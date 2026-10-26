Sorry, Purple Scarf—Statement Red Socks Make Zoë Kravitz's Neutral Look Even More Striking

She is having a French Girl Fall.

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Zoë Kravitz wore the red socks trend with a neutral scarf, leaving her purple version at home
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For New Yorkers like Zoë Kravitz, the Season of the Flip-Flop has come to a close. That's not to say all of the open-toe options on her shoe rack have returned to storage, though. Over the weekend, Kravitz showcased the secret to wearing her signature grab-and-go slides—with the red socks trend.

New York City's latest 50-degree day called for Kravitz's most layered winter look of the season (so far). She bundled up in a black blouse, matching baggy bottoms, and a cropped, collarless gray coat. The actor's accessories included The Row's Boone Tote Bag, her beloved "Boy Next Door" baseball cap, and a striped ivory scarf, which blessed her well-loved purple wrap with a much-deserved break. This time, she reserved her splash of color for statement socks in red, Fashion Month's favorite color trend.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz wore the red socks trend with a neutral scarf, leaving her purple version at home

Zoë Kravitz was spotted wearing statement red socks in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Three years ago, Kravitz made waves for wearing a single red sock with black leather loafers in NYC. As recently as August 2026, Harry Styles arrived at JFK Airport in a poppy red pair and brown jazz shoes. Now, did her fiancé inspire her to give tomato-tinted hosiery another go—or Fashion Month fans? We may never know.

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Months before red stockings dominated Paris Fashion Week's recent street style circuit, stylist and Marie Claire contributor Julia Gall presented them as the perfect way to add "a touch of playfulness and childlike nostalgia" to fall outfits. The ruby pair popped against her purple polo top and denim Bermuda shorts. In Paris, showgoers used similar socks to brighten up neutral looks.

Style At Large contributor Julia Gall wore the red socks trend in Fall 2025

Style At Large contributor Julia Gall wore red socks as early as Fall 2025.

(Image credit: Julia Gall)

While striking crimson socks were most popularly paired with French girl denim (see below), some style setters used the trend to spotlight other pops of red in their outfits.

Paris Fashion Week guest wearing the red socks trend

This PFW attendee wore similar socks beneath stark white bottoms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The red socks trend at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2027

Another slipped a poppy red pair into Dior loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The red socks trend at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2027

This one played with the animal-print shoe trend and red socks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The red socks trend at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2027

Who says you can't slip socks into high-vamp heels?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between her socks, pencil skirts, and the red-and-gray color combination, it's clear: Kravitz is having herself a French Girl Fall. Which Parisian-approved style will she sample next? Keep an eye out for cobalt: The blinding shade of blue is just as unmissable as red and purple. In the meantime, shop an assortment of winter-worthy red accessories (including socks, of course) below.

Shop Red Socks and Seasonal Accessories Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.