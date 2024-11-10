Zendaya Layers All-Time Essential Neutrals for Another Adorable Walk With Tom Holland
The actress enjoyed a much-deserved break from filming in a park alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland.
While she can put on a masterclass in red carpet style, Zendaya is also killing the cool girl fall aesthetic.
While taking a break from filming her new movie The Drama in Boston, the Euphoria star was spotted enjoying a quiet afternoon in a park alongside her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and their pup.
While the Spider-Man star was busy walking the famous couple's four-legged friend, Zendaya was seen sitting on a bench wearing a black-and-white, striped cardigan layered over a light pink top. She completed her autumnal look with a pair of black, wide-leg pants and On the Roger Centre Court white sneakers.
Her laid-back look is a continuation of Zendaya's recent fall ensembles, many of which have been captured while she's been enjoying some time-off with her beau.
During another afternoon with Holland as he walked their dog, Noon Coleman, around Boston, Zendaya cozied up in an affordable Reformation sweater, knit from regenerative gray wool. Her down-to-earth outfit also included olive-brown pants and what looked like Converse sneakers.
Zendaya was also spotted filming for her upcoming movie on Boston's historic Beacon Street alongside her co-star, Robert Pattinson, wearing a quintessential oversized fall coat.
In videos of the pair posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zendaya could be seen wearing a longline, heather gray coat with sleeves that grazed her knuckles. The only other visible elements of her outfit included a black leather tote slung over one shoulder and a curly, low bun.
As Marie Claire senior fashion and beauty news editor Halie LeSavage noted, the coat was "oversize without overwhelming her frame" and "light enough to wear with a substantial sweater underneath."
That Zendaya's fall fashion has bled into her films, or vice versa, is hardly shocking—during a recent appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the actress discussed how theater has influenced her fashion sense.
"I think it’s a massive influence on my life in so many ways. My mom, she worked at the California Shakespeare theatre…it became a happy place and I love spending time there and watching the whole process," she said at the time.
"I like to look at fashion as creativity. Even in press tours it’s a way to continue the creativity from the film or from the whatever," she continued. "I like to create characters because ultimately, sometimes, doing this for a living feels a little weird and awkward and I’m more of a shy, introverted person. So I get to create these characters, like: ‘I’m this woman today who wears a green suit.’ And you get to just embody this character for the day and clothes can do that for you.”
