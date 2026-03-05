Cecilie Bahnsen has become one of Copenhagen's most influential fashion exports, with an ever-growing fan base clamoring over her voluminous, subversively sweet dresses season after season. Just as you can expect to see floral embroidered organza in her collections, you can count on the designer to produce a sure-to-be-a-hit collaboration. She did it first with Asics, and has continued her streak with The North Face. And she isn't backing down.

On Thursday, Bahnsen staged her Fall 2026 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The dancers rehearsing in the new collection (in lieu of models doing a straight-faced loop around the set) revealed that her partnership with the American outdoors giant is coming back for round four.

The Fall 2026 Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face capsule is comprised of outerwear and bags in navy and black, which have been Bahnsen-ified with embroidery and the designer's signature 3D floral embellishments. (The bags are actually upcycled from The North Face's archive.) Their functionality was really put to the test, as actual dancers leapt and spun and moved about. Pieces were interspersed throughout the looks, styled with the main collection, to really showcase how these fit into the Cecilie Bahnsen wardrobe.

"What we wanted to show was how you wear it and layer it, how the girls put and throw it on as they're building their looks," the designer told Marie Claire backstage, "this way of translating this utilitarianism of the collection together with the feminine."

The Cecilie Bahnsen team even invited dancers into its studio, to have them weigh in on how they'd style the pieces—like, "'Oh, if I wear my hoodie with this, I will roll it because you need to capture me by the waist when I jump,' or 'I need to be able to flare the skirt,'" Bahnsen recalls. "All of these things became a dialogue as we were creating."

The co-branded collection first debuted on Bahnsen's Spring 2025 catwalk; the second drop came Fall 2025, the third Spring 2026. It's become one of Bahnsen's most beloved partnerships, bringing unabashed femininity to The North Face's technical staples, from parkas to water-repellent slip-on shoes, and introducing styles not previously associated with outdoor activities. (Quilted down mini skirts, anyone?) For The North Face, this is the latest in quite the fashion streak: Over the past few years, the brand has linked up with Gucci and, more recently, Skims, on co-designed capsules.

Designing not just with another company, but one with such technical elements and quality benchmarks has challenged Bahnsen. The product "isn't just for show—it's to live in and explore," she said. Some ideas still prove to be tricky; she points to a new Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face down jacket with ditzy floral embroidery as having been "complicated" because of the combination of delicate embroideries and functionality.

Still, the process has expanded her design language to now include some of these more technical finishes even in non-The North Face looks. Cecilie Bahnsen's Fall 2026 collection freely incorporates cinch-able bungee drawcords, buckles, vests, and other hallmarks of outdoor clothing into sheer embroidered maxi dresses, organza jackets, and floral mini dresses. Outerwear has also become a bigger focus for the brand, due in part to the The North Face collaboration's popularity.

Showing the latest collections on dancers emphasizes how her clothes are meant to come alive and move with you. The team wanted to focus on "movement being so important" and "the comfort and ease" of the clothes, while also contextualizing them "in the ultimate feminine and romantic way."

So, whether you wear it to ski, hike, or head to barre class, you can rest assured clothes from this collaboration will never be in the way.