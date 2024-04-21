Zendaya Stuns in Cut-Out Custom Jacquemus Gown During L.A. 'Challengers' Tour

Zendaya is continuing to prove she is an unstoppable fashion icon.



On Saturday, April 20, while continuing her Challengers press tour in Los Angeles, California, the actress stepped out in a show-stopping custom Jacquemus pink dress with huge cut-outs on both sides.



The midi-length light pink gown featured a collared polo-inspired top, short sleeves resembling a tennis player's uniform, and drop waist that panned out into a full skirt.



The Dune star completed the look with matching pink stiletto heels.

Fans and fashionistas were quick to praise the look online, to the surprise of literally no one.

"Zendaya stole the night in this breathtaking Jacquemus gown. So elegant, so dazzling!" one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "@zendaya you dazzle our hearts with every appearance!"

Zendaya seen at the "Challengers" Tour in Los Angeles on April 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She looks soooo stunning," another posted.

"She ate," one fan wrote. (Spot the lie.)

The stunning ensemble is a continuation of Zendaya's arguably (read: obvious) domination of the trending tennis-inspired fashion look—one she has perfected while promoting her latest film and with the help of stylist Law Roach.



While attending the Los Angeles Challengers premiere afterparty, Zendaya "aced" (pun intended) a tennis-ball inspired look with a neon yellow custom-made gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti , who owns the oldest Greek couturier.

Once again styled by Law Roach , the gown featured a halter design, a plunging neckline, and a tennis ball-like embellishment at the front. It also featured a floor-length skirt and a thigh-high split in the middle.

Zendaya has perfected the tennis-inspired fashion trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And if people still had a doubt in their mind as to who is the Queen of Tennis-core, on April 8 during a promotional photocall hosted at the Hotel Hassler in Rome, Italy, the Euphoria actress dazzled in a glitzed-up tennis uniform-inspired miniature dress, custom-designed by Loawe.



The silver-and-black dress featured a plunging V-neckline, a drop-waist, and a thigh-high pleated skirt.

To really nail the tennis-inspired look, the actress wore custom white stiletto heels featuring a Loewe-branded tennis balls at the back.

One cannot help but stan.