The Iconic Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is On Major Sale

As someone who just started really learning how to cook over the last year or so, I have been absolutely lusting over purchasing a piece of Le Creuset cookware. The fancy enamel dutch ovens were the one constant among the many (many) cooking videos that I watched. Whether they were hiding in the background or were fully being used, I was aware of their presence. But, the price of a single pot or pan always made me reconsider picking one up for myself—until now. The brand's classic Sauteuse Oven is currently on sale on Amazon right now so yes, now is the perfect time to buy.

The dutch oven is currently going for a price of $179.95, down from its original price of $300. While the deal is technically running until November 30, I would try to move fast so you can grab one while they're still in stock. It's not often that the luxe brand runs offers on its most coveted products! While I personally have my eye on the tropical blue-hued option, the pan is available in plenty of other colors including a signature red hue and a creamy white option.