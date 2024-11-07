Zendaya is currently in Boston filming a new movie with Robert Pattinson, a highly-under-wraps A24 joint called The Drama. When I first heard about the project, I assumed these two would be the only pairing convincing me to secure tickets at my nearest AMC the moment they drop. But then clips of the duo on-set surfaced on Nov. 6, and I realized Zendaya's new movie comes with an even hotter costar: a perfectly slouchy, extra-oversize gray winter coat.

I mean no offense to Mr. Pattinson, who once lived on my bedroom wall in the form of a Twilight poster and remains my non-platonic ideal of a celebrity boyfriend. (Suki Waterhouse, you're living my dream.) But Zendaya's type of coat, styled for a scene the pair filmed on Boston's historic Beacon Street, is the sort I've pined after for even longer than the aloof British actor.

Grainy, fan-taped videos of Z and Pattinson walking in front of the film cameras revealed she wore a longline, heather gray coat with sleeves that grazed her knuckles. The only other visible elements of her outfit included a black leather tote slung over one shoulder and a curly, low bun. Still, I was sold.

zendaya and robert pattinson filming the drama in boston. pic.twitter.com/yiwXVE05kBNovember 7, 2024

This coat called to me even more than the affordable Reformation sweater she wore for a walk with Tom Holland earlier in the week. I know nothing about Zendaya's new movie, plot-wise, or how a gray overcoat fits into her character's wardrobe and the scene she filmed with Pattinson. I do know from that nine-second clip that her coat is early winter perfection. It's oversize without overwhelming her frame; it's light enough to wear with a substantial sweater underneath. It's not clear which brand it comes from or even which costume designer chose it, but it doesn't matter: It's already the breakout star of the movie in my book.

Exactly how I'd act if I saw Zendaya filming with Robert Pattinson and a gorgeous winter coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson will be filming in Boston for the next few weeks. Between takes, I'm crossing my fingers for a closer look at her coat. In the meantime, my own search continues with a few excellent (and affordable) similar versions I shopped out below.

