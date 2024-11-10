Zendaya Layers All-Time Essential Neutrals for Another Adorable Walk With Tom Holland

While she can put on a masterclass in red carpet style, Zendaya is also killing the cool girl fall aesthetic.

While taking a break from filming her new movie The Drama in Boston, the Euphoria star was spotted enjoying a quiet afternoon in a park alongside her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and their pup.

While the Spider-Man star was busy walking the famous couple's four-legged friend, Zendaya was seen sitting on a bench wearing a black-and-white, striped cardigan layered over a light pink top. She completed her autumnal look with a pair of black, wide-leg pants and On the Roger Centre Court white sneakers.

Her laid-back look is a continuation of Zendaya's recent fall ensembles, many of which have been captured while she's been enjoying some time-off with her beau.

During another afternoon with Holland as he walked their dog, Noon Coleman , around Boston, Zendaya cozied up in an affordable Reformation sweater, knit from regenerative gray wool. Her down-to-earth outfit also included olive-brown pants and what looked like Converse sneakers.

Zendaya in Boston (Image credit: Backgrid)

Zendaya was also spotted filming for her upcoming movie on Boston's historic Beacon Street alongside her co-star, Robert Pattinson, wearing a quintessential oversized fall coat.

In videos of the pair posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zendaya could be seen wearing a longline, heather gray coat with sleeves that grazed her knuckles. The only other visible elements of her outfit included a black leather tote slung over one shoulder and a curly, low bun.

As Marie Claire senior fashion and beauty news editor Halie LeSavage noted, the coat was "oversize without overwhelming her frame" and "light enough to wear with a substantial sweater underneath."

That Zendaya's fall fashion has bled into her films, or vice versa, is hardly shocking—during a recent appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the actress discussed how theater has influenced her fashion sense.

Zendaya and Tom Holland take a walk in Boston where Zendaya wears a gray reformation sweater and cargo pants, plus sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

"I think it’s a massive influence on my life in so many ways. My mom, she worked at the California Shakespeare theatre…it became a happy place and I love spending time there and watching the whole process," she said at the time.

"I like to look at fashion as creativity. Even in press tours it’s a way to continue the creativity from the film or from the whatever," she continued. "I like to create characters because ultimately, sometimes, doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward and I’m more of a shy, introverted person. So I get to create these characters, like: ‘I’m this woman today who wears a green suit.’ And you get to just embody this character for the day and clothes can do that for you.”