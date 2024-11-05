Zendaya Takes a Romantic Stroll With Tom Holland in a Cozy, Affordable Reformation Sweater
Her wardrobe has never looked more relatable.
Last week, Zendaya and Tom Holland wore their hearts on their sleeves in matching burgundy date night outfits. This week, they're coordinating in affordable basics and redefining the concept of "romanticizing your life."
Looking like the leads in a cult-favorite rom-com, the pair took a break from Googling one another to walk Zendaya's dog, Noon Coleman, around Boston over the weekend. Zendaya cozied up in an affordable Reformation sweater, knit from regenerative wool in a cuddly shade of gray. She wore her new, chocolate brown lob wavy and parted down the middle, while naked nails graced her fingertips. Z's down-to-earth outfit also included olive-brown pants and what look like Converse sneakers peaking out from beneath the hem. By her side, Holland wore a boxy striped T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers. In other words, the hot autumn boyfriend starter pack.
I'm used to seeing Zendaya in over-the-top outfits orchestrated by Law Roach: a Cher-inspired naked dress here, a Mugler robot suit there, a custom Louis Vuitton gown in-between. Her rare date night outfits with Tom Holland are just as exquisitely on-theme and generally out-of-reach, like the Shakespearean dress she wore to his Romeo and Juliet premiere in May. Or, the bespoke burgundy LV that matched Holland's wine-red top for his Bero launch party.
Casual Zendaya sightings are rarer—and still tend to involve four- or five-digit designer tags. A recent Los Angeles errand run came with a Louis Vuitton Neverfull tote bag (classic, but expensive); another trip around the city was paired with a Loewe Squeeze bag and On sneakers (same notes here). Seeing Z color-coordinate with Tom Holland in a Reformation sweater that's equally polished and within reach felt like a breath of fresh air: She really does layer for fall just like us.
The Euphoria star is just one of several celebrities who have cozied up for fall in Reformation knitwear. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez own the same oversize Reformation sweater, and Olivia Rodrigo has given a few Ref cardigans her Gen Z stamp of approval. Something tells me this cuffing season will come with even more A-listers matching their sweaters to their partners' outfits. What's not to love?
