Zendaya continues to ace her avant-tennis looks leading up to the premiere of Challengers. Yesterday, she walked the central London red carpet in custom Thom Browne, with a cross between a country-club athletic dress and a black-tie gala gown. Today, April 11, she hit a U.K. photocall with a bang...literally.

The actress veered away from the styles fans have come to expect from her press tour looks styled by Law Roach—high glamour, crisp whites, sparkles, and tennis pleats—in favor of a femme-prep meets circus-coquette vibe, plus clipped-in bangs.

Zendaya poses in a Vivienne Westwood waistcoat and mini skirt during a U.K. photocall for her upcoming film, Challengers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Styled once again by Roach, Zendaya wore a Vivienne Westwood striped cotton tailored waistcoat and feathered bustle mini skirt set, circa Spring/Summer 1994. (The outfit is older than she is by two years.) And the only thing more surprising than the plume of white fuzzies affixed to the back of her shorts were her blunt blonde bangs.

The fresh hairstyle comes care of celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen , who styled Zendaya's hair for all her U.K. and Europe press stops.

Zendaya flaunts her latest hairdo, featuring bangs and ponytail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya completed her business in the front, party in the back outfit with bright white Christian Louboutin stiletto heels, which she's incorporated into every pre-Challengers outfit.

Instead of her usual full glam and dark eyes, Zendaya's makeup was notably softer—a light pink lip, subtle peachy cheeks—more girl-next-door than tough-tennis-coach.

This is Zendaya's first archival look of the tour. Previous carpets and photocalls have seen her in brand-new, custom pieces. From Loewe, she wore a surrealist dress printed with the silhouette of a tennis player, tennis-ball heels , and a sparkling silver-and-black pleated mini dress—all custom. She also wore an angelic custom Louis Vuitton white gown and a custom Calvin Klein skirt suit .

