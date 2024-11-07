Zendaya's Hottest Costar in Her New Movie Isn't Robert Pattinson—It's Her Oversize Winter Coat
I need it ASAP.
Zendaya is currently in Boston filming a new movie with Robert Pattinson, a highly-under-wraps A24 joint called The Drama. When I first heard about the project, I assumed these two would be the only pairing convincing me to secure tickets at my nearest AMC the moment they drop. But then clips of the duo on-set surfaced on Nov. 6, and I realized Zendaya's new movie comes with an even hotter costar: a perfectly slouchy, extra-oversize gray winter coat.
I mean no offense to Mr. Pattinson, who once lived on my bedroom wall in the form of a Twilight poster and remains my non-platonic ideal of a celebrity boyfriend. (Suki Waterhouse, you're living my dream.) But Zendaya's type of coat, styled for a scene the pair filmed on Boston's historic Beacon Street, is the sort I've pined after for even longer than the aloof British actor.
Grainy, fan-taped videos of Z and Pattinson walking in front of the film cameras revealed she wore a longline, heather gray coat with sleeves that grazed her knuckles. The only other visible elements of her outfit included a black leather tote slung over one shoulder and a curly, low bun. Still, I was sold.
zendaya and robert pattinson filming the drama in boston. pic.twitter.com/yiwXVE05kBNovember 7, 2024
This coat called to me even more than the affordable Reformation sweater she wore for a walk with Tom Holland earlier in the week. I know nothing about Zendaya's new movie, plot-wise, or how a gray overcoat fits into her character's wardrobe and the scene she filmed with Pattinson. I do know from that nine-second clip that her coat is early winter perfection. It's oversize without overwhelming her frame; it's light enough to wear with a substantial sweater underneath. It's not clear which brand it comes from or even which costume designer chose it, but it doesn't matter: It's already the breakout star of the movie in my book.
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will be filming in Boston for the next few weeks. Between takes, I'm crossing my fingers for a closer look at her coat. In the meantime, my own search continues with a few excellent (and affordable) similar versions I shopped out below.
Shop More Gray Coats Inspired by Zendaya
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
