It might be early April, but I'm dreaming of warmer, sunnier days when I can finally start wearing my summer capsule wardrobe. I'm particularly excited about the easy, breezy linen pieces I can throw on when it's so hot that I can barely function. Thankfully, every dreamy linen piece I have my eye on is on sale at J.Crew.

From now through April 14, the retailer is throwing its Spring Event with savings of 40 percent off sitewide, including pics from its very chic spring collection. That means I can pick up a pair of linen pants to live in for the rest of the season, a linen dress or two, and enough linen shirts to refresh my summer work outfit rotation.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the best on-sale finds at J.Crew. Not only is everything on this list perfect for daily wear, but all of my favorites are priced under $150. Now, you can have a rich-looking summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

J.Crew Harbor Pant in Striped Linen (Were $110) $100 at J.Crew US Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla owns (and loves) these linen pants. "They're not see-through and are polished enough to wear into work," she says.

J.Crew Maxine Button-Back Dress in Linen (Was $98) $57 at J.Crew US This shift dress fits the definition of "easy and breezy."

J.Crew Crewneck Vest in Striped Linen (Was $118) $70 at J.Crew US A vest like this deserves to be worn outside the office. I'd pair it with linen pants for a casual chic look.

J.Crew 3" Harbor Shorts in Linen (Were $70) $40 at J.Crew US Linen shorts are a closet must-have in summertime, and I appreciate this pair for its longer hem and polished details.

J.Crew Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew US This is exactly the kind of dress I would envision myself wearing while relaxing underneath a cabana and sipping on a fruity cocktail.

J.Crew Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148) $87 at J.Crew US I'm dying over the mini version.

J.Crew Gathered Popover Dress in Linen (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew US This airy dress was practically made for throwing over your bikini and wearing with your flip-flops.

J.Crew Linen-Cotton Blend Tie-Back Midi Dress (Was $148) $87 at J.Crew US When it is too hot to function, this is the dress I want to have in my rotation. It's subtly sheer, so it works as a chic bathing suit cover-up, too.

J.Crew New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen (Was $118) $70 at J.Crew US I plan on replacing my satin slip skirt with this linen version once the weather reaches scorching temps for a breezier summer wardrobe.

J.Crew New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98) $57 at J.Crew US Don't underestimate this seemingly simple blouse—the way J.Crew styled it with a white skirt and '80-inspired jewelry is so chic.

J.Crew New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt (Was $50) $30 at J.Crew US A white T-shirt is the basis of so many great outfits, so opt for a cooler linen version for summer.

J.Crew Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148) $103 at J.Crew US I'll never get tired of shirtdresses—this one says you mean "business" and it's so easy to dress up or down with a simple change of shoes.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird McNutt Irish Linen (Was $98) $80 at J.Crew US Whenever I don't know what to wear, I always turn to a button-down shirt. I'm eyeing this linen version for the upcoming warm weather months to stay stylish and cool.

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen (Was $110) $100 at J.Crew US I'm obsessed with how these look like my go-to office trousers, but they're made from crisp, breathable linen.

J.Crew Sailor Squareneck Top in Linen (Was $80) $47 at J.Crew US How adorable is this find? More than one reviewer described it as the "perfect" summer top.

J.Crew Cabana Top in Linen (Was $98) $57 at J.Crew US J.Crew did it again and styled another cute summer outfit I want to replicate immediately—they paired this top with matching black shorts for a cool monochromatic look.

J.Crew Executive Dress in Stretch Linen Blend (Was $198) $100 at J.Crew US Unfortunately, you still have to commute into the office when it's sweltering out. This trendy cobalt blue dress will make it easy to do so.

J.Crew Hyacinth Top in Cotton Poplin (Was $80) $47 at J.Crew US Nothing says summer like a white top. Imagine this pretty piece with all of your flowy summer skirts, shorts, and jeans—the styling possibilities are nearly endless.

J.Crew Meadow Dress in Cotton Poplin (Was $178) $107 at J.Crew US Black and white is the richest color combo there is, so this dress will make you feel like a million bucks, whether you wear it with sandals or strappy heels.

J.Crew Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $40) $15 at J.Crew US Don't mistake this for your average tank top—with its scoop neckline and fine knit, it's so much more elevated than the rest of the basics in your closet.

J.Crew Airy Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $70) $40 at J.Crew US Wear this tucked into jeans for an easy summer outfit or to replace your old college T-shirt as your bathing suit cover-up.

J.Crew Sailor Skort in Stretch Linen Blend (Was $128) $77 at J.Crew US I can envision the ultimate summer outfit now: this skort with the tube top above and a pair of heeled flip-flops.

J.Crew Superwide Stratus Pants in City Twill (Was $148) $89 at J.Crew US In case you haven't noticed, butter yellow is everywhere right now, and I'm hopping on board the trend with this pair of easy-to-wear pants.

J.Crew Hyacinth V-Neck Dress in Ramie (Was $178) $107 at J.Crew US This pretty dress is made from ramie, an alternative to linen, so you can expect it to be breathable and airy.