that!" and made a joke about rumors in the press.
Cup of Tea, Arthur?: My Extraordinary 50 Years Photographing the Royal Family
Edwards wrote that Princess Diana wasn’t upset about his comment, blaming their solo outings on the huge number of invitations they received to make royal visits. “We couldn’t possibly get through many if we did them all together. So, we’ve decided to accept as many as we can separately,” she told the photographer. “That means we can get to twice as many places and meet twice as many people.”
Edwards added that “Diana was her usual jokey self” during the encounter, and he “believed her.” However, when the couple visited India in February 1992, one photo revealed more than words.
“When I am with the Royal Family, I am looking for a picture that tells you the story without a caption—a picture that screams out what it is,” Edwards explained.
While visiting the Rajasthan Polo Club, the Sun photographer captured a moment that he said “was screaming at the reader, “Our marriage is in trouble.”
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“Prince Charles probably didn’t think it was a great shot when he went to kiss Diana at the polo match in Jaipur and she turned her head to produce ‘the kiss that missed,’” he wrote. In the photo, Diana, dressed in a pink and yellow Catherine Walker dress, turns away as Charles awkwardly plants a kiss on the side of her head.
Edwards said, “I recall being in a room with my satphone, trying to find the satellite to send that picture, which I knew would be on page one because it definitely did not need a caption.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.