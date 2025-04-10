I'll Live in Linen This Summer—26 J.Crew Finds I’m Shopping Now

The chicest way to beat the summer heat.

Photo collage of models wearing j.crew Cabana Mini Dress in Linen, Gathered Popover Dress in Linen, New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen, Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen, cabana top in linen
(Image credit: J.Crew)
It might be early April, but I'm dreaming of warmer, sunnier days when I can finally start wearing my summer capsule wardrobe. I'm particularly excited about the easy, breezy linen pieces I can throw on when it's so hot that I can barely function. Thankfully, every dreamy linen piece I have my eye on is on sale at J.Crew.

From now through April 14, the retailer is throwing its Spring Event with savings of 40 percent off sitewide, including pics from its very chic spring collection. That means I can pick up a pair of linen pants to live in for the rest of the season, a linen dress or two, and enough linen shirts to refresh my summer work outfit rotation.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the best on-sale finds at J.Crew. Not only is everything on this list perfect for daily wear, but all of my favorites are priced under $150. Now, you can have a rich-looking summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

J.Crew, Harbor Pant in Linen (Were $110)
J.Crew
Harbor Pant in Striped Linen (Were $110)

Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla owns (and loves) these linen pants. "They're not see-through and are polished enough to wear into work," she says.

J.Crew, Maxine Button-Back Dress in Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
Maxine Button-Back Dress in Linen (Was $98)

This shift dress fits the definition of "easy and breezy."

J.Crew, Crewneck Vest in Striped Linen (Was $118)

J.Crew
Crewneck Vest in Striped Linen (Was $118)

A vest like this deserves to be worn outside the office. I'd pair it with linen pants for a casual chic look.

J.Crew, 3" Harbor Shorts in Linen (Were $70)

J.Crew
3" Harbor Shorts in Linen (Were $70)

Linen shorts are a closet must-have in summertime, and I appreciate this pair for its longer hem and polished details.

Cabana Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168)

This is exactly the kind of dress I would envision myself wearing while relaxing underneath a cabana and sipping on a fruity cocktail.

J.Crew, Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew
Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

I'm dying over the mini version.

J.Crew, Gathered Popover Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Gathered Popover Dress in Linen (Was $168)

This airy dress was practically made for throwing over your bikini and wearing with your flip-flops.

J.Crew, Linen-Cotton Blend Tie-Back Midi Dress (Was $148)

J.Crew
Linen-Cotton Blend Tie-Back Midi Dress (Was $148)

When it is too hot to function, this is the dress I want to have in my rotation. It's subtly sheer, so it works as a chic bathing suit cover-up, too.

J.Crew, New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen
J.Crew
New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Linen (Was $118)

I plan on replacing my satin slip skirt with this linen version once the weather reaches scorching temps for a breezier summer wardrobe.

J.Crew, New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
New Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

Don't underestimate this seemingly simple blouse—the way J.Crew styled it with a white skirt and '80-inspired jewelry is so chic.

J.Crew, New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt
J.Crew
New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt (Was $50)

A white T-shirt is the basis of so many great outfits, so opt for a cooler linen version for summer.

J.Crew, Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew
Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148)

I'll never get tired of shirtdresses—this one says you mean "business" and it's so easy to dress up or down with a simple change of shoes.

J.Crew, Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird McNutt Irish linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird McNutt Irish Linen (Was $98)

Whenever I don't know what to wear, I always turn to a button-down shirt. I'm eyeing this linen version for the upcoming warm weather months to stay stylish and cool.

J.Crew, Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen (Was $110)

J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pants in Linen (Was $110)

I'm obsessed with how these look like my go-to office trousers, but they're made from crisp, breathable linen.

J.Crew, Sailor Squareneck Top in Linen (Was $80)

J.Crew
Sailor Squareneck Top in Linen (Was $80)

How adorable is this find? More than one reviewer described it as the "perfect" summer top.

J.Crew, Cabana Top in Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew
Cabana Top in Linen (Was $98)

J.Crew did it again and styled another cute summer outfit I want to replicate immediately—they paired this top with matching black shorts for a cool monochromatic look.

J.Crew, Executive Dress in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Executive Dress in Stretch Linen Blend (Was $198)

Unfortunately, you still have to commute into the office when it's sweltering out. This trendy cobalt blue dress will make it easy to do so.

J.Crew, Hyacinth Top in Cotton Poplin (Was $80)

J.Crew
Hyacinth Top in Cotton Poplin (Was $80)

Nothing says summer like a white top. Imagine this pretty piece with all of your flowy summer skirts, shorts, and jeans—the styling possibilities are nearly endless.

J.Crew, Bubble-Hem Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Bubble-Hem Mixy Dress (Was $128)

Tackle two trends at once with this pretty mini dress. It features an of-the-moment drop waist plus a voluminous bubble skirt.

J.Crew, Meadow Dress in Cotton Poplin (Was $178)

J.Crew
Meadow Dress in Cotton Poplin (Was $178)

Black and white is the richest color combo there is, so this dress will make you feel like a million bucks, whether you wear it with sandals or strappy heels.

J.Crew Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $40)

J.Crew
Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $40)

Don't mistake this for your average tank top—with its scoop neckline and fine knit, it's so much more elevated than the rest of the basics in your closet.

J.Crew, Airy Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $70)

J.Crew
Airy Gauze Button-Up Shirt (Was $70)

Wear this tucked into jeans for an easy summer outfit or to replace your old college T-shirt as your bathing suit cover-up.

J.Crew, Mariner Jersey Tube Top (Was $50)

J.Crew
Mariner Jersey Tube Top (Was $50)

This tube top mixes '90s fashion with the current fisherman aesthetic trend, and for that, I'm obsessed.

J.Crew, Sailor Skort in Stretch Linen Blend (Was $128)

J.Crew
Sailor Skort in Stretch Linen Blend (Was $128)

I can envision the ultimate summer outfit now: this skort with the tube top above and a pair of heeled flip-flops.

J.Crew, Superwide Stratus Pant in City Twill
J.Crew
Superwide Stratus Pants in City Twill (Was $148)

In case you haven't noticed, butter yellow is everywhere right now, and I'm hopping on board the trend with this pair of easy-to-wear pants.

J.Crew, Hyacinth V-Neck Dress in Ramie
J.Crew
Hyacinth V-Neck Dress in Ramie (Was $178)

This pretty dress is made from ramie, an alternative to linen, so you can expect it to be breathable and airy.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

