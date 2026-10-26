Sorry, Purple Scarf—Statement Red Socks Make Zoë Kravitz's Neutral Look Even More Striking

For New Yorkers like Zoë Kravitz, the Season of the Flip-Flop has come to a close. That's not to say all of the open-toe options on her shoe rack have returned to storage, though. Over the weekend, Kravitz showcased the secret to wearing her signature grab-and-go slides—with the red socks trend.
New York City's latest 50-degree day called for Kravitz's most layered winter look of the season (so far). She bundled up in a black blouse, matching baggy bottoms, and a cropped, collarless gray coat. The actor's accessories included The Row's Boone Tote Bag, her beloved "Boy Next Door" baseball cap, and a striped ivory scarf, which blessed her well-loved purple wrap with a much-deserved break. This time, she reserved her splash of color for statement socks in red, Fashion Month's favorite color trend.
Months before red stockings dominated Paris Fashion Week's recent street style circuit, stylist and Marie Claire contributor Julia Gall presented them as the perfect way to add "a touch of playfulness and childlike nostalgia" to fall outfits. The ruby pair popped against her purple polo top and denim Bermuda shorts. In Paris, showgoers used similar socks to brighten up neutral looks.
While striking crimson socks were most popularly paired with French girl denim (see below), some style setters used the trend to spotlight other pops of red in their outfits.
Between her socks, pencil skirts, and the red-and-gray color combination, it's clear: Kravitz is having herself a French Girl Fall. Which Parisian-approved style will she sample next? Keep an eye out for cobalt: The blinding shade of blue is just as unmissable as red and purple. In the meantime, shop an assortment of winter-worthy red accessories (including socks, of course) below.
Shop Red Socks and Seasonal Accessories Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Leset
James Rib Socks
Sézane
Daphné Socks
TIBI
Classic Cotton Socks
Stems
Petal Crew Socks
MANGO
Long Knitted Mittens
Coach
Knit Long Mittens
Treasure & Bond
Rib Knit Cuffed Mittens
Levi
Sadie Snood
MANGO
Cashmere Wool-Blend Scarf
Free People
So Marled Beanie
Nordstrom
Brushed Wool & Cashmere Beanie
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Beret in Varsity Red
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.