I'll Live in Linen This Summer—26 J.Crew Finds I’m Shopping Now
The chicest way to beat the summer heat.
It might be early April, but I'm dreaming of warmer, sunnier days when I can finally start wearing my summer capsule wardrobe. I'm particularly excited about the easy, breezy linen pieces I can throw on when it's so hot that I can barely function. Thankfully, every dreamy linen piece I have my eye on is on sale at J.Crew.
From now through April 14, the retailer is throwing its Spring Event with savings of 40 percent off sitewide, including pics from its very chic spring collection. That means I can pick up a pair of linen pants to live in for the rest of the season, a linen dress or two, and enough linen shirts to refresh my summer work outfit rotation.
Keep scrolling for my edit on the best on-sale finds at J.Crew. Not only is everything on this list perfect for daily wear, but all of my favorites are priced under $150. Now, you can have a rich-looking summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla owns (and loves) these linen pants. "They're not see-through and are polished enough to wear into work," she says.
This shift dress fits the definition of "easy and breezy."
A vest like this deserves to be worn outside the office. I'd pair it with linen pants for a casual chic look.
Linen shorts are a closet must-have in summertime, and I appreciate this pair for its longer hem and polished details.
This is exactly the kind of dress I would envision myself wearing while relaxing underneath a cabana and sipping on a fruity cocktail.
This airy dress was practically made for throwing over your bikini and wearing with your flip-flops.
When it is too hot to function, this is the dress I want to have in my rotation. It's subtly sheer, so it works as a chic bathing suit cover-up, too.
I plan on replacing my satin slip skirt with this linen version once the weather reaches scorching temps for a breezier summer wardrobe.
Don't underestimate this seemingly simple blouse—the way J.Crew styled it with a white skirt and '80-inspired jewelry is so chic.
A white T-shirt is the basis of so many great outfits, so opt for a cooler linen version for summer.
I'll never get tired of shirtdresses—this one says you mean "business" and it's so easy to dress up or down with a simple change of shoes.
Whenever I don't know what to wear, I always turn to a button-down shirt. I'm eyeing this linen version for the upcoming warm weather months to stay stylish and cool.
I'm obsessed with how these look like my go-to office trousers, but they're made from crisp, breathable linen.
How adorable is this find? More than one reviewer described it as the "perfect" summer top.
J.Crew did it again and styled another cute summer outfit I want to replicate immediately—they paired this top with matching black shorts for a cool monochromatic look.
Unfortunately, you still have to commute into the office when it's sweltering out. This trendy cobalt blue dress will make it easy to do so.
Nothing says summer like a white top. Imagine this pretty piece with all of your flowy summer skirts, shorts, and jeans—the styling possibilities are nearly endless.
Tackle two trends at once with this pretty mini dress. It features an of-the-moment drop waist plus a voluminous bubble skirt.
Black and white is the richest color combo there is, so this dress will make you feel like a million bucks, whether you wear it with sandals or strappy heels.
Don't mistake this for your average tank top—with its scoop neckline and fine knit, it's so much more elevated than the rest of the basics in your closet.
Wear this tucked into jeans for an easy summer outfit or to replace your old college T-shirt as your bathing suit cover-up.
This tube top mixes '90s fashion with the current fisherman aesthetic trend, and for that, I'm obsessed.
I can envision the ultimate summer outfit now: this skort with the tube top above and a pair of heeled flip-flops.
In case you haven't noticed, butter yellow is everywhere right now, and I'm hopping on board the trend with this pair of easy-to-wear pants.
This pretty dress is made from ramie, an alternative to linen, so you can expect it to be breathable and airy.
